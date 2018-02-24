Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores, blog

As we exit the split rounds and head back into a full roster of A-League action, Saturday’s exciting tripleheader begins when Brisbane Roar host the Newcastle Jets at Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 5:35pm AEDT.
Preview
Brisbane may have found the kickstart they needed to infiltrate the top six this season after condemning Melbourne Victory to a third straight loss last round, defeating Muscat’s men 2-1 at AAMI Park. Massimo Maccarone and Brett Holman ensured ‘Dad’s Army’ took home all three points.
Meanwhile goals of the season from Andrew Nabbout and Dimitri Petratos couldn’t stop the VAR controversy that plagued Newcastle’s 2-2 draw last time out against the Western Sydney Wanderers. Oriol Riera converted two penalties given away by Nikolai Topor-Stanley while Newcastle had a goal disallowed.
It’s a welcome return for left full-back Corey Brown for Brisbane as The Roar look to revert back to more conventional defensive position for Jade North in the centre. Although Luke Severe and Conor O’Toole are close to being fully fit they just missed out on a spot in this matchday squad.
A midfielder in career best form in Ben Kantarovski could return for Newcastle this weekend to replace Wayne Brown. As well as the midfielder, Ivan Vujica is touted to return to the matchday squad as he improves his fitness. This may see Jason Hoffman moved back up into an attacking role.
Newcastle are happy hunters against Brisbane with a win percentage of almost 50% in 39 matches between the two sides. Last time in Brisbane the Jets ran out 2-1 winners with Roy O’Donovan and Dimi Petratos both scoring.
Brisbane have a woeful home record as well, winning only two games out of eleven this season. Meanwhile Newcastle have scored in every single match this season as well as losing only two matches away from home.
Prediction
Brisbane Roar 1-2 Newcastle Jets
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:02pm | ! Report
UGARKOVIC! SO CLOSE!
A strike from distance that spins juuuuuuuust wide.
Nicholas Rupolo said | 6:58pm | ! Report
Kristensen nips a ball in behind for Maccarone onside in the box but he drags left and tries to slide it across instead of striking across goal. Awkward. Still 0-0
Nicholas Rupolo said | 6:55pm | ! Report
launch a counter-attack through Maccarone who only has to slide the ball through to Holman but Brown intercepts nicely.
Karlo Tychsen said | 6:51pm | ! Report
Is the Jets’ scoring streak under threat … ?
Nicholas Rupolo said | 6:50pm | ! Report
END TO END STUFF HERE
Kangajets said | 6:50pm | ! Report
Jade north slides through Hoffman ,,, gets no ball. Ref says play on. Astonishing
6:50pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 6:50pm | ! Report
A one-two with Roy O’Donovan allows Mcgree to try an outside of the foot shot from outside the box but Jamie Young makes a good save to deny.
Nicholas Rupolo said | 6:47pm | ! Report
Holman’s cross takes a deflection off Ugarkovic but Duncan reacts quickly to turn it out for a corner.
Lionheart said | 6:44pm | ! Report
Roar have been notoriously bad in their second halves lately.
Karlo Tychsen said | 6:54pm | ! Report
Because they are tired, and are looking for their slippers, robe and pipes at half-time.
Stuart Thomas said | 7:00pm | ! Report
ooooohhhh, that smarts north of the border.
Lionheart said | 6:42pm | ! Report
So just tuned in from London. Sadly, my digs has no telecast and even the bars that do aren’t open yet. So I’m relying on you Nicholas. My tickets for this game are at home in Brisbane if anyone’s interested.
Come on Roar!
Nicholas Rupolo said | 6:41pm | ! Report
SECOND HALF BEGINS.