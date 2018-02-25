 

Lions roar at home in Super Rugby tryfest

    Last season’s losing Super Rugby finalists the Lions have overcome an early deficit to remain unbeaten after two games with a 47-27 win over the Jaguares in Johannesburg.

    Left wing Aphiwe Dyantyi continued his scintillating start to the season with two of those tries for the Lions after scoring on his debut last weekend.

    The Lions were behind thanks to a try by Emiliano Boffelli in the third minute and a penalty before finding their attacking edge at Ellis Park.

    Dyantyi, who was playing university rugby not long ago, was partly responsible for that with the opener for the Lions in the 27th. He went over again early in the second half and by that time the Lions were in control.

      February 25th 2018 @ 9:30am
      Peyper should not be allowed to ref sa games, very blatant on this occasion.

        February 25th 2018 @ 1:37pm
        Last week to SA teams played against each other amd the had a NZ ref while Jaguares and Stormers had Jaco. This weekend Jaguares played Lions and again Jaco was the ref . What is the logic of this ? Is there any?

          Are you going to whinge about the ref every time the Jaguares lose?

          Fact is they were lucky to get 3 tries

