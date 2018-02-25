Australia vs Chinese Taipei: Basketball World Cup qualifier live scores, blog

Match result:
Australia were far too good for their opponents, taking another step on the path to World Cup qualification.
Mitch Creek was the standout for the Australian team scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Mitch McCarron was another star for the Aussies scoring 11 and getting five steals.
Chinese Taipei were led by Quincey Davis who scored 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
Australia sits alone atop the group B rankings winning all four of their games so far.
Final score
Australia 88
Chinese Taipei 68
Match preview:
Australia faces off against Chinese Taipei as the FIBA World Cup qualifiers continue. Join The Roar from 3:05pm AEDT Sunday for live scores updates and a blog.
Australia used a strong second half to pull away from the Philippines with a 16-point win in their third qualifying game on Friday night.
The Philippines were meant to be the tougher of the sides that Australia is grouped so a solid win will give the Aussies more confidence ahead of this game.
Chinese Taipei pulled off an impressive one-point win against Japan in their last qualifying game however they are meeting a far more superior team in Australia, who will look to solidify their grasp on top of the group B ladder.
In the previous fixture between these two teams in the first portion of the qualifiers Australia cruised to an easy 38 point win, Daniel Kickert was the standout performer in that game scoring 15 points to go along with three rebounds and four assists.
Quincy Davis was the star for the Chinese Taipei side scoring 17 points in what was an allround performance from the bigman.
The side of the draw was always going to be easy for Australia and with the sheer talent disparity between both sides it should be another easy win for the Australians in front of their home crowd.
Even after the high of their narrow win against the Japanese team Chinese Taipei won’t have the firepower to go toe to toe with what should be a far better side.
This game closes out the two-game series between these two teams, as each side will face off against their previous opponents in the return legs in July.
Prediction
Australia looks far too good all around the court compared to the very one dimensional Chinese Taipei team.
Australia by 20 points.
4:49pm
4:49pm
Game over Australia far too good.
88-68 was the final score.
Next for the Boomers will be the Commonwealth games before they get ready in July for a match against Japan and the Philippines away from Australia.
Thanks for joining me today.
4:38pm
4:38pm
Kay with a three point shot in what has been a quiet few minutes from both sides.
Australia 82 Chinese Taipei 66.
1:44 to play.
4:34pm
4:34pm
Chen with a nice pass to Davis who dunks it for the Chinese Taipei team.
Aus 79 TPE 59.
3:40 remains in this game.
4:29pm
4:29pm
Lisch with a nice little floating shot in the lane.
Australia 76-Chinese Taipei 53.
4:26pm
4:26pm
Nice little lob pass to Nathan Sobey who finishes it off with the slam.
Aus 72 Tpe 49.
4:25pm
4:25pm
Final quarter underway.
Hodgson with another dunk after a nice wrap around pass from Nathan Sobey.
Australia leading by 21 points.
70-49
4:22pm
4:22pm
Tip in from McCarron to end the quarter.
Australia 68 leading Chinese Taipei 49
4:18pm
4:18pm
After the mini run from Chinese Taipei Australia have countered with their own.
Australia 66 Chinese Taipei 44.
Less than a minute remains third quarter.
4:15pm
4:15pm
Hodgson with a nice reverse dunk.
Australia 64 Taipei 42
4:12pm
4:12pm
Chinese Taipei making a mini run against Australia at the moment but still a lot more to do to catch up.
Australia 60 Taipei 41.
2:52 remains third quarter.
4:08pm
4:08pm
Chen with a nifty euro step in the lane, scores the layup and is fouled by Lisch.
Australia 58 Chinese Taipei 35
4:38 remains third quarter.
4:06pm
4:06pm
Davis over two Aussie defenders plus the foul.
He makes the free throw.
Australia 58 Chinese Taipei 32.