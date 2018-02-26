AAFC: What we want and why

You’ve gotta love football.
I’ve read and heard so much in the past few days that is just so wrong that you almost wonder whether the Russians, bored with the United States, might have turned their attention to #sokkahtwitter.
I’d like to deal with a few of the issues around – firstly starting with AAFC.
AAFC airectors and advisors
Let’s be really clear.
We’re not a Trojan horse for former NSL clubs who want to get into the A-League. What we represent is 126 clubs with male and female players, some from under nines upwards. Five member clubs are women’s only NPL clubs. Of the 126 clubs, 18 played in the NSL at one stage or another.
Some were foundation clubs who were there the entire 27 years; others came and went – not least because of a limited form of promotion and relegation that was in place for some of the time.
Of our eight democratically elected directors, not one of them was involved as an administrator with a club that was in the NSL.
Our WA Director, former Socceroo Gary Marocchi, had played with Adelaide City and managed Perth Glory in the NSL era.
Two advisors, Nick Galatas and Tom Kalas, had involvement with South Melbourne FC; they remain our advisors because, in Nick’s case, we need legal expertise and, in Tom’s case, he was instrumental in getting AAFC started. Neither of them are involved in South Melbourne FC today and to the extent that South Melbourne may, or may not, aspire to be part of the A-League, Nick and Tom are nothing to do with that.
The deputy chair of AAFC, Victoria Morton, who is President of South Hobart United FC declared from the outset that she is involved with the Tasmanian bid to be part of the A-League.
Everyone who ‘works’ for AAFC is a volunteer, on top of their already volunteer roles with their clubs or associations.
That’s it folks. There really is nothing to see here.
AAFC members the ‘cause of all the problems’ in the 1990s
Second, I absolutely reject the notion which some are putting about that the clubs involved with AAFC, especially the former NSL clubs, were responsible for the problems in Australian football towards the end of last century. If anything, those clubs were symptoms of what was wrong at that time, such as under-capitalisation and poor management and governance.
Those same clubs also helped produce most of what is known as the ‘golden generation of players’ as well as great talent before them. Despite being around for up to 13 years, the A-League clubs have gone nowhere near emulating the capacity of some NSL clubs to do so.
You only have to look at the birthplace of the players who tend to grab most of the headlines out of A-League matches to realise that.
National second division
The third issue is about a national second division.
Frankly, anyone who loves Australian football and wants to see it succeed should want to see a national second division. Why?
One simple reason. If we’re going to be more competitive on the international stage, our young players – male and female – need to play better quality, more competitive games.
That is not to say it’s a national second division or A-League expansion. Quite the opposite actually. I’d like to see A-League expansion – preferably to 18 or 20 teams like a real league – and a national second division.
That is why we knew from the outset – and we’re absolutely thrilled that it’s happening – that we needed to work with FFA, the state federations and the A-League clubs about the development of a national second division.
That was the purpose of our proposal that we circulated last year: to put a stake in the ground, and give us all something to discuss as a starting-point and to refine and improve. We have now formed a working group with the FFA and state federations to do precisely this.
Hopefully, the PFA will also eventually understand the importance of a national second division, especially when they realise that they might get more members out of it! More importantly, I’m sure the PFA would be totally committed to giving more opportunities and help Australian football improve its depth and quality. Wouldn’t they?
Promotion and relegation
All of us at AAFC would like to see promotion and relegation.
We have a target of 2024 but if that’s not feasible, it’s not feasible. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have it as an aspiration. And it certainly doesn’t mean Australian football shouldn’t aim to comply with FIFA Statutes on this, and other, issues.
We believe promotion and relegation is an essential and unique feature of football worldwide, and it is a pre-requisite if we are going to have a sustainable football culture in Australia. But, of course, a lot depends on how the game develops between now and our 2024 target year, including and especially with the A-League.
Our aim is not to cannibalise the A-League but to have a parallel and complementary competition, just as it is elsewhere in the world.
At the AAFC, we don’t look at a problem and think ‘Oh, that’s too hard. Let’s do nothing.’ We make no apologies for taking precisely the opposite approach: ‘OK, there’s a problem here. What can we do about it?’
We’re certainly not going into it with rose-coloured glasses, but hard-headed analysis and determination.
FFA Congress
One of the reasons behind the formation of the AAFC 12 months ago was to get a seat at the FFA Congress.
The reason we want to do this is because the 80-plus clubs who travelled to Melbourne from around Australia for our inaugural meeting in March last year felt that they were not properly represented, either in a legal sense or in practice. We’ve since grown by 58 per cent to 126 members.
I’ve heard it so often that the state federations represent the NPL clubs so AAFC shouldn’t even exist.
However, in effect, with some minor exceptions, they don’t. When you think about it, it’s not surprising for two reasons. One: the NPL competition – which stands for National Premier Leagues – was established after the state federations put together their Constitutions. Two: the competition is a creature of the national body, the FFA, so it makes sense to us that we have a voice at the FFA Congress.
As our national survey showed, we have more than 41,000 players who play in our clubs; our members’ total annual turnover is almost $56 million and our volunteers contribute 65,000 hours to the football community every week.
A reason I noticed during the week (one of the more polite ones) for not including us on the FIFA Congress is because we’re ‘only one year old and AAFC hasn’t proven itself’.
The organisation representing the A-League clubs (known as APFCA) is only a little more than one year old itself. Before you think to yourself ‘That’s different, as they’ve been around for 13 years’, I urge you to think a bit more.
The AAFC’s oldest club, Edgeworth United from Northern NSW, was established in 1892. The second oldest, Port Adelaide, was formed in 1902. The third oldest, Weston Workers Bears (also Northern NSW), in 1907 – and so on.
More than 100 of our clubs were established before 1993, the same year the PFA was formed.
Our two youngest clubs, from regional Victoria, were established in 2014 – coincidentally around the same time as Melbourne Heart became Melbourne City, which is one of the movers-and-shakers in the APFCA.
So I challenge those who say this to clarify exactly the point they’re attempting to make.
AAFC’s other priorities
Starting tonight, we’re embarking on a national roadshow to meet with our members, anyone involved with their clubs, as well as anyone else who would like to attend.
The issues for discussion include those we also talked with FIFA and the AFC about during the week. These include the costs and requirements imposed on clubs and the cost for kids to play.
We have said from day one that one of our highest priorities is to reduce the cost of participation, a point we have also made to FFA, and we intend to keep pursuing that.
The football community is more than welcome to attend any of our national roadshow sessions to be held in every capital city, other than Darwin, as well as Newcastle.
I will be in attendance with our relevant state Director, to give an update face-to-face on our first year of operation as well as answer any questions. We’ve also invited the FFA and the state federations.
For further information about dates, times and venues, please see our website.
I look forward to seeing you there.
Rabieh Krayem is the chairman of the Association of Australian Football Clubs.
February 26th 2018 @ 12:46pm
reuster75 said | February 26th 2018 @ 12:46pm | ! Report
Thanks for putting your case forward Rabieh, it’s important that all interested parties in the current debate about the FFA congress and future of the game engage with the football public and explain what thier vision is. Nobody expects all the issues facing the game to be solved overnight and I would hope no one party would claim to have all the answers but we have to start somewhere.
February 26th 2018 @ 12:49pm
Timber Tim said | February 26th 2018 @ 12:49pm | ! Report
Thank you Rabieh for this piece about the work going on in the AAFC and what this could mean in the future.
I will look forwarded to attending the Adelaide session on the 6th March.
Looking forward to it.
So happy the AAFC are being very proactive in supporting clubs who strive to be the best they can be.
February 26th 2018 @ 12:54pm
Nemesis said | February 26th 2018 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
“Despite being around for up to 13 years, the A-League clubs have gone nowhere near emulating the capacity of some NSL clubs to do so.”
Nearly every player in the AUS National Team who won the 2015 Asian Cup either started their professional career in ALeague, or resurrected their professional career in ALeague.
The Golden Generation Myth is trotted out by people who conveniently forget in 1997 our best ever Australian team, fully created within the NSL, failed miserably against the 4th best team in Asia during the intercontinental play-off for a place at France 1998.
February 26th 2018 @ 2:34pm
Kangajets said | February 26th 2018 @ 2:34pm | ! Report
So the golden generation team of 1997 in your mind
Not the 2006 World Cup team like the rest of Australia thinks
February 26th 2018 @ 3:00pm
Will said | February 26th 2018 @ 3:00pm | ! Report
Comparing the current to the 2006 generation is chalk and cheese, ill wait to see how the boys go in Russia to see if they can mirror the 06′ team’s success.
And then we can judge.
February 26th 2018 @ 1:48pm
Square Nostrils said | February 26th 2018 @ 1:48pm | ! Report
Agree entirely Rabieh with this statement “Despite being around for up to 13 years, the A-League clubs have gone nowhere near emulating the capacity of some NSL clubs to do so.” so disagree completely with the Golden Generation Myth synopsis of Nemesis.
Forgot Asian Cups or the 1997 disaster, pound for pound Australia has not produced players from the A-League era like Kewell, Viduka,Lazaridis, Bresciano, O’Niell, Grella, Schwarzer, Emerton,Popovic,Skoko,Chipperfield even prior to that Farina,Okon ,Zelic. Cahill also worth a mention.
IMO not one player who won the Asian Cup is worth one of the Golden generations bootlaces.
In fact I find the rejection of the quality of players produced in the NSL era as some sort of myth, an insult to those(which included many clubs on Rabieh’s list) who help develop those players.
This “them and us” is the reasoning behind old soccer and new football at the beginning of the A-League which has resulted eventually in the inevitable visit of FIFA.
The FFA has been run by CEO’s who had no sense of the history of football in Australia, handpicked IMO by Frank Lowy because he himself had been burnt in that era by the predecessors to the FFA and didn’t want a repeat.
Hopefully given the reasonable approach of the AAFC and others in the football fraternity to the current football climate, that a suitable fairer congress is put in place.
This can then result in proper expansion of the A-League and a well thought out Second division.
I agree that Promotion and relegation from a Second division shouldn’t be rushed in order for clubs to grow both on and off the park, similar to the USL in the USA.
February 26th 2018 @ 1:55pm
Nemesis said | February 26th 2018 @ 1:55pm | ! Report
You honestly think guys like Danny Tiatto would’ve played Premier League for Manchester City, if they were playing today, rather than 20 years ago, when there fewer foreigners were allowed into England?
You’re living in an alternative reality.
February 26th 2018 @ 2:32pm
Kangajets said | February 26th 2018 @ 2:32pm | ! Report
The so called golden generation made the 2006 World Cup , but did not have A league backgrounds
The 1997 loss to Iran was the saddest day in Australia football, but nothing you say , takes away from the ability and careers of players like Zelic and Bosnich and slater .
The same group of players drew 1-1 with Diego maradona s Argentina in 1993 in Sydney only to lose the away leg . The World Cup was harder to quality for in 1993 then 2018 .
The 1974 World Cup is quite possible the best Socceroos teams in history and that was before the nsl
Frank arok coached a Socceroos team that beat Argentina 4-1 in 1988. That Socceroos team missed the World Cup beaten 2-0 by the best Scottish team ever with Dalglish and sourness .
The Asian cup win in 2015 featured players with A league backgrounds
Whatever you think is the best achievement of any Socceroos team is just an opinion in the end .
February 26th 2018 @ 3:06pm
Will said | February 26th 2018 @ 3:06pm | ! Report
Completly agree, this ‘us and them mentality’ is a reason why the game right now is at a stalemate and turned off my interest in the local game, i thought the a-league was a turning point but instead, its created a fork in the road for all football fans.
We need to come together for the benefit of the game, otherwise, the game will be destined for mediocrity for years to come.
February 26th 2018 @ 3:40pm
Agree entirely.
Agree entirely.
February 26th 2018 @ 3:40pm
Waz said | February 26th 2018 @ 3:40pm | ! Report
@ square nostrils
The question over whether the NSL or HAL developed better players is a difficult one to answer, times have changed and both Africa and Asia have emerged as talent producers making the market more competitive. And in Europe the emergence of a common market increased football labour mobility while reducing opportunity for non-EU players. So how do you compare the different ages?
Then you have to examine youth development in Australia over the last 13 years; this was predominantly everyone but HAL clubs for U16s and AIS for ages 16-18, then HAL clubs got involved. That was not by choice, but by FFA regulation – the HAL was not set up to develop youth, in fact it was prevented from doing it.
So if the golden age is not being replicated blaming HAL clubs is off the mark. Blame everyone else BUT the A League clubs who only got to set up academies in 2018.
February 26th 2018 @ 3:57pm
Nemesis said | February 26th 2018 @ 3:57pm | ! Report
And, just in case anyone is interested, this year MVFC is fielding teams in NPL at u15, u18, u20 and senior levels.
And, for the first time in the history of MVFC, the pyramid was perfection
A-League: MVFC 3-0 Adelaide
NPL senior: MVFC 4-1 Brunswick City
NPL u20: MVFC 5-1 Brunswick City
NPL u18: MVFC 2-1 Altona Magic
NPL u15: MVFC 2-0 Altona Magic
So, right from age 13, kids are now joining the playing ranks of MVFC
February 26th 2018 @ 2:36pm
Kangajets said | February 26th 2018 @ 2:36pm | ! Report
Rabieh
Good to hear
Can’t wait to see 18 team divisions in Australia football.
Like the references to 2 of my past local clubs Edgeworth and Weston .
February 26th 2018 @ 3:03pm
Will said | February 26th 2018 @ 3:03pm | ! Report
Great piece Rabieh, i look forward to what the AAFC could do.
Let’s hope the second division soon becomes a reality because we need it.