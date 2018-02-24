Tigers maul Bombers in Wangaratta

Richmond have started their 2018 much the same way they ended their 2017 year with a big win against the Bombers in the JLT Series.

Richmond cruised to an 87-point win, 124 to 37.

The Bombers started the game well kicking the first two goals through their new recruits Adam Saad and Devon Smith but that was the highlight of what was a lacklustre performance as the Tigers responded with ten straight goals.

Richmond ran away with it in the second half and the Bombers were unable to answer the call.

Richmond showed that any hangover from 2017’s premiership has well and truly worn off as they were impressive throughout.

The Tigers utilised their much-feared defence as they were able to lock up the Bombers for much of the game. When the Bombers were able to break the line Richmond were quick to respond with an intercept mark or a quick goal at the other end.

Both sides were hit by early injuries with Toby Nankervis from Richmond and Zach Merrett both suffering concussion-like symptoms after head knocks in the first quarter. Jake Stringer received a number of stitches after a head clash with Alex Rance in the first quarter as well but was able to play out the game.

Disappointing game for Essendon but it is still week one of the pre-season competition so they have plenty of time to work things out, and they will need to with their second JLT game being against Geelong and their week one clash against the Adelaide Crows.

Richmond will want to sharpen up on their one on one contests which was their only downside all day but overall they looked dominant.

Shai Bolton looked good for Richmond and will hope to have a much-improved campaign in 2018. He was the leading goal kicker for the game with three.

Devon Smith led both sides with 26 disposals for the Bombers.