Sunwolves vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Brumbies have started their 2018 Super Rugby season off with a win, but only managed to do so by seven points against a fiercely competitive and improved-looking Sunwolves outfit.

Sunwolves 25

Brumbies 32

The Brumbies have a golden opportunity to start of the 2018 Super Rugby season with a win on the road when they travel to play the Sunwolves on Saturday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:15pm AEDT.

This is the first outing in 2018 for both teams. Despite a poor season for 2017, the Sunwolves ended the year on a high note by trashing the Blues at home by 27 points.

The following week, the Brumbies played what turned out to be their last game. It was a dismal performance, losing 19 points to the Hurricanes in the first game of the qualifying round.

The week before, they lost by 18 points to the Chiefs. The game before that, the Brumbies lost to the Reds.

In fact, the last match the Brumbies won was eight months ago in June 3, against the Rebels. It was a shameful run of events.

Can the Brumbies finally win a game? In a match versus the Sunwolves, it should be a cakewalk. There are two considerations.

The visitors will face a familiar nemesis in the form of former Highlander’s coach: Jamie Joseph, who is now the Sunwolves’ mentor while also being Japan’s coach.

Both teams have new coaches. This will a trial by fire for Brisbane-born “Canberra native” Dan McKaller.

Today will be a demonstration of Australia’s coaching skills against a world-class New Zealand stalwart.

Temperature was a major factor for the Sunwolves’ win over the Blues. With a forecast of 6 degrees Celsius, the Brumbies will feel at home against the Sunwolves.

We should see some improvements from the Sunwolves, but the Wallaby-packed Brumbies should put away the hosts by at least two tries.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:15pm AEDT.