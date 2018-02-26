Club Roar winners announced: The biggest, best and funniest of grassroots sports

The third Club Roar Awards are upon us and we’re proud to present the biggest, best and funniest contenders yet in a jam-packed field of nominees and winners. Tune in from 12pm (AEDT) to see all the winners announced live on The Roar.

With $10,000 up for grabs, thousands of incredible videos have been submitted since the second Awards in September.

There will be nine winners across as many categories, ranging from Fails and Funnies to Beastmode, but the major winner will be the Club Roar Award for most popular video.

Categories

– Club Roar Award

– Fails and Funnies

– Beastmode

– Dream Team

– Little Legends

– Women in Sports

– Pure Skill

– Prodigy

– International

There really is everything coming out of these Awards, from spectacular long-range tries to jaw-dropping free kicks, hilarious cricket fails to one-handed screamers, barreling big boppas charging through the defence to unbelievable buzzer-beaters in basketball.

If you want to see the best of amateur and grassroots sport, then this is where you want to be.

The Awards kick off from 12pm right here on the live blog, with a category winner being announced every 30 minutes throughout the day, leading up to the big one, the Club Roar Award, at 4pm (AEDT).

Each of the shortlisted nominees will be shown within each category announcement as well, showcasing not only the best but also those who really challenged for the top prize.

Who do you think should win? What’s your favourite video? Let us know in the comments below.