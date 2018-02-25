Ireland stay unbeaten with win over Wales

Ireland have maintained their unbeaten record in this season’s Six Nations after beating Wales in Dublin.

The home side ran out 37-27 victors to make it three wins from three, with Wales now out of the title running after slipping to a second loss from three games.

Ireland scored five tries, with Jacob Stockdale, Bundee Aki, Dan Leavy and Cian Healy all crossing before Stockdale added an intercept with the last play of the game.

“Every time we play them there’s only a score or two in it, the same today,” halfback Conor Murray told ITV.

“Wales are a really good side, they don’t give up and are pretty confident. We’ve had good battles with them, they know us and we know them.”