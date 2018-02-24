Canterbury Bulldogs 2018 season preview and prediction

The Bulldogs will be looking to bounce back in 2018 after missing the finals for the first time since 2011 last season.

With a new head coach and a new board many fans are optimistic, but could more stormy times be ahead?

Last season

11th, ten wins, 14 losses, 360 points scored, 455 points against

Last five seasons

Sixth, seventh (made grand final), fifth, seventh, 11th



2017 review

The Bulldogs struggled mightily in 2017, missing the finals for the first time since 2011. They managed to win their last three games, however 11th spot probably flatters the Bulldogs considering the putrid brand of football they played for the majority of the season.

The Dogs scored just 360 points last year – the worst in the NRL at just 15 per game. The Bulldogs were unwatchable for large parts of the season, with a clunky spine and slow forwards playing well behind the advantage line, in an attack that constantly never threatened the opposition.

They tackled hard however they looked like a roster and a club in need of a major rebuild, with several players either on too much money or over the hill. Des Hasler paid for it. Despite leading the club to two grand finals, he was sacked in what proved a bitter fallout.

2018 gains

Fa’amanu Brown (Sharks – 2019), Kieran Foran (Warriors – 2020), Ofahiki Ogden (Warriors – 2019), Clay Priest (Raiders – 2019), Aaron Woods (Wests Tigers – 2021), Jeremy Marshall-King (Wests Tigers – 2018), Mason Cerruto (Panthers – 2018), Moses Suli (Wests Tigers – 2020), John Olive (Bulldogs – 2019)

2018 losses

Brad Abbey (Raiders), James Graham (Dragons), Sam Kasiano (Storm), Richard Kennar (Rabbitohs), Tyrone Phillips (Panthers), Josh Reynolds (Wests Tigers), Craig Garvey, Chase Stanley (released), Brenko Lee (Titans).

The Bulldogs have landed a couple of big names in the off-season, with five-eighth Kieran Foran and front rower Aaron Woods.

While I’m not convinced Woods is the sort of player they needed desperately, he is a very good front rower who regularly churns out over 150m per game.

Foran, to me, is a massive risk, given this is his fourth club in four years. He had a patchy season last year with the Warriors and, with his off field dramas, he has had persistent hamstring injuries over the past couple of years.

He originally signed for the club when Des Hasler was coach, so I think there is a lot on his plate, and a number of questions to answer for a guy who has not produced anywhere near his Manly form since he left the Club at the end of 2014. While James Graham and Josh Reynolds didn’t play their best football last season they were extremely popular and respected teammates and I think they will leave a large void at the club.

Head coach – Dean Pay

Dean Pay returns home, in some respects, to the club he played 108 games for between 1989 and 1995, to make his debut as a coach. Pay has spent several seasons as an assistant in the NRL, mainly to Ricky Stuart, and now gets his chance at a turbulent time in the Bulldogs’ history.

There has been a lot of feel good factor, at least with the Bulldogs fans, in regards to Pay’s appointment, after Hasler appeared to have the side playing an outdated and clunky style of football over the past few years.

The Bulldogs looked a stale side that had burnt out, however Pay will really have his work cut out for him with the spine one of the most incomplete in the NRL.

Most important player – Kieran Foran

Clearly Foran is the Bulldogs’ most important player, as their halves were very ordinary last season. Foran, at his best, plays very direct and challenges the line, and the Bulldogs need someone with a bit of personality to take control.

However, Foran will be under pressure, and the likes of Moses Mbye and Matt Frawley are hardly going to take much pressure off him. Given his large contract, the Dogs’ faithful will be expecting Foran to lead this side into the finals.

2018 likely side

1. Moses Mbye, 2. Brett Morris, 3. Josh Morris, 4. Will Hopoate, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Kieran Foran, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Michael Lichaa, 10. David Klemmer, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Adam Elliott Bench – 14. Fa’amanu Brown, 15. Danny Fualalo, 16. Greg Eastwood, 17. Aiden Tolman

2018 Verdict – 14th (7-9 wins)

I see the Bulldogs having their worst season in close to a decade here. Despite the feel good vibe of a new coach and new board, it hard to ignore an average roster in key positions in the spine.

I think they really needed a James Tedesco-type signing to ignite their backline and take pressure off their halves and hooker.

I don’t think Kieran Foran is the player he once was, and I think the pressure might be too much for him at Canterbury.

The spine looks weak to me, with plenty of question marks over Moses Mbye at fullback and an honest journeyman like Matt Frawley at halfback. I don’t like their outside backs as, while I think they will be strong defensively, I think the Morris boys are past their best, and Will Hopoate is not exactly the quickest either.

The Dogs have a pretty good forward pack at full strength, and that is clearly the strength of this side.

However they will most likely have to deal without Woods, Dave Klemmer and Josh Jackson at Origin time, which will not be an easy task. Throw in a rookie coach and the salary cap dramas that saw a number of players, including inspirational players James Graham and Josh Reynolds, asked to move on and there are more stormy times ahead for this side. I see them winning only about 7-9 games and finishing in the bottom four.

Eddie’s ladder

14th: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

15th: Wests Tigers

16th: New Zealand Warriors