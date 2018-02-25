West Coast Eagles vs Port Adelaide Power: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

The JLT Community Series campaign kicks off for both the West Coast Eagles and the Port Adelaide Power at Leederville Oval on Sunday. Join The Roar for all the action from 6:35pm (AEDT).

Both these clubs will be looking to improve on what they achieved last year. Yes, both were finalists, but no one really thought either side would go deep into September, and that is what has happened.

West Coast supporters won’t see Nic Naitanui in this fixture, but he is expected to make a return in the second fixture of this competition.

Eagle supporters no doubt will be keen to see pick 13 in Jarrod Brander from the recent National Draft out of all the draftees. One does feel the anticipation towards this game is more in favour of the Power, though.

These upcoming games gives the Power a great chance to bed in the new recruits. Port Adelaide obviously believe they are in the mix to push on, so they have recruited heavily.

The likes of Jack Watts and Jack Trengove, both recruited from Melbourne, no doubt give Ken Hinkley some more depth going into 2018. Trent McKenzie and Tom Rockliff will do the same, but the former Lion won’t feature in this game.

The one that will intrigue most is Steven Motlop. He is capable of magic moments, but can also drift out of games far too easily. He needs a solid start in these practice games to give himself a better chance of succeeding come the home and away season.

What the supporters will like most about the recruits is yes, they add more depth, but they ultimately strengthen Hinkley’s best 22.

Prediction

It is about getting a solid blowout more than anything, but when it comes to discussing the result, Port Adelaide should have too much for West Coast.

Port Adelaide by 27.

Join The Roar from 6:35pm (AEDT) for all the action from Leederville Oval.