Melbourne Demons vs Collingwood Magpies: AFLW live scores, blog

The Melbourne Demons and the Collingwood Magpies travel north to TIO Traeger Park on Saturday night as round four of the AFL Women’s season rolls on. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:10pm AEDT.

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses and the Demons in particular will be looking to rebound and reclaim their spot on top of the ladder.

For the Pies meanwhile, they are too far behind the pack to finish top two and with external pressure mounting on coach Wayne Siekman and the potential of a winless season in front of them, it’s now about pride.

Key forward Sarah D’Arcy will return from suspension and make the trip to Alice Springs and Collingwood will need to figure out how it plans on balancing its forward line.

They struggled again last week, attempting to play gun draft pick Chloe Molloy up forward, but couldn’t get her the ball and eventually shifted her back to defence.

Maybe this is a sign Moana Hope’s failures have more to do with Collingwood’s game plan than her footy ability.

Hope bounced back from a shocking first half to kick two crucial goals against GWS in a game where the Pies were gallant in defeat.

Melbourne travelled to Perth to face the winless Dockers and was kept in check by the home side for most of the afternoon.

Maybe it was the wake-up call needed for the team many predicted could go through the season undefeated.

The Demons should dominate through the midfield as Collingwood may have some talent in there with the likes of Jaimee Lambert, Amelia Barden and captain Steph Chiocci, but they don’t have the depth or the elite players to match the firepower Melbourne brings.

Prediction

Melbourne should be breathing fire after their loss to Fremantle and if they are the team we all think they are, they should blow Collingwood off the (Traeger) park on Saturday.

Collingwood won’t have an answer through the midfield, shouldn’t be able to stop the dynamic forward line of Tegan Cunningham, Kate Hore, Aleisha Newman and Richelle Cranston and has struggled down back all season, giving up the second most points of any team.

Melbourne by 22 points