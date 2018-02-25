Australia vs Chinese Taipei: Basketball World Cup qualifier live scores, blog

Match result:

Australia were far too good for their opponents, taking another step on the path to World Cup qualification.

Mitch Creek was the standout for the Australian team scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Mitch McCarron was another star for the Aussies scoring 11 and getting five steals.

Chinese Taipei were led by Quincey Davis who scored 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

Australia sits alone atop the group B rankings winning all four of their games so far.

Final score

Australia 88

Chinese Taipei 68

Match preview:

Australia faces off against Chinese Taipei as the FIBA World Cup qualifiers continue. Join The Roar from 3:05pm AEDT Sunday for live scores updates and a blog.

Australia used a strong second half to pull away from the Philippines with a 16-point win in their third qualifying game on Friday night.

The Philippines were meant to be the tougher of the sides that Australia is grouped so a solid win will give the Aussies more confidence ahead of this game.

Chinese Taipei pulled off an impressive one-point win against Japan in their last qualifying game however they are meeting a far more superior team in Australia, who will look to solidify their grasp on top of the group B ladder.

In the previous fixture between these two teams in the first portion of the qualifiers Australia cruised to an easy 38 point win, Daniel Kickert was the standout performer in that game scoring 15 points to go along with three rebounds and four assists.

Quincy Davis was the star for the Chinese Taipei side scoring 17 points in what was an allround performance from the bigman.

The side of the draw was always going to be easy for Australia and with the sheer talent disparity between both sides it should be another easy win for the Australians in front of their home crowd.

Even after the high of their narrow win against the Japanese team Chinese Taipei won’t have the firepower to go toe to toe with what should be a far better side.

This game closes out the two-game series between these two teams, as each side will face off against their previous opponents in the return legs in July.

Prediction

Australia looks far too good all around the court compared to the very one dimensional Chinese Taipei team.

Australia by 20 points.