Caulfield February 24 quaddie preview

An absolute fabulous program of racing will be run and won at Caulfield on Saturday for Blue Diamond Day.

The quaddie legs look like beauties, with value to be had if you can find it, so here is my suggested quaddie play, which is on races 6-9.

Leg one

Going with just four runners. Humidor is the best horse in the race and if he is anywhere near right, he wins. Brave Smash was one of many hard luck stories in the CF Orr and third up at 1400m looks an ideal set up.

Lord Of The Sky trialled like Black Caviar on Monday and if he jumps clean, should get a soft lead. Best chance at longer odds is Sovereign Nation, who is a noted first up performer and has trialled up well. Could include many others but going with that quartet.

Leg two

Personally think it’s a race in three between the three key colts, being Long Leaf, who was outstanding first up in the Preview, Prairie Fire, who was so impressive in the Talindert last Saturday, and Plague Stone, who was one of the better runs from the Prelude.

They look the three, with the x-factor being Kinky Boom, who ran good splits on debut at Caulfield. Could also include Oohood, Ennis Hill and Qafila, but I’ll stick with the said quartet.

Leg three

Very tempted to go one out in either of the last two legs. Don’t think it’d be here. As keen as I am on Russian Revolution, it’s an Oakleigh Plate and anything can happen.

Flamberge is a beauty and can always bob up. On form, doubt he wins, but you can never underestimate him. Hellbent has a lethal finishing burst on him and can easily win with the right run.

Bons Away has been a star trialler in recent weeks and only needs cover to look the winner. She Will Reign has been set for this race and will be much better with a bunny to chase ala the Moir win.

Leg four

Very tempted to go one out with Gailo Chop. Best bet on the card for mine and won with a bit in hand to the eye when resuming in the Carlyon. But I’ll play it safe and include Hartnell, who was tough in winning the CF Orr.

Lord Fandango may need one more run but his Carlyon run was very good. Single Gaze and Abbey Marie were luckless in the CF Orr and will improve big time up to 1800m.

Leg one: 2, 3, 4, 5

Leg two: 1, 4, 8, 11

Leg three: 1, 2, 4, 11, 16

Leg four: 1, 2, 5, 9, 10

$50 Investment= 12.50% of the dividend if successful.