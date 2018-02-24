 

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores, blog

Nicholas Rupolo Roar Guru

By Nicholas Rupolo, 24 Feb 2018

    Brisbane Roar FC v Newcastle Jets

    Suncorp Stadium, 24 February, 2018

    		  
    Brisbane Roar FC Second Half Newcastle Jets
    0 67' 0
    10 SHOTS 15
    3 SHOTS ON GOAL 8
    7 FOULS 9
    5 CORNERS 10
    3 OFFSIDES 2

    As we exit the split rounds and head back into a full roster of A-League action, Saturday’s exciting tripleheader begins when Brisbane Roar host the Newcastle Jets at Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 5:35pm AEDT.

    Preview

    Brisbane may have found the kickstart they needed to infiltrate the top six this season after condemning Melbourne Victory to a third straight loss last round, defeating Muscat’s men 2-1 at AAMI Park. Massimo Maccarone and Brett Holman ensured ‘Dad’s Army’ took home all three points.

    Meanwhile goals of the season from Andrew Nabbout and Dimitri Petratos couldn’t stop the VAR controversy that plagued Newcastle’s 2-2 draw last time out against the Western Sydney Wanderers. Oriol Riera converted two penalties given away by Nikolai Topor-Stanley while Newcastle had a goal disallowed.

    It’s a welcome return for left full-back Corey Brown for Brisbane as The Roar look to revert back to more conventional defensive position for Jade North in the centre. Although Luke Severe and Conor O’Toole are close to being fully fit they just missed out on a spot in this matchday squad.

    A midfielder in career best form in Ben Kantarovski could return for Newcastle this weekend to replace Wayne Brown. As well as the midfielder, Ivan Vujica is touted to return to the matchday squad as he improves his fitness. This may see Jason Hoffman moved back up into an attacking role.

    Newcastle are happy hunters against Brisbane with a win percentage of almost 50% in 39 matches between the two sides. Last time in Brisbane the Jets ran out 2-1 winners with Roy O’Donovan and Dimi Petratos both scoring.

    Brisbane have a woeful home record as well, winning only two games out of eleven this season. Meanwhile Newcastle have scored in every single match this season as well as losing only two matches away from home.

    Prediction
    Brisbane Roar 1-2 Newcastle Jets

    58' YELLOW CARD - Jade North (Brisbane Roar FC)

    The Crowd Says (53)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      7:02pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:02pm | ! Report

      UGARKOVIC! SO CLOSE!

      A strike from distance that spins juuuuuuuust wide.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:58pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 6:58pm | ! Report

      Kristensen nips a ball in behind for Maccarone onside in the box but he drags left and tries to slide it across instead of striking across goal. Awkward. Still 0-0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:55pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 6:55pm | ! Report

      launch a counter-attack through Maccarone who only has to slide the ball through to Holman but Brown intercepts nicely.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:51pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 6:51pm | ! Report

      Is the Jets’ scoring streak under threat … ?

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:50pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 6:50pm | ! Report

      END TO END STUFF HERE

      Reply

    • 6:50pm
      Kangajets said | 6:50pm | ! Report

      Jade north slides through Hoffman ,,, gets no ball. Ref says play on. Astonishing

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:50pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 6:50pm | ! Report

      A one-two with Roy O’Donovan allows Mcgree to try an outside of the foot shot from outside the box but Jamie Young makes a good save to deny.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:47pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 6:47pm | ! Report

      Holman’s cross takes a deflection off Ugarkovic but Duncan reacts quickly to turn it out for a corner.

      Reply

    • 6:44pm
      Lionheart said | 6:44pm | ! Report

      Roar have been notoriously bad in their second halves lately.

      Reply

    • 6:42pm
      Lionheart said | 6:42pm | ! Report

      So just tuned in from London. Sadly, my digs has no telecast and even the bars that do aren’t open yet. So I’m relying on you Nicholas. My tickets for this game are at home in Brisbane if anyone’s interested.
      Come on Roar!

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      6:41pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 6:41pm | ! Report

      SECOND HALF BEGINS.

      Reply
