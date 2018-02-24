Sorry Nathan, but the Buck stops with the coach

There is no disputing Nathan Buckley’s ability as a player. Despite not winning a premiership, he was a Norm Smith Medallist and a Brownlow Medallist, seven-time All Australian, and a Rising Star.

Taking over as coach from Mick Malthouse was always going to be a tough gig and Buckley was always going to be in his predecessor’s shadow for a while.

Of course, Buckley was the forward coach for the Magpies when they won the premiership in Malthouse’s second-last season at Collingwood.

After a number of relatively poor seasons, the Pies had a robust review at the end of last year, after which Buckley managed to keep his job. However, he has to take some of the blame for a terrible 2017.

I empathise with Buckley – his is maybe the toughest gig in the AFL – however, he has yet to prove that he is the right man to lead the Pes.

My Magpies team for 2018

B: Tom Langdon Tyson Goldsack Matthew Scharenberg

HB: Josh Smith Darcy Moore Brayden Maynard

C: Jeremy Howe Jack Crisp Will Hoskin-Elliott

HF: Tim Broomhead Ben Reid Steele Sidebottom

FF: Josh Daicos, Brodie Grundy Callum Brown

Foll: Mason Cox Taylor Adams Scott Pendlebury

Int: Levi Greenwood Tom Phillips James Aish Adam Treloar

Collingwood have the best midfield in the competition – along with the Adelaide Crows – and Adam Trealor and Taylor Adams have strengthened that department even more.

The fullback line are all there on merit.

The move of Darcy Moore to defence is a good one. I would also put Brayden Maynard on the half back line, he is more than capable of playing the quarter back role, while Josh Smith is an underrated defender capable of generating run.

Jeremy Howe and Will Hoskin-Elliot deserve the freedom of playing off a wing, while Jack Crisp should get a shot to show his wares through the middle of the ground.

Tim Broomhead and Steele Sidebottom are capable of playing the high half forward role, while Ben Reid can lead up to the wing and is also able to switch to the back line if needed.

Buckley should pump some youth into the forward line, with Josh Daicos and Callum Brown warranting an opportunity in the forward pocket. Brodie Grundy has the ability to kick goals and should be trialled at full forward.

Mason Cox is the Magpies’ best option in the ruck – he is a super athlete. Taylor Adams starting in the midfield is a no brainer, so is Scott Pendlebury.

I have listed Adam Treloar as the last player on the interchange bench, as he would be dangerous if he played on the burst and was used cleverly by the match committee. Levi Greenwood is capable of playing as a tagger, Tom Phillips can play a role on the half forward flank, while James Aish can play through the midfield.

The Magpies have already lost Jordan De Goey to an off the field incident, who is a prodigious talent, but as a club you have to stand for something, so it was the right decision to suspend him.

It is going to be a challenging year for Nathan Buckley and the coaching staff. The coach needs to prove that re-signing him was the right move.