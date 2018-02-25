Ireland stay unbeaten with win over Wales

Ireland have maintained their unbeaten record in this season’s Six Nations after beating Wales in Dublin.
The home side ran out 37-27 victors to make it three wins from three, with Wales now out of the title running after slipping to a second loss from three games.
Ireland scored five tries, with Jacob Stockdale, Bundee Aki, Dan Leavy and Cian Healy all crossing before Stockdale added an intercept with the last play of the game.
“Every time we play them there’s only a score or two in it, the same today,” halfback Conor Murray told ITV.
“Wales are a really good side, they don’t give up and are pretty confident. We’ve had good battles with them, they know us and we know them.”
Poth Ale said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:57am | ! Report
Good somewhat unexpected win given the number of injury backups from the squad in the team – but it adds to the depth experience for the coming games this year.
Nothing is won yet, and by the looks of Scotland’s scintillating performance today, they’ll be a daunting team to face at Lansdowne in two week’s time.
Hopefully, Furlong, Henderson, O’Brien, Ringrose can make it for Round 4. A bit of extra muscle, nous and devil wouldn’t go amis.
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:07pm | ! Report
Ireland’s depth seems to be outstanding. They are a legit top three nation. If Sexton had kicked his points, they would have crushed Wales on the scoreboard and taken the wind out of Wales also.
The game reminded me of “Chicago” where an outstanding Ireland also somehow was close to giving away the win.
For all the new faces and their heroics, Conor Murray was MoM. When Ireland is “on” and he runs that team, they are almost impossible to live with for the opponents.
Enough talk about the England-AB’s Test in November as some kind of lone decider for the top dog title. Ireland is most def in the mix also, and if I was Steve Hansen, I worry more about the Test in Dublin the week after the England Test.
And Australia has a massive challenge on their hands in June. If Chieka thinks they can compete with Ireland without a kicking game…. it could get ugly.
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:24pm | ! Report
Cheika thinks we can compete with everyone without a kicking game. He has thought we can compete with England without a keeping game 5 times in a row now. We haven’t.
He has also thought we could compete with the All Blacks and the rest of the NH without a kicking game.
With the exception of Wales, we haven’t.
He is stuck between a rock and a hard place though, because admitting we need a kicking game would probably require Foley to be replaced at 10, and Folau moved to the wing. Two things he isn’t willing to do.
tsuru said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:10pm | ! Report
Fionn, it’s as much what Cheika can’t do as what he won’t do. I’m sure you would agree that there isn’t an Australian fly half with the necessary kicking game and composure to replace Foley. Lealiifano perhaps, but it remains to be seen if he can get back to his best. I must admit that, as much as I’d love to see him regain or exceed his previous level, I really wonder if that’s physically possible for someone who has had leukemia. I am convinced, particularly by Nicholas Bishop, that we need a kicking game with a fly half to instigate it, but for whatever reason, we just don’t seem to be developing the appropriate players.
As for Folau, a number of people have pointed out that he does play on the wing a fair bit, despite the 15 on his back. I believe he actually played on the wing when Hegarty came on against the Stormers. Maybe DHP at the back and Folau on the wing.
So my opinion is that Mick Byrne needs to work overtime with Foley on the kicking game. I feel that Foley should be able to do it – lots of commentators have claimed that Foley is an over-achiever as a fly half. That says to me that he has worked hard on his game to get where he is. So why couldn’t he add this arrow (or 3) to his quiver? But, of course, that needs Cheika to admit the Wallabies need a kicking game.
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
Tsuru, you do have a point re. needing a 10 with a kicking game. Lealiifano played very well at flyhalf for Ulster though, and Jono Lance played well there for Worcester, and I thought had a good game for the Reds given the circumstances.
I agree that Folau often plays on the wing, but I just think making him wear the 15 and sort of switch needlessly complicates things for him, whoever is wearing 11/14 and for the fans/coaches.
I guess it is theoretically possible for Foley to add a kicking game to his bow. But he has been the incumbent flyhalf since 2014, and has played now about 60 Tests and we still haven’t seen it. It is difficult to teach an old dogs new tricks at this point I think. That being said, Federer showed you can reinvent yourself upwards of 30 years of age, so it is technically possible. Question is, can he?
One thing I will add though is that Mzilikazi wrote on his article on the Brisbane coaching summit that Cheika was quoted as saying he does not like kicking.
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
