How to watch and live stream the JLT Community Series: AFL pre-season fixtures, tv guide, live streaming info

    The 2018 AFL season is just weeks away but before all that comes the JLT Community Series which, along with last week’s AFLX, forms the pre-season for AFL clubs.

    Each club in the AFL will play two trial matches over the next three weeks – the first two weeks being a split round, and the latter week featuring nine games.

    Are you looking to watch the JLT Community series on TV, or live stream it online, or just check out the fixture? You’re in the right place!

    Live stream

    There’s a number of different ways you can live stream AFL football, including the JLT Community Series, in 2018.

    Firstly, you could live stream Foxtel’s coverage. To do this, you’ll need to use either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel App.

    Foxtel Now is a paid service for people who don’t already have an existing Foxtel connection. However if you do have a Foxtel connection already that gives you Sport access, you can use the Foxtel App for free.

    Alternatively, you can live stream AFL matches through the AFL Live Pass. This is also a paid service – but you have the option of a weekly, monthly or annual payment, or if you are a Telstra mobile customer, you may be able to access it for free.

    Looking to watch from overseas? Unfortunately both of these services are only available in Australia, but you do have the option of streaming via Watch AFL. Please note this service is only available from outside Australia.

    TV

    If you want to watch the JLT Community Series, it’s a simple equation – every match of the series will be broadcast live on Fox Footy, which is channel 504. There are no other channels televising any of the series.

    However, if you can’t get to a telly or in front of a live stream, we will have live scores and a blog of every single match of the series, and talking points to wrap up all three weeks on Sunday night, here on The Roar.

    Fixture

    Date Time (AEDT) Home Away Venue
    Sat Feb 24 2:05 PM North Melbourne Melbourne Kingston Twin Ovals
    Sat Feb 24 4:35 PM Essendon Richmond Norm Minns Oval
    Sun Feb 25 2:05 PM Adelaide Fremantle Strathalbyn Oval
    Sun Feb 25 6:35 PM West Coast Port Adelaide Leederville Oval
    Wed Feb 28 7:10 PM Carlton St Kilda Ikon Park
    Thu Mar 1 7:10 PM GWS Collingwood UNSW Canberra Oval
    Sat Mar 3 2:05 PM Bulldogs Hawthorn Mars Stadium
    Sat Mar 3 4:35 PM Brisbane Sydney Moreton Bay CSC
    Sun Mar 4 4:35 PM Gold Coast Geelong Riverway Stadium
    Wed Mar 7 7:05 PM Richmond North Melbourne Ikon Park
    Thu Mar 8 7:05 PM Melbourn St Kilda Casey Fields
    Fri Mar 9 7:40 PM Sydney GWS Blacktown International Sportspark
    Sat Mar 10 1:05 PM Collingwood Bulldogs Ted Summerton Reserve
    Sat Mar 10 4:05 PM Port Adelaide Adelaide Alberton Oval
    Sat Mar 10 7:05 PM Hawthorn Carlton UTAS Stadium
    Sun Mar 11 1:05 PM Geelong Essendon Central Reserve
    Sun Mar 11 4:05 PM Gold Coast Brisbane Fankhauser Reserve
    Sun Mar 11 7:05 PM Fremantle West Coast HBF Arena

    • February 24th 2018 @ 1:51pm
      Jack said | February 24th 2018 @ 1:51pm | ! Report

      What I s their actual footy on tv or just more pre season x. ?

      • Roar Guru

        February 24th 2018 @ 4:01pm
        Cat said | February 24th 2018 @ 4:01pm | ! Report

        AFLX is done for the year. Regular preseason JLT games (what used to be the NAB cup) now. H&A season starts 22 March.

        Hope I deciphered your question correctly.

    • Roar Guru

      February 24th 2018 @ 2:53pm
      Cat said | February 24th 2018 @ 2:53pm | ! Report

      must be that time of year to subscribe to foxtel again

