Past the post- Rosehill February 24

The Autumn Carnival in Sydney heated right up on Saturday with a brilliant program at Rosehill, headlined by a crack field that took their place in the Hobartville Stakes (1400m).

Here are the blackbookers for the meeting.

Race 2: #slipperstyle Handicap 1500m

You could make a case Alward should have won, having been badly held up, ducking and diving between runners.

Cellarman is absolutely flying and keeps running home in fast time. The sleeper is Pelethronius, who is going well but crying out for a wet track.

Race 3: TAB Silver Slipper Stakes 1100m

This is proper Golden Slipper form. As to who the better run was, I’m Team Sunlight, who was six weeks between runs with no trials leading in.

Yes, she had the run behind the two leaders, but keep in mind between the 1000-400 she ran 32.67, while Estijaab ran 32.57, which is roughly half a length. Estijaab won’t turn the tables, but she will more than hold her own.

Race 4: Spark of Life Handicap 1100m

The two to follow here are I Am Excited and Trekking. The filly was well placed and she produced the second quickest final 600m of the meeting, despite being first up and well back. Trekking was first up as a gelding and he just ran out of puff late. He can win for sure with the right placement.

Race 7: Chandon S Chic Easy Hobartville Stakes 1400m

We saw the winners of the Randwick and Rosehill Guineas, plus the Derby, with Luvaluva the clear standout. That was an outstanding return from her and she is all upside, upside, upside.

If Kementari stretches his brilliance to 1600m, he wins the Randwick Guineas, though Pierata will give him a huge run for his money.