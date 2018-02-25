Bulls vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby live scores

The Bulls will take on the Hurricanes in the Super Rugby season opener for both sides. Join The Roar for live scores of the match, beginning at 2:15am (AEDT).

The Bulls and Hurricanes will both be entering the new season with high hopes and big ambitions.

The South African club will be aiming to make a finals appearance this season, after a dismal 2017. As for the Hurricanes, the team will be looking to avenge their 2017 semi-final loss to eventual runners-up, the Lions. The loss came after a superb 2017 regular season and sees them take favouritism into this match.

The Bulls were the only South African team to not play in Round 1, and will be hoping the extra preparation time helps as they stare down the mighty Hurricanes. As for the Hurricanes, they will be looking to make light of a team which didn’t appear to pose much of a challenge last year.

The Hurricanes head into the match heavily favoured and will be hoping to set off the season with a dominant display. A big upset for the Bulls, however, would see the team announce their early arrival as a team to watch this season.

Prediction

The Hurricanes are the clear favourites heading into this fixture, and will be viewing the match as a tune-up as they start their 2018 campaign. The Bulls won’t pose too much competition and, barring a huge upset, will begin the season on the losing end.

Hurricanes to win 27-10.

