Sunwolves vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Brumbies have started their 2018 Super Rugby season off with a win, but only managed to do so by seven points against a fiercely competitive and improved-looking Sunwolves outfit.
Sunwolves 25
Brumbies 32
The Brumbies have a golden opportunity to start of the 2018 Super Rugby season with a win on the road when they travel to play the Sunwolves on Saturday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:15pm AEDT.
This is the first outing in 2018 for both teams. Despite a poor season for 2017, the Sunwolves ended the year on a high note by trashing the Blues at home by 27 points.
The following week, the Brumbies played what turned out to be their last game. It was a dismal performance, losing 19 points to the Hurricanes in the first game of the qualifying round.
The week before, they lost by 18 points to the Chiefs. The game before that, the Brumbies lost to the Reds.
In fact, the last match the Brumbies won was eight months ago in June 3, against the Rebels. It was a shameful run of events.
Can the Brumbies finally win a game? In a match versus the Sunwolves, it should be a cakewalk. There are two considerations.
The visitors will face a familiar nemesis in the form of former Highlander’s coach: Jamie Joseph, who is now the Sunwolves’ mentor while also being Japan’s coach.
Both teams have new coaches. This will a trial by fire for Brisbane-born “Canberra native” Dan McKaller.
Today will be a demonstration of Australia’s coaching skills against a world-class New Zealand stalwart.
Temperature was a major factor for the Sunwolves’ win over the Blues. With a forecast of 6 degrees Celsius, the Brumbies will feel at home against the Sunwolves.
We should see some improvements from the Sunwolves, but the Wallaby-packed Brumbies should put away the hosts by at least two tries.
5:43pm
RobC said | 5:43pm | ! Report
The Sunwolves have fired a warning salvo over everyone’s bows today with a bonus point loss against the Australian Conference favourites, the Brumbies. They are clearly not the team of 2017. The Wolves dominated scoring in the first half, at one point leading by 11 points. A lack of concentration, avoidable turnovers and penalties allowed a well-oiled Brumbies outfit to take the lead.
In the last 50 minutes, the Brumbies scored 24 of the 27 points through a combination of set piece and broken play movements based on the opportunities offered by the Wolves. In the end it was 5 tries to 3. Good to see Lealiifano back field strong and healthy, though he missed three kicks for post.
Ex-Force Isi Naisarani played out of his skin and will be destroyer of opponents for the Canberrans. He ran more metres than most except for backs Saumaki and Banks. Powell played like a pro, along with just about everyone in the team. McKaller did his job as well, steadying the team after 30 minutes.
Jamie Joseph’s impact on his team was as powerful as the the Wolves’ tackles. The team looks balanced, which includes Jaba Bregvadze, the Georgean muscle brought into as a reserve hooker. Jiwon Koo the 122kg tighthead prop scrummaging looks good. The backrow trio of Britz, Labuschagne and Himeno will only get better.
Apparently the Wolves had almost zero time for practice. They should be formidable as the season unfolds.
5:48pm
jeznez said | 5:48pm | ! Report
Naisrani really stood out – man of the match for mine. Very impressive play from him.
Until Valetini went off they had a clear structure with one of each attacking on either edge.
I liked what I saw of Valetini – has some good building blocks but will need to improve his fitness and reading of the game.
Nairani looks much closer to the finished article – when does he become Wallaby eligible again?
5:55pm
Corw said | 5:55pm | ! Report
Word Naisarani was brilliant. The wolves half back was great too, in the first half his service from the ruck was almost impeccable
6:19pm
RobC said | 6:19pm | ! Report
Agree Jez.
Isi, one more year I think.
5:11pm
Ray said | 5:11pm | ! Report
Whilst the Brumbies got the points, it wasn’t until the 43rd minute they gained the ascendancy courtesy of a poor pass which deflected off the upright. Whilst its early days yet the Brumbies have some work to do if they’re going to match it with the NZ sides.
5:07pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 5:07pm | ! Report
Props to Brumbies. They needed a really solid performance to bag this win.
Sunwolves looked very far from hopeless today. Rather small mistakes that undid them.
The more time JJ gets this squad, the better they will be, especially since they have some real depth in their squad for the first time.
5:15pm
tsuru said | 5:15pm | ! Report
Yes, the Brumbies are probably lucky to have played them first up.
5:18pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 5:18pm | ! Report
That is probably a fair point. But still props to Brumbies. They were under the pump several times but never lost their cool or gave any stupid penalties. A team with less steel would have been in deep water.
6:23pm
Fionn said | 6:23pm | ! Report
Maybe, but maybe the Brumbies were unlucky to play them first? I think the Brumbies will improve more after a few rounds than the Sunwolves will. I doubt the Brumbies would have started so slowly if they had been against the Crusaders.
I think they underestimated the Sunwolves and almsot paid the price. The rest of the Aussie teams shouldn’t make the same mistake.
6:35pm
Daveski said | 6:35pm | ! Report
Sunwolves had some of their gun players out Fionn – Leitch, Yamada, Tamura, Matsushima, Fukuoka. I know you guys missed Pocock.
You should take it for what it was – a tight win against a team that probably needed the run more than the Brumbies did.
Plenty to like from the Brums though and good to see CLL, Banks, Cusack, McCaffrey and the Arnolds playing well.
5:06pm
RobC said | 5:06pm | ! Report
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BRUMBIES WITH AN AWAY WIN VS SUNWOLVES 32 – 25
5:05pm
Fionn said | 5:05pm | ! Report
Exciting match to watch first up. A bit scrappy but I was excited for the full 80.
I can’t wait until we get to see Naisarani and Pocock on the field together.
Should Lucas start ahead of Powell?
5:07pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 5:07pm | ! Report
Naisarni was immense today Fionn.
5:11pm
Fionn said | 5:11pm | ! Report
Yeah, very good player.
Imagine if the two best players in the Aussie conference this year aren’t Australian? 😜
I can’t wait until he becomes Wallaby eligible either. I believe this is only his second year of Super Rugby?
5:16pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 5:16pm | ! Report
I still hope he changes his mind a chooses to play for Fiji 😉
Gonna be really interesting to see Sunwolves-Rebels next week.
Number seven in the Wolves (a Saffa) was really good also. Overall it looks promising for the Wolves hence their pack look like decent SR quality.
5:11pm
tsuru said | 5:11pm | ! Report
A bit hard to judge the halves since Lucas only got about 15 minutes. I thought they both played well enough – Powell even had a couple of runs and seemed to tackle well. Was that Lucas who snapped a clearing kick about 5 minutes from the end when the Brums were under pressure? But the good news is that it looks as though they’ll get good service from whichever of them starts. I’m guessing that whoever starts will get about 65 minutes.
5:15pm
Fionn said | 5:15pm | ! Report
Fair point, and you’re probably right that I’m being premature. I’m basing this on trial performances also, where both were good.
Yes, it was Lucas with the clearance kick. Both have good kicks from the ruck.
It was just that immediately when Lucas came on we that break that eventually resulted in Banks’ try. I like Lucas’ speed and attacking intent.
Hope that whoever starts the other gets closer to 20-25mins as they’re both good.
5:19pm
tsuru said | 5:19pm | ! Report
The speed of clearing the ball from the ruck seemed to increase when Lucas came on, but if that was real it could have been due to some tiredness of the Sunwolves’ defence.
5:33pm
Fionn said | 5:33pm | ! Report
Perhaps. But I already thought of Powell as more of a steady hand and Lucas as more of a maverick. Maybe that means it’s better to start Powell and bring Lucas on at 60mins?
Anyway, who knows. I’m glad we got the W first up. The Sunwolves looked much better than last year. I hope they maintain this level.
6:13pm
Archy said | 6:13pm | ! Report
This was the first game under the new laws I have watched. There doesn’t seem much point in having a great back row any more – there’s no competition at the breakdown.
The change seems to be a great leveller – when the only way to lose possession is to drop the ball it seems hard for a superior team to assert dominance, especially in the forwards.
If all games are like this I’m going to start watching league instead; at least that has a limit to possession.
5:05pm
Highlander said | 5:05pm | ! Report
Huge effort Doggies
Neither Robinson nor Parker commanded the game kicking the ball from hand disappointingly
What forwards effort!
5:09pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 5:09pm | ! Report
Agree Highlander. With a better effort from Parker or Robinson, they could have won today.
5:04pm
RobC said | 5:04pm | ! Report
PENALTY IS GOOD
POINTS FOR EVERYONE!
5:04pm
Cadfael said | 5:04pm | ! Report
Sensible. Like a try a penalty gives them a bonus point. The Wolves will rue that dropped pass from ijn front in the first half.