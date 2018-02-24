Players to watch in the JLT Community Series: Port Adelaide-Western Bulldogs

Starting this Saturday, the JLT Community Series gives players the chance to make a case for Round 1 selection.

Here are players that Port Adelaide, Richmond, St Kilda, Sydney, West Coast, and Western Bulldogs fans should take note of over the course of the competition.

Port Adelaide

While most will be watching their young draftees, Port Adelaide fans have a number of recycled players to keep tabs on. Jack Watts and Stephen Motlop are the more notable inclusions, however Trent McKenzie, Lindsay Thomas, and Jack Trengove are also set to play.

Watts captained the side during the AFLX tournament at Hindmarsh Stadium, with the former Demon looking to cement a spot in the forward line. Motlop remains something of an unknown, with the versatile recruit showing glimpses of class in his Geelong days, despite his inconsistency.

The Power have selected former Demon Dom Barry (pick 61, 2017), providing depth in the middle of the ground, although Tom Rockliff has been left out of the side to play West Coast at Leederville Oval.

Richmond

The premiers came away with a healthy draft haul, although Jack Higgins (pick 17) is the only one selected to face the Bombers.

Despite the lack of height used last season, Richmond may elect to play more talls in 2018, meaning Mabior Chol and Ivan Soldo are certainly worth keeping an eye out for, as are Callum Coleman-Jones and Noah Balta (if selected for the second match).

The Tigers will also look to build depth to aid their premiership defence, with Sam Lloyd, Reece Conca, and Anthony Miles all pushing to break into the side.

The absence of Nathan Broad for the first three home-and-away games means these matches provide Conca, Corey Ellis, and Jayden Short with a chance. The inclusion of Ryan Garthwaite suggests that he may be the one to take Broad’s place, paving the way for a potential debut in front of 90,000 people in Round 1.

St Kilda

Following the retirement of Nick Reiwoldt, the Saints will be hoping that Paddy McCartin can have a breakout 2018 and will be monitoring the development of their tall prodigy.

The Saints had picks 7 and 8 in the draft, and took Hunter Clark and Nick Coffield. Clark is a classy half-back, while Coffield can excite fans with his versatility; playing as a midfielder or a defender.

Oscar Clavarino (pick 35) is a long-term defensive prospect, and could appear in these matches.

Sydney

The Swans acquired another young midfielder at last year’s draft, Matthew Ling, at pick 14. While midfield depth may limit his game time, Sydney have a habit of simultaneously developing young talent and winning games.

Tom McCartin, brother of St Kilda’s Paddy, was taken at pick 33, and the key forward may have a role to play this season, following the unexpected retirement of Kurt Tippet.

While their squad is yet to be named, Dean Towers and Callum Sinclair loom as other potential candidates to replace Tippett.

West Coast

195cm key forward Jarrod Brander has been named on an extended interchange, and while the Eagles have no shortage of key forwards, their fans will still be eager to get a look at their latest recruit.

Also named is Subiaco product Liam Ryan, a small forward known for his ability to take high-flying marks, who was taken at pick 26 in last year’s draft.

Nic Naitanui’s long-awaited comeback has been put on hold, with the ruckman not selected for the first game, although the club hasn’t given up on fielding him in their second JLT match.

Western Bulldogs

With the Bulldogs not playing until next Saturday, their squad remains unknown, however the Dogs will for development from key forwards.

Josh Schace made a high-profile move to the Kennel over the off-season, and the combination he forms with Tom Boyd will be a major talking point.

The Bulldogs selected key defender Aaron Naughton at pick 9 last season, and these fixtures may give the youngster a chance to impress. Likewise, Ed Richards (relative of former Collinwood stars Ron and Lou), may also get a chance to don the red, white and blue after appearing during AFLX.

All six of these clubs have many players pushing for selection, and their pre-season matches could have significant bearing on their chances. Who will you be looking out for over the next fortnight?