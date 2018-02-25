 

Bulls upset Hurricanes with late try

By AAP,

Tagged:
 , , ,

14 Have your say

    Beauden Barrett’s late cameo and Super Rugby milestone weren’t enough to prevent the Bulls shocking the Hurricanes with a 21-19 win in Pretoria.

    The hosts provided an early-season fillip for new coach John Mitchell and for South African rugby with a bright performance against the rusty-looking Hurricanes, who trailed 16-12 at halftime.

    A 72nd-minute try to Bulls prop Pierre Schoeman proved the match-winner in a close affair, with both sides crossing three times.

    Earlier, it had appeared All Blacks playmaker and World Rugby Player of the Year Barrett would swing the momentum when he crossed moments after coming off the bench.

    Without any pre-season rugby under his belt, Barrett latched onto a TJ Perenara cross-kick to score with his first competitive touch of 2018 and put the visitors ahead 19-16.

    In the process he became the fourth player in Super Rugby history to score 1000 points.

    But Bulls five-eighth Handre Pollard charged down a chip from opposite Ihaia West to spark a sweeping move which resulted in Schoeman’s try.

    Pollard’s two penalties were important in putting his team in front in the first spell.

    They scored early through winger Johnny Kotze but the Hurricanes replied through hooker Ricky Riccitelli from a line-out drive and winger Wes Goosen from a chip and chase.

    The Bulls scored the try of the game from inside their own half soon before the break, when Springboks forward Lood de Jager galloped over after a bust and loping run from fellow-lock RG Snyman.

    That try came when the hosts were reduced to 14 men, with Schoeman shown a yellow card for a high shot.

    The Hurricanes’ fitness levels appeared to lag in the thin air, with their error count and concession of penalties problematic in the second spell.

    They were outpointed in areas they would normally expect to shade the youthful Bulls side, such as running metres and offloads, leaving room for improvement ahead of next week’s clash with the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

    © AAP 2018

    This video could win $10,000!

    It's one of the favourites to take out the Club Roar most popular video award on Monday!

    Oldest | Newest | Most Recent

    The Crowd Says (14)

    • February 25th 2018 @ 8:55am
      Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report

      Could this herald the end of the era of utter Kiwi dominance in SR, or is it a first round anomaly?

      Reply

      • February 25th 2018 @ 10:14am
        Mike Julz said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:14am | ! Report

        Lol just first round. Until those teams beat NZ teams in NZ then yup.

        Reply

        • February 25th 2018 @ 12:29pm
          Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:29pm | ! Report

          You don’t have to beat NZ teams in NZ to signal the end of utter Kiwi dominance.

          Kiwi dominance is because they were winning upwards of 75% of away games, as well as virtually 100% at home.

          Reply

          • February 25th 2018 @ 5:25pm
            Taylorman said | February 25th 2018 @ 5:25pm | ! Report

            No Fionn. Kiwi dominance is because they play rugby betterThen anyone else

            Reply

            • February 25th 2018 @ 6:33pm
              Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:33pm | ! Report

              I don’t disagree, but that literally has no bearing on what I said, Taylorman.

              Reply

      • February 25th 2018 @ 1:18pm
        Ex force fan said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:18pm | ! Report

        NZ is still likely to supply at least 4 of the 8 finalist and top the table despite playing each other twice. That is dominance and one game on the Highveld does not make a summer.

        Reply
        • Roar Guru

          February 25th 2018 @ 3:46pm
          The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 3:46pm | ! Report

          Not so sure about four Kiwi teams in playoffs hence they will cannibalize each other’s prospects. No matter how we spin it, the Kiwi teams have a tougher schedule and it is gonna be hard for the fourth-placed Kiwi team to get more points than both third-placed teams in the OZ and SA conference.

          Reply

          • February 25th 2018 @ 6:26pm
            Baylion said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:26pm | ! Report

            The real top 8 the last 3 years:
            2017:
            1 Lions
            2 Crusaders
            3 Hurricanes
            4 Chiefs
            5 Highlanders
            6 Stormers
            7 Sharks
            8 Blues

            2016:
            1 Hurricanes
            2 Lions
            3 Highlanders
            4 Chiefs
            5 Stormers
            6 Crusaders
            7 Brumbies
            8 Sharks

            2015:
            1 Hurricanes
            2 Highlanders
            3 Waratahs
            4 Chiefs
            5 Brumbies
            6 Crusaders
            7 Stormers
            8 Lions

            Reply

      • February 25th 2018 @ 3:43pm
        Wobblies said | February 25th 2018 @ 3:43pm | ! Report

        Fionn… Such a desperate poster…

        Reply

      • February 25th 2018 @ 5:20pm
        Taylorman said | February 25th 2018 @ 5:20pm | ! Report

        Are you for real?ha ha

        Reply

        • February 25th 2018 @ 6:34pm
          Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:34pm | ! Report

          Quite so.

          If South African teams (especially those as poor as the Bulls) can start consistently beating Kiwi teams in South Africa then the period of complete Kiwi dominance is (by definition) over.

          Reply

    • February 25th 2018 @ 9:42am
      Council said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report

      I think it’s troublesome to draw any conclusions from the first round, and I’ll be waiting untill the third round before I start to sing praises or criticise or make any conclusions.

      I think three matches is enough to have a look at form both home and away and against a few different teams to give us an early idea of how our team is tracking.

      Reply

    • February 25th 2018 @ 11:53am
      Ben said | February 25th 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report

      Why was that Perenara try not given?????

      Reply

      • February 25th 2018 @ 6:59pm
        Baylion said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:59pm | ! Report

        He was deemed to have lost control of the ball.

        After the ridiculous decisions we got in 2016 when “clear” knock-ons were given as tries because the camera angles didn’t show clear and obvious separation the interpretation was changed for 2017 to basically “if it looks like a knock-on it is a knock-on”

        The laws are fairly specific on scoring a try
        – either a player must hold the ball on his hands or arms and touch the ground with the ball, or
        – if the ball is loose in the goal area he must exert downward pressure with his upper body (not including neck or head), arms or hands

        I felt, at the time, he was done in, but that’s the law interpretation

        Reply

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Explore:
    , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion