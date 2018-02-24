Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores, blog

As we exit the split rounds and head back into a full roster of A-League action, Saturday’s exciting tripleheader begins when Brisbane Roar host the Newcastle Jets at Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 5:35pm AEDT.

Preview

Brisbane may have found the kickstart they needed to infiltrate the top six this season after condemning Melbourne Victory to a third straight loss last round, defeating Muscat’s men 2-1 at AAMI Park. Massimo Maccarone and Brett Holman ensured ‘Dad’s Army’ took home all three points.

Meanwhile goals of the season from Andrew Nabbout and Dimitri Petratos couldn’t stop the VAR controversy that plagued Newcastle’s 2-2 draw last time out against the Western Sydney Wanderers. Oriol Riera converted two penalties given away by Nikolai Topor-Stanley while Newcastle had a goal disallowed.

It’s a welcome return for left full-back Corey Brown for Brisbane as The Roar look to revert back to more conventional defensive position for Jade North in the centre. Although Luke Severe and Conor O’Toole are close to being fully fit they just missed out on a spot in this matchday squad.

A midfielder in career best form in Ben Kantarovski could return for Newcastle this weekend to replace Wayne Brown. As well as the midfielder, Ivan Vujica is touted to return to the matchday squad as he improves his fitness. This may see Jason Hoffman moved back up into an attacking role.

Newcastle are happy hunters against Brisbane with a win percentage of almost 50% in 39 matches between the two sides. Last time in Brisbane the Jets ran out 2-1 winners with Roy O’Donovan and Dimi Petratos both scoring.

Brisbane have a woeful home record as well, winning only two games out of eleven this season. Meanwhile Newcastle have scored in every single match this season as well as losing only two matches away from home.

Prediction

Brisbane Roar 1-2 Newcastle Jets