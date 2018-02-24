Lions win in an AFLW wet weather slog

The Brisbane Lions have taken a seven-point win over the Fremantle Dockers in very wet conditions at the South Pine Sports Complex.

Brisbane took a five-point lead into the final quarter and scored first, to stretch their lead to 11 points. In a game where goals were hard to come by, the match looked all but over.

However, Fremantle kept coming and scored their second goal of the game through a snap by Ashlee Atkins.

With only three minutes to go, the ball headed towards Brisbane’s forward 50 once again. Kaitlyn Ashmore marked and attempted a right-foot banana with less than a minute left on the clock. It was too tight and only scored a behind, but it was an important point that sealed the match.

Jess Wuetschner led the way for Brisbane today with 18 disposals and 2 goals, while Kate Lutkins (18 disposals and 3 tackles) stayed composed in defence throughout the match.

Fremantle had 10 inside 50s to Brisbane’s one in the first quarter, but only entered their forward 50 another 12 times for the remainder of the day.

Despite this early press forward by Fremantle, they could only score one behind and did not make the most of their opportunities.

After that first quarter, the momentum swung and Brisbane looked the more composed outfit in very wet conditions.

The Lions’ season is well and truly alive; they sit on 12 points, just behind the Western Bulldogs on percentage.

Next week the Dockers’ return home to Fremantle Oval to take on the GWS Giants, while Brisbane will head to Casey Fields to play the Demons.

It will be another must win for the Lions.

Final score

Brisbane 3.4.22

Fremantle 2.3.15