Essendon Bombers vs Richmond Tigers: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

The JLT Community Series continues with the second game of the preseason competition featuring the Essendon Bombers and the Richmond Tigers. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from Wangaratta, starting from 4:35pm AEDT.
AFL football is back for 2018 with the JLT Community Series, after the experiment of AFLX it will be good to see a more traditional form of AFL football, the second game of the series sees the Essendon Bombers take on one of their traditional rivals the Richmond Tigers from Norm Minns Oval in Wangaratta.
The teams won’t be at full strength for this first game for their preseason but they are not too far off what would be a round one squad. The Tigers will go in as favourites however with the offseason moves from the Bombers I wouldn’t count them out in this clash.
Just because it is a preseason game doesn’t mean these two teams will take it easy on one another, I expect to see some fireworks on the scoreboard and between the players.
The Tigers will be looking to send a message to the competition that they were deserved flag winners in 2017 and Essendon will be out to show that they are a legitimate threat in 2018.
Essendon have a weaker squad than Richmond named with a few notable absentees, but with the naming of Jake Stringer and Joe Daniher they should have some legitimate firepower in the forward line.
Richmond have named Brownlow Medallists Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin in the midfield and both will be trying to feed their forwards as much of the ball as they can.
Prediction
Both teams are missing some notable players with Essendon’s list being longer than that of the Tigers. For the first time in over 30 years Richmond will be heading into a preseason as reigning premiers and will want to come out with a bang over their traditional rivals.
Due to their strength of list I am leaning more towards the Tigers, however don’t expect it to be a blow out.
Richmond by 14 points.
7:02pm
Sam Walker said | 7:02pm
Tigers Maul the Bombers in Wangaratata
Richmond have started their 2018 much teh same way they ended their 2017 year with a big win against the Bombers in the JLT Series.
Richmond cruised to a 87 point win 124 to 37.
The Bombers started the game well kicking the first two goals through their new recruits Adam Saad and Devon Smith but that was the highlight of what was a lacklustre performance as the Tigers responded with 10 straight goals.
Richmond ran away with it in the second half and the Bombers were unable to answer the call.
Richmond showed that the hangover from 2017’s premiership is well and truly worn off as they were impressive throughout. The Tigers utilised their much feared defence as they were able to lock up the Bombers for much of the game, When the Bombers were able to break the line Richmond were quick to respond with an intercept mark or a quick goal at the other end.
Both sides were hit by early injuries with Toby Nankervis from Richmond and Zach Merrett both suffering concussion like symptoms after head knocks in the first quarter. Jake Stringer received a number of stitches after a head clash with Alex Rance in the first quarter as well but was able to play out the game.
Disappointing game for Essendon but it is still week one of the Pre Season competition so they have plenty of time to work things out, and they will need to with their second JLT game being against Geelong and their week one clash against the Adelaide Crows.
Richmond will want to sharpen up on their one on one contests which was their only downside all day but overall they looked dominant,
Shai Bolton looked good for Richmond and will hope to have a much improved campaign in 2018. The new recruits for the Bombers were all impressive in what was a poor showing all round.
Shai Bolton was the leading goal kicker for the game kicking 3.
Devon Smith led both sides with 26 disposals for the Bombers.
Essendon 5.7.37 Richmond 19.10.124
6:51pm
Sam Walker said | 6:51pm
Behind Bombers.
Essendon 5.7.37 Richmond 19.10.124
:20 remains 4th quarter.
6:49pm
Sam Walker said | 6:49pm
Goal Richmond.
From one end of the ground to the other and the Tigers get their 19th for the day thanks to a goal from Mabior Chol.
Essendon 5.6.36 Richmond 19.10.124
1:20 remains 4th quarter.
6:48pm
Sam Walker said | 6:48pm
Shot on Goal from Devon Smith is marked right on the last line of defence by the Tigers. Sums up the Don’s day quite well.
6:44pm
Sam Walker said | 6:44pm
Behind Tigers.
Essendon 5.6.36 Richmond 18.10.118
5:53 remains 4th quarter.
6:42pm
Sam Walker said | 6:42pm
Goal Bombers.
Shaun McKernan kicks the set shot through the goals.
Essendon 5.6.36 Richmond 18.9.117
7:49 remains 4th quarter.
6:39pm
Sam Walker said | 6:39pm
Goal Richmond.
Shea Bolton with a goal right in the goal square.
Clever little play from Jack Riewoldt set that goal up.
Essendon 4.6.30 Richmond 18.9.117
9:14 remains 4th quarter.
6:37pm
Sam Walker said | 6:37pm
Rushed behind Richmond.
Essendon 4.6.30 Richmond 17.9.111
11:28 remains 4th quarter.
6:34pm
Sam Walker said | 6:34pm
Goal Richmond.
Josh Caddy gets his second of the game.
Essendon 4.6.30 Richmond 17.8.110
13:38 remains 4th quarter.
6:33pm
Cat said | 6:33pm
Essendon looks like they are still one way runners. No defence to be found
6:35pm
Sam Walker said | 6:35pm
Not much of anything since the first quarter. Disappointing effort from the Bombers.