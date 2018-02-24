 

Sorry Nathan, but the Buck stops with the coach

Doran Smith Roar Rookie

By Doran Smith, Doran Smith is a Roar Rookie

Tagged:
 , ,

1 Have your say

    There is no disputing Nathan Buckley’s ability as a player. Despite not winning a premiership, he was a Norm Smith Medallist and a Brownlow Medallist, seven-time All Australian, and a Rising Star.

    Taking over as coach from Mick Malthouse was always going to be a tough gig and Buckley was always going to be in his predecessor’s shadow for a while.

    Of course, Buckley was the forward coach for the Magpies when they won the premiership in Malthouse’s second-last season at Collingwood.

    After a number of relatively poor seasons, the Pies had a robust review at the end of last year, after which Buckley managed to keep his job. However, he has to take some of the blame for a terrible 2017.

    I empathise with Buckley – his is maybe the toughest gig in the AFL – however, he has yet to prove that he is the right man to lead the Pes.

    My Magpies team for 2018
    B: Tom Langdon Tyson Goldsack Matthew Scharenberg
    HB: Josh Smith Darcy Moore Brayden Maynard
    C: Jeremy Howe Jack Crisp Will Hoskin-Elliott
    HF: Tim Broomhead Ben Reid Steele Sidebottom
    FF: Josh Daicos, Brodie Grundy Callum Brown
    Foll: Mason Cox Taylor Adams Scott Pendlebury
    Int: Levi Greenwood Tom Phillips James Aish Adam Treloar

    AFL Videos See more »

    Brooke Lochland makes AFLW history with SEVEN-goal haul 0:50
    Carlton skipper told all about it after committing the cardinal sin 0:40
    Is Matt Speirs a future AFL player? 2:35
    Epic Aussie Rules trickshots 1:24

    Collingwood have the best midfield in the competition – along with the Adelaide Crows – and Adam Trealor and Taylor Adams have strengthened that department even more.

    The fullback line are all there on merit.

    The move of Darcy Moore to defence is a good one. I would also put Brayden Maynard on the half back line, he is more than capable of playing the quarter back role, while Josh Smith is an underrated defender capable of generating run.

    Jeremy Howe and Will Hoskin-Elliot deserve the freedom of playing off a wing, while Jack Crisp should get a shot to show his wares through the middle of the ground.

    Tim Broomhead and Steele Sidebottom are capable of playing the high half forward role, while Ben Reid can lead up to the wing and is also able to switch to the back line if needed.

    Buckley should pump some youth into the forward line, with Josh Daicos and Callum Brown warranting an opportunity in the forward pocket. Brodie Grundy has the ability to kick goals and should be trialled at full forward.

    Brodie Grundy of the Magpies (left) and Matthew Boyd of the Bulldogs contest

    Brodie Grundy (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

    Mason Cox is the Magpies’ best option in the ruck – he is a super athlete. Taylor Adams starting in the midfield is a no brainer, so is Scott Pendlebury.

    I have listed Adam Treloar as the last player on the interchange bench, as he would be dangerous if he played on the burst and was used cleverly by the match committee. Levi Greenwood is capable of playing as a tagger, Tom Phillips can play a role on the half forward flank, while James Aish can play through the midfield.

    The Magpies have already lost Jordan De Goey to an off the field incident, who is a prodigious talent, but as a club you have to stand for something, so it was the right decision to suspend him.

    It is going to be a challenging year for Nathan Buckley and the coaching staff. The coach needs to prove that re-signing him was the right move.

    This video could win $10,000!

    It's one of the favourites to take out the Club Roar most popular video award on Monday!

    Oldest | Newest | Most Recent

    The Crowd Says (1)

    • Roar Guru

      February 24th 2018 @ 4:00am
      AdelaideDocker said | February 24th 2018 @ 4:00am | ! Report

      Nice and fair write up, Doran. Collingwood is definitely going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch this year. It really is last chance saloon for Buckley if another disappointing year beckons.

      Adam Treloar on the bench instead of starting in the midfield seems foreign to me. I just can’t see that regularly occurring. Also, is Darcy Moore moving to the backline something of the author’s cognition, or is that something that’s actually occurred/will occur.

      Reply

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Explore:
    , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion