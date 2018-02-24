Behind the barriers – five bets for Rosehill/Caulfield

Outstanding racing across Australia this Saturday, with obviously Rosehill and Caulfield the main focus.

Both programs look quite strong with good depth, so here are my five suggested bets across the two meetings.

Bet one – Win – Caulfield Race One Number 9 Bedford:

The unknown is clearly Almandin. If he is anywhere near right, he wins. But I’ll side with Bedford. Had no right to win last time out at the track/distance, yet still ran sub 34 home and rounded them up to win.

Looks a stayer of really good promise. Poorly weighted, but he’s hard fit, in form, and I think that might be the difference here.

Bet two – Win- Caulfield Race Nine Number 2 Gailo Chop:

Best bet at Caulfield for mine. Loved his resuming win in the Carlyon Cup. Controlled things on speed, kicked hard when required and safely held them at bay.

Think he will get a soft lead here and from that win first up, he can only improve, plus is the lone proven performer at this track and at this distance range. Keen.

Bet three – Win- Rosehill Race One Number 2 Camillo:

Should be the favourite in my eyes, not near $6. Very progressive galloper for David Kelly who is first up here with eyes towards the Grafton heat of the Country Championships.

Resumes with no trials, but has had a couple of private jump-outs to tune up and from all reports has gone well. Should land somewhere near the speed and the big tick for him is that he runs time.

Bet four – Each-Way- Rosehill Race Five Number 9 Girl Sunday:

1×3 play for mine with this girl. Not really well in at the weights but I reckon she has had a really good grounding to run a beauty first up. Bolted up in her latest trial win and ran 53 flat.

The golden rule with Rosehill trials is that if they can 53 or under, they more often than not go close to winning their next race start. Hopefully, she doesn’t spend too many petrol tickets getting over.

Bet five – Win- Rosehill Race Seven Number 2 Trapeze Artist:

I can’t work out the price gap between it and Kementari. Yes, Kementari looked a world beater first up, but against what? In my opinion, nothing. Trapeze Artist bolted in fresh in the Expressway, beating Global Glamour, a multiple Group l winner.

Last time he was at 1400m, he scored one of the more stunning wins you’ll see when winning the Golden Rose. I’m very keen on him.