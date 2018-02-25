Bulls vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby live scores

The Bulls will take on the Hurricanes in the Super Rugby season opener for both sides. Join The Roar for live scores of the match, beginning at 2:15am (AEDT).
The Bulls and Hurricanes will both be entering the new season with high hopes and big ambitions.
The South African club will be aiming to make a finals appearance this season, after a dismal 2017. As for the Hurricanes, the team will be looking to avenge their 2017 semi-final loss to eventual runners-up, the Lions. The loss came after a superb 2017 regular season and sees them take favouritism into this match.
The Bulls were the only South African team to not play in Round 1, and will be hoping the extra preparation time helps as they stare down the mighty Hurricanes. As for the Hurricanes, they will be looking to make light of a team which didn’t appear to pose much of a challenge last year.
The Hurricanes head into the match heavily favoured and will be hoping to set off the season with a dominant display. A big upset for the Bulls, however, would see the team announce their early arrival as a team to watch this season.
Prediction
The Hurricanes are the clear favourites heading into this fixture, and will be viewing the match as a tune-up as they start their 2018 campaign. The Bulls won’t pose too much competition and, barring a huge upset, will begin the season on the losing end.
Hurricanes to win 27-10.
6:53am
DavSA said | 6:53am | ! Report
I called it here and will unashamedly claim bragging rights. ….But…..The Bulls are a seriously proud team. The last 3 years in particular would have hurt them more than many realize. Loftus was pretty empty today but do not despair . The faithful will return . John Mitchell you beauty.
6:16am
DanFan said | 6:16am | ! Report
Well I can almost accept this loss but only because England lost as well. That cheered me up.
5:14am
sean said | 5:14am | ! Report
Good game Bulls and congrats with that win although imo that TJ try should’ve stood.Still well played and Loftus looks set to become a fortress for you again under Mitch who knows hey!!!
5:04am
Taylorman said | 5:04am | ! Report
Had a feeling this would happen with Mitchell at the helm. Don’t think the knock try should have been disallowed either. Looked sideways from the spill.
5:02am
Kia Kaha said | 5:02am | ! Report
Can a home game be called an upset? It can when the home team played like Bulls… last year in large patches, especially on defence.
But fair play to them. A tough opponent and they clawed their way back to victory. Locks, props and two smoking barrels.
4:07am
Harry Jones said | 4:07am | ! Report
Bulls played a lot of rugby.
Papier looked very good at 9.
Lood-Snyman a super lock combo.
6:56am
DavSA said | 6:56am | ! Report
Harry , Lood is today the finest lock forward on the planet.