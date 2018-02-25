The Waratahs suffer from a split personality

When flanker Ned Hanigan crashed over for a try after the final hooter last night, the split personality Waratahs had opened their Super Rugby account with a nail-biting 34-27 success over the Stormers at Allianz.
There was nothing in it with 17-all at oranges, and 27-all with time up, but the exciting all-out attack Waratahs surfaced after a poor Stormers lineout feed gave the men-in-light-blue a sniff.
How Hugh Roach, Jed Holloway, Bernard Foley, and debutant prop Harry Johnson-Holmes managed to keep their cool to send Hanigan on his way to the winner’s circle is what the Waratahs are all about.
But there’s another side to the Waratahs’ character.
That’s the poor handling, the wrong options, the turnovers, the missed tackles, the dumb penalties given away, and the crap scrummaging that keeps the opposition in the game.
Medically it’s called dissociative identity disorder, or split personality.
And fans had better get used to it, even though there is heart attack potential for those who watch helplessly in the stand.
I lost count of the number of loud expletives I threw at the television last night, as the lead changed five times in the 80 minutes.
The repetition was simple – the Waratahs edged in front and almost immediately let down their guard to let the Stormers back in.
The credits belonged to the usual suspects – Israel Folau, Kurtley Beale, and Foley’s 100 per cent boot.
Folau does things on the rugby field no-one else can do.
In the first half he set sail following a high, long, Foley bomb to pluck the ball out of Stormers’ fullback SP Marais arms and run 25 metres to touch down with no-one anywhere near him.
Sheer brilliance.
In the second half, Folau wrapped himself around JJ Engelbrecht to prevent a try in-goal.
KB Lager was a big-selling beer in its day, but Kurtley Beale is a far better Waratah than that rating.
In the opening minutes, with nothing on, Beale chip kicked and went within a whisker of regaining possession to score.
Later in the half he was robbed of a try when a Stormer hand deliberately knocked on with Beale ready to score, and wasn’t even penalised.
In the second half he threw physical caution to the wind following a Foley chip to go within centimetres of scoring.
Why Folau and Beale aren’t used more often in tandem beggars belief – they are such obvious game-breakers.
If Foley wasn’t a champion goal-kicker, he wouldn’t be in the side with 22-year-old Mack Mason kicking his door down.
Mason is an exceptional talent to set Beale up to strut his spectacular stuff.
The other credit is new halfback Jake Gordon.
Incumbent Nick Phipps is injured, but he won’t get back in when he recovers because Gordon doesn’t loiter around the set plays directing traffic, he gets on with it in a hurry with slick and accurate service which had been denied by Phipps.
Last night after the game eight new Waratah caps were awarded to further celebrate the win – that’s a staggering number of debutants in the same game.
The debits of this split personality side were headed by the scrum, or lack of it.
How the Waratahs miss vastly experienced prop Sekope Kepu whose suspension from the Wallaby-Scotland international last year won’t run on until round three.
Paddy Ryan and Tom Robertson just don’t cut the mustard, so the Waratah scrum will struggle.
Coach Daryl Gibson can only deal the cards he has in the roster.
But there are no excuses for the 24 turnovers, many of them in try-scoring positions, nor the 12 penalties awarded for simple lack of concentration.
So the Waratahs’ next two games are at Durban and Buenos Aires, but the long flights will be more bearable with that win under their belts.
A final thought for last nights referee, the Australian Angus Gardner.
He’s been selected to control the vital clash between England and Ireland that will decide the Six-Nations – there’s no bigger game in the tournament.
If Gardner is as inconsistent with his rulings there as he was last night, Eddie Jones will eat him up and spit out the left-overs.
February 25th 2018 @ 9:37am
Steve said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:37am | ! Report
Why do people care about all the drop passes and poor kicks. I love the San Antonio spurs, they miss more than every second shot.
February 25th 2018 @ 9:41am
rugby tragic said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:41am | ! Report
Loud noises!
ps i love lamp
February 25th 2018 @ 9:52am
PeterK said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:52am | ! Report
The tahs defence was actually quiet good, much improved. Made 88% of their tackles and no musical chairs.
February 25th 2018 @ 11:00am
Jameswm said | February 25th 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
The Tahs were not terrible and some new guys went pretty well. Good to get the W too.
February 25th 2018 @ 12:03pm
Reverse Wheel said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:03pm | ! Report
Yeah bunch of new guys and fair few mistakes, but they’ve hard far worse first games in the past few years.
February 25th 2018 @ 1:17pm
Fox Saker said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:17pm | ! Report
It was peterk but their scrum was ordinary against a very powerful Stormers scrum and especially in second half and either gave away penalties or got very poor ball with their pack going backwards in that area of the game. Stormers dreadful lineout throwing in the second half was a real blessing in the end. But the teams were very evenly matched over all IMO.
Why the hell the Stormers didn’t just throw to the front and run out and take the drawn points for an away game is unfathomable when on the defence inside their own half. Dumb and Dumber from the Stormers and their own media are creaming them for it.
Foley was very good off the boot in this game and that is promising fro the Tahs.
February 25th 2018 @ 10:21am
Jameswm said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:21am | ! Report
I thought Gus Gardiner was fine.
Ryan did well covering at TH. How the Tahs could use Taf. And surely Latu comes in. Robertson was the biggest issue in the scrum and when Kepu comes back, Ryan starts at LH and Robertson will struggle to keep out the 2-dad ranga for bench LH.
Hanigan was ordinary till the end when he headed the SAffa out of the way. Simmons the usual brain explosion. Rona and the 13 (Foketi?) looked promising and Foley went 100% with the boot, and not easy ones.
Overall not too bad and good to scrape the win despite the 1st game rustiness (Stormers had a game under their belt which helped them) and missing our best tight 5 forward.
February 25th 2018 @ 12:04pm
Reverse Wheel said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:04pm | ! Report
Yeah I’m not anti-Hanigan by any means but i hardly noticed him last night.
February 25th 2018 @ 1:41pm
concerned supporter said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:41pm | ! Report
Probably close to the furthest distance he has run in his Super Rugby & Test career when he scored.
He was lucky that he only had Mr Speed Bump, R.Rule.in his way.
February 25th 2018 @ 5:01pm
Daveski said | February 25th 2018 @ 5:01pm | ! Report
You conveniently forgot how he destroyed Korobeite last year.
February 25th 2018 @ 2:55pm
dirtyrottenscoundrel said | February 25th 2018 @ 2:55pm | ! Report
The referee was consistently poor… 3 deliberate knock downs and not one yellow card! Angus Gardiner has not improved and yet they give him a 6 Nations match. Beggars belief.
To add insult to injury we go to South Africa and watch Peyper referee the Jaguares into oblivion. Seriously the question he posed to the TV ref… he was only interested in ONE camera angle. No thought to any other… could another player cover the defence? Nah Peyper didn’t want a panned out view only the narrow view of player to the line. Yellow card, penalty try… TOTAL FARCE.
February 25th 2018 @ 3:26pm
Cynical Play said | February 25th 2018 @ 3:26pm | ! Report
Compare Garner to Owens in the Scotland v England and you see just what a choker Garner can be
February 25th 2018 @ 10:27am
Mark GC said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Can’t believe I’m having to say this to a professional rugby side…..but after >5 years of frustration…….can someone teach Foley to take clearing kicks please. I’d like to see some stats on the number of times the opposition gets hands to his kicks. It cost tahs 7 points last night and he is no better in the gold jersey either.
February 25th 2018 @ 10:28am
Stu B said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:28am | ! Report
Typical opening match the Stormers with their usual travel problems, can’t see Razor clicking the worry beads for next weeks match up. Match of the round goes to the Highlanders / Blues game wonderful spectacle both teams playing to their strengths, but I couldn’t define what the strengths are from the Australian opening games.
February 25th 2018 @ 5:10pm
Akari said | February 25th 2018 @ 5:10pm | ! Report
+1