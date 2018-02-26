Chris Lynn needs to manage his workload

Though the Australian team were in high spirits following the away series win over England and New Zealand, an unfortunate event occurred during play when Chris Lynn dived to stop the ball.

He had his shoulder dislocated, ruling him out of the PSL and making him doubtful for the IPL starting on April 8th.

Luckily for Lynn, shoulder surgery has been ruled out this time, but extensive rehabilitation will be needed for him to get back fit for the IPL. Is the question does Lynn needs to play IPL and another league around the world given his problems with his calf and shoulder?

Just performing for Australian domestic competition won’t suffice.

That’s the question best left for him to find an answer. But his statements show he wants to play for Australia over big cash-rich leagues.

In that case, he needs to address his workload and not rush into the playing unless entirely fit. Understandably none of the players are ever completely healthy. There are always minor niggles which are heavily taped, or players choose to play through some pain.

But Lynn’s case has been different. His injuries have put him out of actions for months. No doubt he would want to come back as early as he could and get going.

He needs to be realistic and probably plan out that event which could matter to his cricketing career and team in the long run. Of course, the fielding is another aspect where Australians are known to give it all.

And his weakness now being known to all, he could be exploited by the opposition which could cost him his place purely on the basis of his fielding if he couldn’t take the half chances, and that would limit him from participating in global ICC tournament where fielding could cost you the entire match.

Lynn, as a team player, wouldn’t want that to happen. At the moment things are pretty tough for him. And he would no doubt be itching to get back into action, but the rush of blood won’t take him anywhere.

Rather, a cool head and proper planning will be needed if he wants to prolong his career.

His exploits in the IPL and the BBL shows what he is capable of. Australian cricket would definitely benefit from Lynnsanity but he needs to be in the right frame of mind when he steps onto field next time.

He is just 27 and has 7-8 good years of cricket left in him at least. He even loves being around younger players according to Simon Katich who observed Lynn the last time he was injured during his time with KKR.

To go along with his strike rate of 185, he is even considered for the captaincy. So he is going to be an asset for sure even in the young Australian team.

World cricket would be gutted to see the career of a player of Lynn’s calibre being cut short. He certainly can enrich the game with his play.

Can he? Yes he can. But how? The answer lies within him.