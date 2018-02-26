Professional and irrelevant: Mavericks mired in mediocrity with no clear way out

With his disbelieving grin and the air of confidence that comes with having been all the way, Rick Carlisle still cuts an immense figure on the sideline, and one half-expects the camera to pan next to the fourth quarter of a Dallas playoff game.
But there is no playoff game. There is just the sad, entertaining and profoundly meaningless tussle between the 24-34 Lakers and the 18-41 Mavericks in front of us.
If we could all go through the motions as professionally as the Mavericks do, we would all be better people.
Dallas’ defence is all smoke and mirrors and the offence is only smoke. That Dallas has somehow managed to approach league-average on defence and remained out of the cellar’s darkest depths on offence, is a testament to Carlisle’s dark arts.
There is nothing, outside of Dennis Smith’s raw, manic athleticism, that should move the chains on offence. They have shooters, but little outside of Smith’s imperfect charges into the lane to get them open. There is space, but if there is no one to use space, does space really exist?
They endure through sheer – admirable and depressing – diligence. They’re selfless, always looking for the extra pass, they put the ball in constant motion, and they make instantaneous decisions. But they can’t escape reality and certain physical truths – there’s a lot of J.J. Barea doing a fast walk that doubles as a purposeful meander, dribbling without really going anywhere, and then handing it off to Wesley Matthews coming off a hotly contested screen for an off-balance three.
The Mavs don’t beat themselves, which will beat a lot of teams in the NBA. They do a fine job of not brazenly screwing up on defence, a coherent, intelligent system masking the lack of any real rim protection outside of bit players who don’t do enough elsewhere to stay on the court. They compete, playing in the determined vein of Matthews, and Dirk Nowitzki’s still otherworldly stroke and the hard-to-watch but vaguely effective stylings of Harrison Barnes give them a place to go on offence outside of Smith.
But what, really, is it all for? 18-41, now 18-42, needs to mean something and in Dallas it doesn’t seem to mean a whole lot. There is minimal building happening here – this is a team starting Matthews, Barea and Nowitzki; all north of 30. Barnes is a piece, but probably the fourth best player on a contender, with a contract that runs out in two years, before the Mavericks will – one would think – be in the mix again.
Smith is the one – an almost Westbrookian athlete, someone whose athleticism is nuclear and makes other players’ bodies look like broken bayonets. He is, in a lot of ways (most ways), clueless right now as to how to run a team, but it’s all there. He’s already an imposing force, rocketing to the rim and finishing as though magnetised to it.
The jumper is troubling but with rays of hope – there is a reasonable expectation that he’ll become a serviceable shooter, which is all he needs given his other powers.
Maybe there is the hope too that one of the several young role-playing pieces on the roster will become more – someone out of Doug McDermott, the Artist Formerly Known as Nerlens Noel, Yogi Ferrell, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell (playing well) will pop. But it doesn’t look like it.
And perhaps all that’s left is Smith – a promising but wholly uncertain stock – and a professional mindset.
February 26th 2018 @ 9:28am
Bilbo said | February 26th 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
A good article
Each season you will have teams going through the motions as they have a poor list, sometimes due to back luck, bad trades or just roster stacking in the current environment
18-42 is still way ahead of their 11-71 season in 92-93 (The Derek Harper days)
There is a lot of junk being played and it’s not just Dallas, it’s most of the league
I’d like to hear your thoughts on what Vince Carter had to say a few weeks ago about how the rule changes have led to the league becoming soft
February 26th 2018 @ 10:43am
astro said | February 26th 2018 @ 10:43am | ! Report
It’s all about cap space…Dallas project to be one of the very few teams with actual cap space over the next two years.
So, they tank this year, draft Ayton/Doncic/Bagley/Bamba and still have room to sign two top free agents, either in 2018 or 2019.
But cant be much fun for Mavs fans. As you say, Jay, there’s almost nothing for them to hold onto in terms of a ‘rebuilding’ process, outside of Dennis Smith.
February 26th 2018 @ 4:21pm
Swampy said | February 26th 2018 @ 4:21pm | ! Report
Clearly the Mavs aren’t hiding from this – all they need to do now is hire Sam Hinkie.
Still, you have to admire how they’ve seen Dirk out and paid him down his due. Imagine if the two Jerry’s had done that in Chicago.
It has however been a mess of their own making in the last five years – draft picks given away, poor free agent signings and poor non-signings!
February 26th 2018 @ 12:11pm
Mushi said | February 26th 2018 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
A really bad time to write an article on the Mavs professionalism
February 26th 2018 @ 4:15pm
Swampy said | February 26th 2018 @ 4:15pm | ! Report
Indeed.