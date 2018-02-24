St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: Charity Shield NRL pre-season live scores, blog

Match result:
The Rabbitohs are winners in the annual Charity Shield fixture, defeating the Dragons by four points on Saturday night.
Final score
St George Illawarra Dragons 18
South Sydney Rabbitohs 22
Match preview:
The St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs will wrap up preparations for the NRL season when they contest the Charity Shield in Mudgee. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEDT).
St George Illawarra don’t have a great track record in the Charity Shield, having only won five of 17, but they were solid in their first outing of the year last week against English Super League club Hull FC.
While there were underlying issues and a lack of consistency, that’s to be expected in the first game of the season.
A 24-18 victory over Hull saw the first chance for the new spine of Matt Dufty, Ben Hunt, Gareth Widdop and Cameron McInnes to combine, with James Graham also making his first outing in the Red V.
Hunt and Widdop will need to shake more rust off in Mudgee, but the performance of Dufty was one to behold. He had over 200 metres and was involved in everything for the Dragons as he tries to lockdown the fullback spot for the season ahead.
He undoubtedly has earnt himself first crack and will probably be wrapped in cotton wool for the Shield, along with the other key players.
The Rabbitohs meanwhile, also came away with a win at Homebush last week as they went past the Wigan Warriors in a game devoid of star-power.
Without Greg Inglis, Adam Reynolds and Sam Burgess among others, the Bunnies made a good start under new coach Anthony Seibold to take an 18-8 victory.
The red, white and green will still be without Inglis and Reynolds for this one, although it’s been rumoured Inglis will make a shock run off the bench during the second half despite not being named.
South Sydney do need to show something in this match though. Granted, they did in last year’s Charity Shield and it made no impact on their season as they finished at the wrong end of the ladder, but they will be keen to make a few statements in this one.
New prize recruit Dane Gagai is also expected to start, while Damien Cook takes over the first-choice hooking role from Robbie Farah. So often in 2017 though, South Sydney struggled with the fundamentals of rugby league and it’s important for them to put together a consistent 80 minutes before the season starts.
Prediction
The Dragons looked solid in patches last week and should continue to improve this week. With the Rabbitohs still playing without Greg Inglis and Adam Reynolds, the Charity Shield should return to the Red V.
Dragons by 8.
9:27pm
9:27pm
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 Charity Shield as the South Sydney Rabbitohs got an important win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Hopefully you enjoyed the call.
9:25pm
9:25pm
So then, both teams will take positives from the Charity Shield. South Sydney’s attack was good – Dane Gagai was outstanding on the flank, while Damien Cook and Cody Walker were also superb.
The combination of Ben Hunt and Gareth Widdop is coming along nicely, Matt Dufty is growing into his role and Cameron McInnes was explosive at times playing out of dummy half. Tyson Frizell as well, looks to be near his best after a slow finish to 2017.
St George Illawarra’s defence in the middle third was the biggest question though. Souths asked questions and more often than not, the Dragons didn’t respond.
9:22pm
jimmmy said | 9:22pm | ! Report
Thanks Scott. I thought a pretty good game for a trial . Both teams can take some positives out of that.
9:27pm
9:27pm
No worries Jimmy,
Yep, plenty to take out of it, but I’m really concerned by the Dragons defence. Going to shoot us if it doesn’t improve.
9:22pm
9:22pm
Thoughts on the game Roarers?
9:21pm
9:21pm
FULLTIME
A penalty for the Bunnies now as well. They go over halfway with a quick tap and in a flurry are in a position to try and add another try here. Sutton into the middle, then George Burgess tramples Latimore, but is tackled. Crichton the next and the referee called held. He jumped out of the tackle and tried to claim a try – that won’t count – but the Rabbitohs victory will.
The Rabbitohs defend the charity shield with a four-point victory in Mudgee. Great performance from them – lots of solid defence and some good attack. Cody Walker looked strong, as did their forwards.
Still plenty to like about the Dragons on the attack, but their defence up the middle third left a lot to be desired.
St George Illawarra Dragons 18
South Sydney Rabbitohs 22
9:18pm
9:18pm
79′ – The Dragons have a full set then, ten short of halfway. Ah Mau and Frizell work it up the right hand side, then it’s Latimore stepping off the left and tackled 30 out with half a set to go. They spread right now and Lomax makes a mistake which should kill the Dragons charge.
St George Illawarra Dragons 18
South Sydney Rabbitohs 22
9:17pm
9:17pm
78′ – St George Illawarra need to go the length of the field here, but it’s not a good start with the first two plays yielding them nothing. Latimore gets it out of the 20, then Sele finds about another ten metres. Poor set till now with Hunt then showing it on the right and having the ball knocked down. Six again.
St George Illawarra Dragons 18
South Sydney Rabbitohs 22
9:16pm
9:16pm
77′ – Four minutes to go and the Rabbitohs start this set 20 out from their own line. George Burgess with the first, then it’s a spread left and Crichton is tackled. They come over halfway through Farah, before Sutton, who has been good tonight, cuts back through the middle. Crichton with a second run, then Doueihi kicks it over the sideline in the corner.
St George Illawarra Dragons 18
South Sydney Rabbitohs 22
9:14pm
9:14pm
76′ – Sele carts it forward to start this set, then it’s a spread left from Hunt to Ah Mau who is tackled five out. They go right this time with Hunt finding Frizell and then Dufty to Lomax who can’t find a way through or an offload. They go long and back to the left with Hunt finding Lafai who is wrestled to ground 15 out. That’s four plays and Sims will take a settler. On the last now it’s Hunt to Widdop who looks to run, then offloads and the ball has gone to ground.
Souths have a penalty as well. Frizell with a high tackle.
St George Illawarra Dragons 18
South Sydney Rabbitohs 22