Rosehill February 24 quaddie preview

Looks like a really good card of racing at Rosehill this Saturday where it is Hobartville Stakes Day.

The quaddie legs look like beauties so here is my suggested quaddie play, which is on races 6-9.

Leg one

I think you have to go wide here. Supply And Demand has been up a long time but continues to race so well. Singing is low flying and in his best form, he goes awfully close to winning.

Admiral Jello is a quality stayer who can bounce back hard second up. The value play is Liapari, who trialled well and produced good late splits last start.

Lord Kingsley has trialled well and 1900m fresh tells me there is intent to run well first up, and he has a turn of foot.

Leg two

Going to be brave and stand Trapeze Artist out. I’m taking on the Eskimo Prince form and siding with the horse who is proven on the big stage against his own age group and the horse who bolted in first up, beating a multiple Group l winner in Global Glamour.

If you wanted to cover yourself, include Kementari and D’Argento, but I think Trapeze Artist might be one very special colt.

Leg three

Obvious horse to beat is Fickle Folly. She is pretty bomb proof and maps super from the draw. New Universe is freshened up after failing as a 1400m-miler.

He’ll ambush late if the breaks go his way. My favourite was good behind Fickle Folly at Warwick Farm and again gets a good draw. Hieroglyphics has an electric turn of foot and if cuddled off a hot speed, she can have last say.

Knockout hope is Perizada, who was outstanding first up at Canberra.

Leg four

Pretty tough race to conclude the program. I’ve got Dagny on top, but her price is rock bottom at the moment. Bratislava has done a really good job this prep and I thought was ridden a treat to win here last start.

Just has to stretch out to 1350m. Up ‘N’ Rolling is a quality stayer resuming for Chris Waller and has trialled well leading in. Denpurr is the horse at stupid odds. Recent trial was enormous.

Leg one: 1, 4, 6, 7, 11

Leg two: 2

Leg three: 8, 10, 11, 13

Leg four: 6, 7, 10, 11

$50 investment = 62.50% of the dividend if successful.