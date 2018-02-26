Behind The Barriers – five bets for Taree/Tamworth

A couple of meetings in country New South Wales is the scene for Monday racing, with seven races each to be run and won at Taree and Tamworth.

Both look like tricky programs but still, here are my five suggested bets across the two meetings.

Bet one – Win- Tamworth Race One Number 12 Sunsilk Girl:

Tricky meeting at Tamworth, but I thought she was the best of the day there. This girl ran over the Tamworth 1000m last time out where she was tucked in behind the speed and tried hard but no match for Magic Era, who looks above average.

Draws to get another soft run near the fence, just off the pace, and Rachel Murray rides Paul Perry runners very well.

Bet two – Each-Way- Tamworth Race Six Number 10 Our Tickets:

Talented daughter of Tickets that resumes for the Brett Cavanough team. This girl can be a bit hit and miss but when she is on, she’s very good and certainly capable of beating these.

Hasn’t raced for 28 weeks, comes into this with no trials, but the blinkers off the first time and G Ryan booked tells me there is intent to run well first up. $6 at the time of writing this. Think she starts shorter.

Bet three – Win- Taree Race One Number 5 Diamond Deluxe:

$5 at the time of writing this and I think she too starts shorter. Jason Deamer trains this filly, who is on debut. Trialled at Newcastle recently and went outstanding to my eye behind Miss Fabulass, who could well be a sneaky chance for the Golden Slipper.

That filly beat Diamond Deluxe but she gapped the rest. Good enough for me.

Bet four – Each-Way- Taree Race Two Number 14 Snitzwah:

I think 1×3 play at $35, she is worth a gamble. Damien Lane trains this mare, who has been plagued by bad gates throughout her career, which has forced her to hook back for luck.

Finally draws a decent gate here and she has shown speed in trials, so if she can settle in the first half a dozen, I think she can run a race at odds.

Bet five – Win- Taree Race Seven Number 1 Tawfiq Boy:

Short but sweet here for the moral of the day. Very disappointing I thought last time out at Newcastle given he had a relatively soft lead and to my eye was entitled to kick on a bit better but he could only manage third to Hesco Gold, a talented galloper from Taree who would spank these.

Superior form, stable/jock combo flying…should win.