Lions roar at home in Super Rugby tryfest

Last season’s losing Super Rugby finalists the Lions have overcome an early deficit to remain unbeaten after two games with a 47-27 win over the Jaguares in Johannesburg.

Left wing Aphiwe Dyantyi continued his scintillating start to the season with two of those tries for the Lions after scoring on his debut last weekend.

The Lions were behind thanks to a try by Emiliano Boffelli in the third minute and a penalty before finding their attacking edge at Ellis Park.

Dyantyi, who was playing university rugby not long ago, was partly responsible for that with the opener for the Lions in the 27th. He went over again early in the second half and by that time the Lions were in control.