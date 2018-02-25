Bulls upset Hurricanes with late try

Beauden Barrett’s late cameo and Super Rugby milestone weren’t enough to prevent the Bulls shocking the Hurricanes with a 21-19 win in Pretoria.
The hosts provided an early-season fillip for new coach John Mitchell and for South African rugby with a bright performance against the rusty-looking Hurricanes, who trailed 16-12 at halftime.
A 72nd-minute try to Bulls prop Pierre Schoeman proved the match-winner in a close affair, with both sides crossing three times.
Earlier, it had appeared All Blacks playmaker and World Rugby Player of the Year Barrett would swing the momentum when he crossed moments after coming off the bench.
Without any pre-season rugby under his belt, Barrett latched onto a TJ Perenara cross-kick to score with his first competitive touch of 2018 and put the visitors ahead 19-16.
In the process he became the fourth player in Super Rugby history to score 1000 points.
But Bulls five-eighth Handre Pollard charged down a chip from opposite Ihaia West to spark a sweeping move which resulted in Schoeman’s try.
Pollard’s two penalties were important in putting his team in front in the first spell.
They scored early through winger Johnny Kotze but the Hurricanes replied through hooker Ricky Riccitelli from a line-out drive and winger Wes Goosen from a chip and chase.
The Bulls scored the try of the game from inside their own half soon before the break, when Springboks forward Lood de Jager galloped over after a bust and loping run from fellow-lock RG Snyman.
That try came when the hosts were reduced to 14 men, with Schoeman shown a yellow card for a high shot.
The Hurricanes’ fitness levels appeared to lag in the thin air, with their error count and concession of penalties problematic in the second spell.
They were outpointed in areas they would normally expect to shade the youthful Bulls side, such as running metres and offloads, leaving room for improvement ahead of next week’s clash with the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
Could this herald the end of the era of utter Kiwi dominance in SR, or is it a first round anomaly?
Mike Julz said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:14am | ! Report
Lol just first round. Until those teams beat NZ teams in NZ then yup.
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:29pm | ! Report
You don’t have to beat NZ teams in NZ to signal the end of utter Kiwi dominance.
Kiwi dominance is because they were winning upwards of 75% of away games, as well as virtually 100% at home.
Taylorman said | February 25th 2018 @ 5:25pm | ! Report
No Fionn. Kiwi dominance is because they play rugby betterThen anyone else
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:33pm | ! Report
I don’t disagree, but that literally has no bearing on what I said, Taylorman.
Ex force fan said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:18pm | ! Report
NZ is still likely to supply at least 4 of the 8 finalist and top the table despite playing each other twice. That is dominance and one game on the Highveld does not make a summer.
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 3:46pm | ! Report
Not so sure about four Kiwi teams in playoffs hence they will cannibalize each other’s prospects. No matter how we spin it, the Kiwi teams have a tougher schedule and it is gonna be hard for the fourth-placed Kiwi team to get more points than both third-placed teams in the OZ and SA conference.
Baylion said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:26pm | ! Report
The real top 8 the last 3 years:
2017:
1 Lions
2 Crusaders
3 Hurricanes
4 Chiefs
5 Highlanders
6 Stormers
7 Sharks
8 Blues
2016:
1 Hurricanes
2 Lions
3 Highlanders
4 Chiefs
5 Stormers
6 Crusaders
7 Brumbies
8 Sharks
2015:
1 Hurricanes
2 Highlanders
3 Waratahs
4 Chiefs
5 Brumbies
6 Crusaders
7 Stormers
8 Lions
Wobblies said | February 25th 2018 @ 3:43pm | ! Report
Fionn… Such a desperate poster…
Taylorman said | February 25th 2018 @ 5:20pm | ! Report
Are you for real?ha ha
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:34pm | ! Report
Quite so.
If South African teams (especially those as poor as the Bulls) can start consistently beating Kiwi teams in South Africa then the period of complete Kiwi dominance is (by definition) over.
Council said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
I think it’s troublesome to draw any conclusions from the first round, and I’ll be waiting untill the third round before I start to sing praises or criticise or make any conclusions.
I think three matches is enough to have a look at form both home and away and against a few different teams to give us an early idea of how our team is tracking.
Ben said | February 25th 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report
Why was that Perenara try not given?????
Baylion said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:59pm | ! Report
He was deemed to have lost control of the ball.
After the ridiculous decisions we got in 2016 when “clear” knock-ons were given as tries because the camera angles didn’t show clear and obvious separation the interpretation was changed for 2017 to basically “if it looks like a knock-on it is a knock-on”
The laws are fairly specific on scoring a try
– either a player must hold the ball on his hands or arms and touch the ground with the ball, or
– if the ball is loose in the goal area he must exert downward pressure with his upper body (not including neck or head), arms or hands
I felt, at the time, he was done in, but that’s the law interpretation