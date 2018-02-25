Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog, highlights

Match result:
The Adelaide Crows have come out with a 10-point win against the Fremantle Dockers at Strathalbyn Oval.
Adelaide started the brighter of the two sides and the scoreline reflected that at halftime, but after the interval the Dockers lifted. Unfortunately for them, they just let it slip right at the end.
Plenty of positives for both sides. Matt Crouch and Bryce Gibbs looked very good for Adelaide. Nat Fyfe and Matt Taberner looked bright for Fremantle.
» Click here to read the full match report
Final score
Adelaide Crows 13.13 (91)
Fremantle Dockers 12.9 (81)
Match preview:
The JLT Community Series campaign kicks off for both the Adelaide Crows and the Fremantle Dockers at Strathalbyn Oval on Sunday. Join The Roar for all the action from 2:05pm (AEDT).
Both sides will be looking forward to this as it is the closest thing they have had since the season ended last year. For both sides, the motivation will be there for all sorts of reasons.
For the Crows, this is the beginning of getting back to the big stage, but they will be looking to go one step further. With that being the case, they have looked to add depth with the likes of former Blue Bryce Gibbs and former Kangaroo Sam Gibson.
Both add different dimensions, but could be pivotal in the Crows going that one step further this season, and there JLT Community Series games will give us a great insight into how the coaching staff will set up with the new additions on top of what is already a very good side.
As for the Dockers, last year did not go as Ross Lyon would have liked. There is no denying they are currently going through a rebuild and it will take some time for them to reach the levels they have done in the past.
Brandon Matera will feature for the Dockers after making his move from the Gold Coast Suns looking to impress.
The additions of Andrew Brayshaw and Adam Cerra from the 2017 National Draft is what the Fremantle supporters will be most looking forward to when it comes to this series.
They ultimately are the future of this football club and after having the plaudits from those who know best, there is a fair bit of expectation on them.
Prediction
It is difficult to predict what will happen in what ultimately is only a practice match, but despite Fremantle having some good fresh talent come through the doors, it is difficult to see them getting anything out of this game when it comes to the result, but one would expect that wouldn’t bother Lyon too much.
Adelaide by 28 points.
Join The Roar from 2:05pm (AEDT) for all the action from Strathalbyn Oval.
7:08pm
Jon boy said | 7:08pm | ! Report
Ballantyne 6 disposals played the entire game , young kid Banfield half a game 12 disposals and two goals when is Ross going to get it ?
4:27pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:27pm | ! Report
The Adelaide Crows have come out with a 10-point win against the Fremantle Dockers at Strathalbyn Oval. Adelaide started brighter of the two sides and the scoreline reflected that at half time, but after the interval the Dockers were the better of the two sides. Unfortunately for them, they just let it slip right at the end.
Plenty of positives for both sides. Matt Crouch and Bryce Gibbs looked very good for Adelaide. Nat Fyfe and Matt Taberner looked bright for Fremantle.
I hope you enjoyed the coverage today everyone, thanks for joining me. I’ll be back in a couple of hours for West Coast vs Port Adelaide.
4:20pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:20pm | ! Report
Full Time
SEALER! Ellis-Yolmen with the snap wins it for the Crows!
Adelaide Crows: 13.13 (91)
Fremantle Dockers: 12.9 (81)
4:20pm
AdelaideDocker said | 4:20pm | ! Report
Oh my god.
I knew they were leading me into a false sense of security.
This bloody team of mine.
4:49pm
Dalgety Carrington said | 4:49pm | ! Report
C’mon, these JLT games are made for valiant losses. Mind you that’s one black mark against Ballantyne he’ll have to win back, poor game, crucial confidence sapping miss. But a loss, where they lead deep into the last, on a small ground, travelling, would give them more to go on in building towards the season. So it’s a win really 😉
4:55pm
AdelaideDocker said | 4:55pm | ! Report
Yeah, that’s all true. I dunno, I just don’t like losing, even though it’s pre-season.
You’re right though: there’s plenty to like. Brayshaw was good, Banfield was excellent. What did you think of the youngsters, Dalgety?
6:09pm
Don Freo said | 6:09pm | ! Report
No probs. This Freo side is excellent. Sandi…or Darcy play the last quarter and they don’t get the ball out of the centre for those 3 goals in the last minute.
Great effort and it is clear Danger and Dusty are now fighting out 2nd and 3rd best in the comp.
We told you about Taberner.
7:03pm
Macca said | 7:03pm | ! Report
“Adelaide, missing 12 players from their losing grand final side from last year.”
Probably something worth remembering.
4:19pm
AdelaideDocker said | 4:19pm | ! Report
Well, I’m sad now.
4:18pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:18pm | ! Report
Goal
00.29 – Tom Lynch with the mark and makes no error. Crows in front!
Adelaide Crows: 12.13 (85)
Fremantle Dockers: 12.9 (81)
4:17pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:17pm | ! Report
Behind
01.10 – Poholke hits the post! Two point margin.
Adelaide Crows: 11.13 (79)
Fremantle Dockers: 12.9 (81)
4:17pm
AdelaideDocker said | 4:17pm | ! Report
Oh jeez. I know it’s pre-season and this game doesn’t technically matter but I’m beyond nervous.
4:16pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:16pm | ! Report
Goal
01.58 – Lachlan Murphy gets his third! Crows coming!
Adelaide Crows: 11.12 (78)
Fremantle Dockers: 12.9 (81)
4:15pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:15pm | ! Report
Behind
02.15 – Ballantyne takes the mark inside 50, and misses.
Adelaide Crows: 10.12 (72)
Fremantle Dockers: 12.9 (81)
4:13pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 4:13pm | ! Report
Behind
04.24 – Minor score for the Crows.
Adelaide Crows: 10.12 (72)
Fremantle Dockers: 12.8 (80)