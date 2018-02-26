The derby was great – as long as you’re a Sydney FC fan

Matt Simon is to Adrian Mierzejewski what motor oil is to a magnum of champagne, yet it was Simon who truly terrorised the Wanderers defence yesterday.
For 70 teeth-rattling minutes, former Mariners man Simon showed his full range of abilities against a suitably harassed Wanderers defence in Sydney FC’s 3-1 derby win in torrential rain at Allianz Stadium.
There were flying elbows and misplaced passes, niggly fouls and backchat aplenty – but there were also a few key moments that Simon’s army of detractors will no doubt have missed.
Firstly, he helped win the free-kick that led to Sydney FC’s equaliser after the intended recipient of his one-two, Milos Ninkovic, was fouled.
Secondly, he set up Mierzejewski’s second with a comical assist that cannoned off his chest after he literally thighed the ball into himself.
Lastly, he almost had a hand in a third just before the hour mark when Bobo ran on to Mierzejewski’s pinpoint through ball – after Simon had drawn Michael Thwaite into his space, forcing Brendan Hamill to gallop back frantically in defence.
Later, a tired Wanderers defence gave the ball away to Ninkovic, who promptly set up Bobo to kill off the game.
Why does this matter? Because with so much focus on their foreigners, Sydney FC’s critics often forget that the Sky Blues are more than capable of winning ugly.
And that’s bad news for the rest of the A-League, given that no one has truly worked out how to beat the defending champions.
The other good news? The fact that more than 25,000 fans turned up in absolutely abysmal conditions to watch the final Sydney Derby before Allianz Stadium is knocked down and rebuilt.
For all the pre-match talk about poor ticket sales, the derby still managed to put a couple of rival sports in the shade at the box office.
And A-League fans who complained so vociferously about a Sunday night kick-off could probably do with a dose of perspective.
Know what other big games kicked off on a Sunday this weekend?
Only the League Cup final at Wembley, Manchester United–Chelsea in the Premier League, Roma-Milan in Serie A, Leverkusen–Schalke in the Bundesliga, Feyenoord–PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie and Paris Saint-Germain–Marseille in France’s Le Classique.
Heck, even Kashima Antlers managed to fill the entire away end at a sold-out Nihondaira Stadium against Shimizu’s S-Pulse yesterday, following a 300-kilometre journey that would have required a Shinkansen trip, a local train and then a bus ride to Mitch Duke’s picturesque home ground.
Want to know why the J.League gets big crowds? Because people show up at the games.
And that’s something we need more of across the board in the A-League, and not just for derbies.
Still, those who did turn up in wet weather this weekend deserve plenty of credit – even if Brisbane Roar fans must have wondered why they bothered.
Of all Football Federation Australia’s perception problems, they have an increasingly serious one in Brisbane, where fans are more and more convinced that the FFA don’t care about what happens to football in the city because it’s not Sydney or Melbourne.
Case in point? Nikolai Topor-Stanley’s clear foul on Avraam Papadopoulos in stoppage time of Brisbane Roar’s 1-0 loss to the Newcastle Jets on Saturday.
It should have been a penalty, but neither referee Stephen Lucas nor – farcically – the VAR saw fit to award a spot-kick.
So that’s another two points dropped by a Roar side that has had countless refereeing decisions go against them all season.
Of course, if Brett Holman had just lifted his shot over the goalkeeper – like the underrated Bobo did for Sydney FC – then the Roar might have snatched a point anyway.
They deserved to on the balance of chances alone.
But that’s been the story of the A-League season to date. Plenty of hustle and bustle, but only Sydney FC have got an Adrian to go with their Simon.
chris said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:48am
Mike some good points about Simon. If it wasn’t for the fact that he’s a striker that doesn’t score he’d be even better : )
Also, the SFS had a great atmosphere last night but seriously unless you were one of the lucky ones at the back of the stands you would have got seriously drenched. Not only do we need a new stadium but we need one with a roof!
(Or at least stands that offer proper protection from the elements).
February 26th 2018 @ 8:12am
Kangajets said | February 26th 2018 @ 8:12am
Simon did his thing ,.,.. but surely Adrian Mierzejewski is the talking point from the Sydney gsme ..
February 26th 2018 @ 7:50am
Buddy said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:50am
Yesterday’s weather conditions went a long way to support the controversial plan of knocking down and rebuilding the SFS irrespective of the sponsor and naming rights. There wasn’t a dry soul in the place whether you paid for a general admission ticket or you were using a platinum pass in the members’ area. On the western and eastern terraces there were a handful of rows of seats in the dry and with the cameras looking east you would have been forgiven for wondering where the 25000 plus crowd was hiding. In the members, there were swathes of seats that were totally unusable and the stairwells to reach the upper tier were awash as well as being exposed to the elements in some parts. Staff were busy mopping up the entrance to the Captain’s bar and many people watched the whole game from behind the glass as they dried off from the journey to the stadium. The bag searches – farcical as they are sometimes, all took place directly in the pouring rain which meant the contents either got soaked or it was a waste of time checking.
Finally, exiting Moore Park is the experience nobody wants or needs. The grassed car park, quaint as it may be is a nightmare to motorist, pedestrian, police and stewards. The bus queues and lack of logic in the management of moving large crowds quickly is quite laughable. With a few tweaks, that process could be so much more efficient but instead leaves thousands of people with an unpleasant experience and extra wet! The walk back to central was still more inviting although it also provided a stark reminder of how many leaks there are and how poor the gutters and drains are in an area where a 2 bedroom terraced house costs well over 1 million.
I won’t miss visitng this stadium at all. Poorly designed on so many levels and an indictement on planners and the government that approved it when you think it is only 30 years old.
As for the game, Janjetovic positioned himself poorly for a free kick that was always going to curl to his left and was quite reachable. Two comical defensive errors in the second half – a trademark of Wanderers this season and a team that appears to be in a learning phase going forward – yes you have to maintain possession but when it comes to the final third of the field you need a plan and you need to make things happen and they were sadly lacking in that area last night.
I thought veteran David Carney had a very good game. He defended quite capably and caused all kinds of problems down the right side of the Wanderers defence which really showed just how frail their defence is. Personally I thought Simon was just taking up space for the most part, and playing the part of the playground pest or bully if you prefer. What it did show was that SFC could have probably played with 10 or even 9 players and still had enough talent to gain a result. Sterner tests will hopefully await in the ACLand by that, I mean I look forward to more games where the team has to do more than go through the motions, or turn up to collect three points.
February 26th 2018 @ 8:11am
Christo the Daddyo said | February 26th 2018 @ 8:11am
“The grassed car park, quaint as it may be is a nightmare to motorist, pedestrian, police and stewards.”
The problem is that it’s a sporting field that is commandeered as a car park by the Trust on event days. And they can build the fanciest stadium in the world, but that won’t change the car parking situation in the slightest.
February 26th 2018 @ 7:51am
Fadida said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:51am
So FFA only care about what happens in Melbourne and Sydney because a team from Newcastle got a decision in their favour against a team from Brisbane??? A+ B = a slice of cheese.
Unfortunately work prevented me from seeing much of the Sydney Derby, but the description of Matt the Axe Simon’s performance actually seems to support why he has so many detractors. All work no quality
February 26th 2018 @ 8:04am
chris said | February 26th 2018 @ 8:04am
Fad – I know you think lowly of Matt but to be fair to him he does play a particular role really well. He causes havoc amongst the back 4 and he actually has a fairly decent touch. Yesterdays conditions were perfect for him and he more than did his part in the win. But yes, a striker who rarely scores is obviously a deficient one, but he still has a role to play and he does that really well.
February 26th 2018 @ 8:12am
Buddy said | February 26th 2018 @ 8:12am
F- I confess to having a good laugh at the many comments made about Simon on this web site and most visitors make some fairly valid points. However, look at the set up from a different perspective. There is a salary cap in place and let’s not suggest it is being rorted as a starting point. There is a fair amount of talent currently at SFC that has to fit into the jigsaw puzzle so carrying a few veteran players like Matt Simon makes sense to me. We hear all about the fatigue of playing away in the ACL but I saw little sign of it last night. Having Bois fresh to lead the defence and players like Simon and Carney to step in makes good sense. Last night Simon earned his paycheck on nuisance value alone. Normally he is used as a substitute to keep players fresh or stop them losing their legs under the weight of an angry tackle from a team that is on the end of another defeat at the hands of SFC. I honestly believe he is one of the best examples of good man management by a club/coach that you will see anywhere in the game. I am reminded of Liverpool in the mid 70’s when David Fairclough became known as super sub as he was able to make an impact from the bench and was always second fiddle or more likely 3rd or 4th behind the likes of Keegan, Toshack and later Ian Rush and co. Whilst Fairclough may have scored more goals than Matt Simon, the comparison is more about what a good job both players have done in a particular role and Matt Simon has been and continues to play his part and provide a useful contribution at Sydney FC. Make use of the squad that you have, find a purpose for everyone and the squad is happy and performs…… Look around and you see that is not the case at many of Sydnet FC’s rivals.
February 26th 2018 @ 8:03am
Grobbelaar said | February 26th 2018 @ 8:03am
He may not score goals these days, and has always been technically bereft, but Simon is and has always been a disruptor, defenders hate his sort the most, and that’s a pretty valuable thing to have in a team.
February 26th 2018 @ 8:11am
Kangajets said | February 26th 2018 @ 8:11am
Adrian Mierzejewski is the most exciting player to watch as a neutral. He is easily the standout player every week, in the A league best team .
You just knew he would score that free kick last night , brilliant, but he really is the conductor on the field , it’s making mr wonder if ninchovic is still playing , so dominant is Adrian.
Maybe the question should be asked . Is Adrian the best player in the A league era ? Better then Thomas Broich ? Maybe
Brisbane definitely should have had a penalty, it’s no comfort to Brisbane, but the previous week topper- Stanley was incorrectly penalised . I thought the var erred horribly on a jade north tackle which should have been a send off or at least a second yellow, but that’s the var , it’s not working very well…., who would have thought…,
It was a terrific game where Brisbane had multiple chances to score and Jamie Young denied the jets several times . Riley Magree and Steve Ugarkovic are playing well and covering the loss of kantarovski and Rodriguez. Petratos and Nabbout are still excellent, while O’Donovan is rusty as . Boogard is becoming a fine leader at the back .
I was disappointed in Rhys Williams, that’s called simulation and he should get a retrospective supspension. Stupidity from the Adelaide player too to slap him … gee Adelaide will not be thrilled with their stuck with Blackwood up front .
But well played to victory and Leroy George.
Finally I can’t see what Warren Joyce offers as a manager of Melbourne City , arzani is terrifiic , but Joyce is holding back the team . Good for Perth Glory to get the win and hopefully not the end for Castro .
With the likelihood of Graham Arnold as Socceroos coach , one has to ask after yesterday…
Is David Carney the answer to the Socceroos problems at left back ? 😁
A really enjoyable round of A league