Players to watch in the JLT Community Series: Geelong-North Melbourne

With the JLT Community series set to get underway on Saturday, fans will have high hopes for a number of players looking to push for Round 1 selection.

All clubs have a number of players to monitor over the course of the fortnight, these are some that fans of Geelong, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn, Melbourne, and North Melbourne should take notes on.

Geelong

One of the headlines of the off-season was Gary Ablett’s return to the Cattery, and Geelong supporters will be dying to see him back in the blue and white hoops.

Cats fans will be eager to see how much time Ablett spends inside forward-50, particularly given the 33-year-old’s susceptibility to injury.

His inclusion also paves the way for Patrick Dangerfield to spend more time inside forward-50, a mouth-watering prospect.

The club’s highest picked draftee is Lachlan Fogarty, who fans can look for to provide elite tackling pressure.

Gold Coast

Former Port Adelaide livewire Aaron Young can provide versatility for the Suns, and this series will provide clues as to whether he plays a midfield or forward role this season.

Lachie Weller also made the move to the Suns at the end of last season, and fans will be looking for him to step into the midfield, with 47 games already under his belt.

Gold Coast selected Will Powell at pick 19, and despite his slender build (65kg), the youngster is a bright prospect. Take note of his elite running ability, with the 18-year-old said to have impressed in the 2km time trial.

GWS

The loss of Zac Williams (injury), and Nathan Wilson (Fremantle), will leave the Giants hoping for a greater contribution from Heath Shaw. Despite averaging 21 disposals last year, the 32-year-old was below his best, and must make a more significant contribution.

Similarly, Brett Deledio (7 games), and Ryan Griffin (3) both had interrupted seasons in 2017, solid pre-season performances from the experienced duo will give those in orange much to be excited about.

The Giants’ first pick in the 2017 draft, versatile tall Aiden Bonar, may see limited game time this season, but should show his potential in pre-season.

Hawthorn

After a disjointed first season at the club, Jaeger O’Meara will be looking to repay the faith by putting together a successful year.

James Worpal impressed during the Melbourne AFLX tournament, and the club website suggests he can “offer support to Tom Mitchell almost immediately”. The 45th selection of the 2017 draft is considered a tough midfielder, and will be worth keeping an eye on.

James Sicily moved into defence last season and will be hoping his 2017 form is replicated in this series.

Melbourne

Former Crow Jake Lever was a high-profile off-season inclusion, and significantly bolsters Melbourne’s key position stocks.

Following homesickness last season, former Fremantle midfielder Harley Balic – who impressed for the Dockers last season – is set to appear for the Demons on Saturday and could play an important role.

Mature-age recruit Bayley Fritsch is not unfamiliar to Melbourne fans, having played as a forward for Casey.

North Melbourne

While North are going through a period where wins are scarce, they have plenty of talent to monitor. Luke Davies-Uniacke (pick 4), is strong-bodied and can provide much-needed quality in the midfield.

Majak Daw is set to play in defence this season, and the coming fortnight allows us to see how he plays in his new role.

Former Hawk Billy Hartung was taken late in the draft, but if he can bring the speed he displayed in brown and gold, there’s much to be excited about.