GWS Giants vs Adelaide Crows: AFLW live scores, blog

Adelaide have produced a final-quarter fightback to keep their AFLW defence barely alive with a draw against Greater Western Sydney.

Final score

GWS Giants 2.7 (19)

Adelaide Crows 2.7 (19)

Match preview:

The GWS Giants are set to play their fourth match of the season, and will host the Adelaide Crows from Blacktown International Sportspark. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the game which will start at 4:35pm AEDT.

The logjam on top of the AFLW table has five of eight teams sitting on 8 points with two wins apiece, meaning that if either of the Giants or Crows win tonight, finals positions are still up for grabs.

Neither of the two teams have exactly set the world on fire this season, but GWS are coming off their first win of the season against Collingwood, racking up 48 points with five goals coming in the last quarter.

As for Adelaide, they just got over the line against the Western Bulldogs, while historically against the Giants, results have gone their way.

In the one game the teams have played, the Crows got up by 36 winning 7.6 (48) to 1.6 (12).

The key to victory for the Giants may well be about shutting down Erin Phillips, who kicked four of her team’s 6 goals last week against the Dogs.

Another aspect GWS will need to work on will be the scoring/scored against ratio. At the same time that their points for is the fourth best in the competition, against is the equal second highest.

Already twice have they been restricted to only one goal this season, including a nine-point total in stormy conditions against Carlton.

On the other hand if the Crows get plenty of ball to Erin Phillips, goals will ensue.

It should be a relatively simple game plan for both sides as they look to keep their respective seasons alive.

Prediction

Crows by 13.

