Tahs too good for visiting Stormers

    A Ned Hanigan try after the full-time siren has given the NSW Waratahs a winning start to their Super Rugby campaign after a tough 34-27 win against the Stormers at Allianz Stadium.

    The Stormers came to Sydney looking for their fifth consecutive win on Australian soil which has never been done by a South African team previously.

    The Waratahs were looking to avoid their fifth consecutive loss in Super rugby after a disastrous 2017 season.

    A Bernard Foley penalty gave the Waratahs an early lead after the first ten minutes saw both teams trying to find their way into the game.

    The Stormers however hit back through some enterprising play with Raymond Rhule throwing an inside ball for prop Steven Kitschoff crashing over for his first ever Super Rugby try and expertly converted by SP Marais.

    The Waratahs immediately took the lead back with a leaping Israel Folau brilliantly gathering the ball from a Foley kick and racing 40 metres to score.

    In the 29th minute, from a line-out skipper Michael Hooper broke of the maul and crossed the line giving the Waratahs a handy seven point lead.

    But as was the case for the entire match, the end to end football continued with Stormers flanker Kobus Van Dyk staying just on the field of play after collecting a smart chip from scrum-half Dewaldt Duvenage to score in the corner. Both teams went to the break locked at 17-17.

    The second half started favourably for the Waratahs with a strong Curtis Rona run and offload seeing hooker Damien Fitzpatrick putting the Waratahs ahead once again.

    But as the half went on, the Stormers started to assert their ascendancy especially during scrum time with multiple penalties conceded by the Waratahs for collapsing early.

    This was a common problem last year as well. Outstanding work by Stormer No.8, Nizaam Carr from the scrum saw Marais dart over.

    NSW lock Rob Simmons was then handed a stint on the bin after an infringement at the line-out. The sin-binning seemed to have re-invigorated the Waratahs after they repelled multiple attacks and staged some of their own with 14 men.

    As the match seemed to be heading for a draw, a line-out mistake by the Stormers deep in their own territory saw Hanigan score after the hooter giving the Waratahs a much needed 34-27 win.

    Waratahs 34
    Stormers 27

    • Roar Guru

      February 24th 2018 @ 10:32pm
      Kia Kaha said | February 24th 2018 @ 10:32pm | ! Report

      That’s a rather flattering title. Should be ‘just good enough’. 🙂

      Thanks for the good call and write-up.

      Reply
      • Roar Pro

        February 24th 2018 @ 10:57pm
        Shakti Gounden said | February 24th 2018 @ 10:57pm | ! Report

        I didn’t write the title Kia :). Thanks however!

        Reply

        • February 24th 2018 @ 11:02pm
          Blinky Bill of Bellingen said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:02pm | ! Report

          Can you give me some idea how the Tah forwards went at scrum, lineout and breakdown.

          Reply

          • February 24th 2018 @ 11:08pm
            double agent said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:08pm | ! Report

            Dominated at scrum no doubt. Robertson has to go imo.

            Reply
        • Roar Guru

          February 24th 2018 @ 11:56pm
          Kia Kaha said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:56pm | ! Report

          I suspected as much. 😉

          Gibson must have been packing himself near the end there. 17 – 0 and he was probably thinking about the match with the Rebels.

          Reply

    • February 24th 2018 @ 10:45pm
      Paul D said | February 24th 2018 @ 10:45pm | ! Report

      Draw probably a fair result. But I’ll take the win!

      Reply
      • Roar Pro

        February 24th 2018 @ 10:59pm
        Shakti Gounden said | February 24th 2018 @ 10:59pm | ! Report

        Stormers were probably better that match but great character shown by the Waratahs.

        Reply

      • February 24th 2018 @ 11:09pm
        double agent said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:09pm | ! Report

        Yeah there wasn’t much between them.

        Reply

    • February 24th 2018 @ 10:59pm
      Blinky Bill of Bellingen said | February 24th 2018 @ 10:59pm | ! Report

      Well done Tahs, in front of your own loyal fans. Unfortunately I only got to see the highlights. Both teams seemed keen to lay on good entertaining footy, with the Tahs getting there at the death thanks to an over throw. Hey take what you can.

      I dont know how our boys went against their forwards. But Hannigan was saying stuff before the game and the bugger meant it. That was a lovely last second try from him.

      Reply
      • Roar Pro

        February 24th 2018 @ 11:04pm
        Shakti Gounden said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:04pm | ! Report

        Lineout was where the Stormers faulted.
        Even ruck but I feel that against the Kiwi teams the Tahs may struggle especially at scrummage.

        Reply
    • Roar Pro

      February 24th 2018 @ 11:02pm
      Shakti Gounden said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:02pm | ! Report

      The Waratahs forward were definitely dominated at scrum time which may be a problem further into this season. Lots to work on but a good start!

      Reply

      • February 24th 2018 @ 11:05pm
        Blinky Bill of Bellingen said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:05pm | ! Report

        Thanks mate. The was the fear, and I cant work out why the Saffers didnt just retain the ball withing their forwards. That would seem the obvious thing to do.

        Reply
        • Roar Pro

          February 24th 2018 @ 11:07pm
          Shakti Gounden said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:07pm | ! Report

          I agree. They made some crucial turnovers especially when the Tahs were down to 14 by losing possession or conceding penalty and kicked the ball during scrums. Should have easily controlled that second half.

          Reply

    • February 25th 2018 @ 12:22am
      In Brief said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:22am | ! Report

      Another rubbish match involving an Australian franchise with no team deserving any accolades. Apparently ball in play stats are now averaging around 40 mins per game across professional rugby. I’d be surprised if this match had over 20.

      Reply

      • February 25th 2018 @ 6:27am
        Cynical Play said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:27am | ! Report

        must get depressing being glass half empty all the time

        Reply

    • February 25th 2018 @ 1:26am
      Tez said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:26am | ! Report

      this weekend we have seen zero tolerance for a shoulder charge in Brisbane. In Christchurch we saw zero tolerance for deliberate knock downs. However in Sydney we saw Angus Gardner only penalize 3 deliberate knock downs, one of which should have been a penalty try, and only penalize a shoulder charge. where is the refereeing consistency?

      Reply
