Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog, highlights

The Adelaide Crows have come out with a 10-point win against the Fremantle Dockers at Strathalbyn Oval.

Adelaide started the brighter of the two sides and the scoreline reflected that at halftime, but after the interval the Dockers lifted. Unfortunately for them, they just let it slip right at the end.

Plenty of positives for both sides. Matt Crouch and Bryce Gibbs looked very good for Adelaide. Nat Fyfe and Matt Taberner looked bright for Fremantle.

Final score

Adelaide Crows 13.13 (91)

Fremantle Dockers 12.9 (81)

The JLT Community Series campaign kicks off for both the Adelaide Crows and the Fremantle Dockers at Strathalbyn Oval on Sunday. Join The Roar for all the action from 2:05pm (AEDT).

Both sides will be looking forward to this as it is the closest thing they have had since the season ended last year. For both sides, the motivation will be there for all sorts of reasons.

For the Crows, this is the beginning of getting back to the big stage, but they will be looking to go one step further. With that being the case, they have looked to add depth with the likes of former Blue Bryce Gibbs and former Kangaroo Sam Gibson.

Both add different dimensions, but could be pivotal in the Crows going that one step further this season, and there JLT Community Series games will give us a great insight into how the coaching staff will set up with the new additions on top of what is already a very good side.

As for the Dockers, last year did not go as Ross Lyon would have liked. There is no denying they are currently going through a rebuild and it will take some time for them to reach the levels they have done in the past.

Brandon Matera will feature for the Dockers after making his move from the Gold Coast Suns looking to impress.

The additions of Andrew Brayshaw and Adam Cerra from the 2017 National Draft is what the Fremantle supporters will be most looking forward to when it comes to this series.

They ultimately are the future of this football club and after having the plaudits from those who know best, there is a fair bit of expectation on them.

Prediction

It is difficult to predict what will happen in what ultimately is only a practice match, but despite Fremantle having some good fresh talent come through the doors, it is difficult to see them getting anything out of this game when it comes to the result, but one would expect that wouldn’t bother Lyon too much.

Adelaide by 28 points.

