Tahs too good for visiting Stormers

A Ned Hanigan try after the full-time siren has given the NSW Waratahs a winning start to their Super Rugby campaign after a tough 34-27 win against the Stormers at Allianz Stadium.
The Stormers came to Sydney looking for their fifth consecutive win on Australian soil which has never been done by a South African team previously.
The Waratahs were looking to avoid their fifth consecutive loss in Super rugby after a disastrous 2017 season.
A Bernard Foley penalty gave the Waratahs an early lead after the first ten minutes saw both teams trying to find their way into the game.
The Stormers however hit back through some enterprising play with Raymond Rhule throwing an inside ball for prop Steven Kitschoff crashing over for his first ever Super Rugby try and expertly converted by SP Marais.
The Waratahs immediately took the lead back with a leaping Israel Folau brilliantly gathering the ball from a Foley kick and racing 40 metres to score.
In the 29th minute, from a line-out skipper Michael Hooper broke of the maul and crossed the line giving the Waratahs a handy seven point lead.
But as was the case for the entire match, the end to end football continued with Stormers flanker Kobus Van Dyk staying just on the field of play after collecting a smart chip from scrum-half Dewaldt Duvenage to score in the corner. Both teams went to the break locked at 17-17.
The second half started favourably for the Waratahs with a strong Curtis Rona run and offload seeing hooker Damien Fitzpatrick putting the Waratahs ahead once again.
But as the half went on, the Stormers started to assert their ascendancy especially during scrum time with multiple penalties conceded by the Waratahs for collapsing early.
This was a common problem last year as well. Outstanding work by Stormer No.8, Nizaam Carr from the scrum saw Marais dart over.
NSW lock Rob Simmons was then handed a stint on the bin after an infringement at the line-out. The sin-binning seemed to have re-invigorated the Waratahs after they repelled multiple attacks and staged some of their own with 14 men.
As the match seemed to be heading for a draw, a line-out mistake by the Stormers deep in their own territory saw Hanigan score after the hooter giving the Waratahs a much needed 34-27 win.
Waratahs 34
Stormers 27
February 24th 2018 @ 10:32pm
Kia Kaha said | February 24th 2018 @ 10:32pm | ! Report
That’s a rather flattering title. Should be ‘just good enough’. 🙂
Thanks for the good call and write-up.
February 24th 2018 @ 10:57pm
Shakti Gounden said | February 24th 2018 @ 10:57pm | ! Report
I didn’t write the title Kia :). Thanks however!
February 24th 2018 @ 11:02pm
Blinky Bill of Bellingen said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:02pm | ! Report
Can you give me some idea how the Tah forwards went at scrum, lineout and breakdown.
February 24th 2018 @ 11:08pm
double agent said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:08pm | ! Report
Dominated at scrum no doubt. Robertson has to go imo.
February 24th 2018 @ 11:56pm
Kia Kaha said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:56pm | ! Report
I suspected as much. 😉
Gibson must have been packing himself near the end there. 17 – 0 and he was probably thinking about the match with the Rebels.
February 24th 2018 @ 10:45pm
Paul D said | February 24th 2018 @ 10:45pm | ! Report
Draw probably a fair result. But I’ll take the win!
February 24th 2018 @ 10:59pm
Shakti Gounden said | February 24th 2018 @ 10:59pm | ! Report
Stormers were probably better that match but great character shown by the Waratahs.
February 24th 2018 @ 11:09pm
double agent said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:09pm | ! Report
Yeah there wasn’t much between them.
February 24th 2018 @ 10:59pm
Blinky Bill of Bellingen said | February 24th 2018 @ 10:59pm | ! Report
Well done Tahs, in front of your own loyal fans. Unfortunately I only got to see the highlights. Both teams seemed keen to lay on good entertaining footy, with the Tahs getting there at the death thanks to an over throw. Hey take what you can.
I dont know how our boys went against their forwards. But Hannigan was saying stuff before the game and the bugger meant it. That was a lovely last second try from him.
February 24th 2018 @ 11:04pm
Shakti Gounden said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:04pm | ! Report
Lineout was where the Stormers faulted.
Even ruck but I feel that against the Kiwi teams the Tahs may struggle especially at scrummage.
February 24th 2018 @ 11:02pm
Shakti Gounden said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:02pm | ! Report
The Waratahs forward were definitely dominated at scrum time which may be a problem further into this season. Lots to work on but a good start!
February 24th 2018 @ 11:05pm
Blinky Bill of Bellingen said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:05pm | ! Report
Thanks mate. The was the fear, and I cant work out why the Saffers didnt just retain the ball withing their forwards. That would seem the obvious thing to do.
February 24th 2018 @ 11:07pm
Shakti Gounden said | February 24th 2018 @ 11:07pm | ! Report
I agree. They made some crucial turnovers especially when the Tahs were down to 14 by losing possession or conceding penalty and kicked the ball during scrums. Should have easily controlled that second half.
February 25th 2018 @ 12:22am
In Brief said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:22am | ! Report
Another rubbish match involving an Australian franchise with no team deserving any accolades. Apparently ball in play stats are now averaging around 40 mins per game across professional rugby. I’d be surprised if this match had over 20.
February 25th 2018 @ 6:27am
Cynical Play said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:27am | ! Report
must get depressing being glass half empty all the time
February 25th 2018 @ 1:26am
Tez said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:26am | ! Report
this weekend we have seen zero tolerance for a shoulder charge in Brisbane. In Christchurch we saw zero tolerance for deliberate knock downs. However in Sydney we saw Angus Gardner only penalize 3 deliberate knock downs, one of which should have been a penalty try, and only penalize a shoulder charge. where is the refereeing consistency?