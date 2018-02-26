The Rebels, Brumbies and Waratahs were just okay, and we need some red card reform

The great rugby writer Evan Whitton likes to tell this joke about the defensive qualities of most wingers.
“Question: Why do wingers score so many tries?
Answer: Because they are marked by other wingers!”
In past years, the defensive lapses of wingers were often overlooked on the grounds that their main job was to score tries. There was, perhaps, something in this. Tries were hard to come by because of the negative implications of the laws of rugby, as they were written then.
A winger who could create attacking magic out of nothing, like David Campese and Ron Jarden (the greatest of the Australian and New Zealand wingers), was more than worth his weight in gold, even if his defence was suspect at times.
The point here is that up to about 20 years ago, it was much easier to win matches with penalties than with tries.
I was thinking about these matters during the second round of the 2018 Super Rugby tournament over the weekend and how recent changes and tweaks in the laws have forced the situation where everyone from props to wingers has to be an effective tackler.
And this applies especially to wingers. A poor defensive winger is now a total liability to his side. Henry Speight’s weakness in reading the attacking play out wide of the Sunwolves, for example, almost cost the Brumbies a win.
On the other hand, Dane Haylett-Petty’s ability to read the play and make a crucial intercept thwarted a Reds attack and led to a crucial try for the Rebels.
The defence out wide by the Highlanders and the Crusaders, too, was the crucial factor in their wins against the dangerous Blues and Chiefs wide attacking games.
And there is another aspect to this out wide system of attack, what I’d like to call the ‘all-field’ strategy, that most teams play. Not only wingers now are placed near the sidelines. On the short side near touch teams now use, as the Stormers did with great effect against the Waratahs, the explosive running of hookers to create havoc.
Most teams use the tactic of playing a mobile loose forward as a third winger. The Waratahs scored their final try to win a match that seemed lost ten minutes earlier when flanker Ned Hanigan crossed the try line out wide to score a ‘winger’s try’.
The ball is now in play for much longer periods of time than in the amateur era. Even on wet days, the fields are not muddy as they invariably were. The lighter ball, greater fitness and more expansive laws mean that running out wide and forcing wingers and centres to be crucial links in the defence chain are now essential for successful sides.
Typically, it was Rod Macqueen, Australia’s greatest coach and a rugby prophet without much honour here, who has seen the significance of the new law adjustments at the ruck/tackled ball area for 2018 and the massive impact they are going to have on attacking and defensive play.
In essence, the new law adjustments can be called ‘Richie McCaw Gag Laws.’
First, the tackler has to come back behind the ball before he can try for a turnover.
Second, only the first defending player to the ruck can play at the ball.
Third, none of the players at the ruck can kick the ball through it.
According to Macqueen, these adjustments alter the balance between defence and attack overwhelmingly in favour of the attacking side. This is because it is now quite difficult to get a turnover by using the hands but much easier to recycle the ball.
Macqueen instanced the 41 phases that Ireland put together with time up against Scotland some weeks ago that resulted in a winning drop-goal.
Ireland did not make a mistake during this massive onslaught and Scotland could no force a turnover or an error. Because of this, Ireland marched relentlessly on from inside their own 22 to score their famous drop-goal.
The issue Macqueen raised was whether these adjustments, in the light of Ireland’s 41-phases, took too much of the competition for possession out of rugby.
In the Super Rugby matches over the weekend, we saw instances of 15 phases, 14 phases, 12 phases and ten phases. Few matches featured more than a couple of ruck turnovers. There is definitely a continuity pattern here. But is it a good or bad thing?
My feeling is that it is a good thing to have the balance between continuity and competition for possession titled slightly in favour of continuity.
The reasoning behind this is that a dominant continuity game produces tries. A dominant competition game produces penalties. This round, for instance, featured a number of high-scoring games.
With the dominant continuity game, we get the basketball/rugby we witnessed in the opening game of the round, a thriller between the Highlanders and the Blues.
The opening sequence of play from the kick-off went on for four minutes and 31 seconds. There was only one ruck turnover in the match. The half-time scoreline was Highlanders 17 – Blues 24 and the full-time scoreline was 41-34.
Under the dominant continuity regime, winning teams have to be as creative on defence by making decisions when to load up the rucks and when to back off, when to rush and when to drift and so on, as they have to be on attack.
The trade-off on defence is that if a side pours players into the rucks, it can be caught out on defensive numbers if the attacking side can recycle the ball quickly.
This equation forces sides to be as creative on defence as they need to be on attack. And, in turn, sides that are smart are able to be effective on attack and defence.
The Highlanders, for instance, got their defensive-attacking balance right on most occasions. They also revealed a killer set play (I love these plays!) involving a halfback dummy run-around and an inside pass to centre Rob Thompson on the burst that split the Blues defence and created a crucial try.
On the strength of this game, I would say that the Highlanders are a better team than they were last season, with Ben Smith showing just why he is a Hall of Fame player.
The Rebels–Reds match provided more basketball/rugby points-scoring but the play was slower than the New Zealand derby. In general, all the Australian sides revealed glimpses of exciting, ensemble play. But there was not the same pace and energy in their play as the two best New Zealand teams (the Highlanders and Crusaders) revealed.
For example, there was far more kicking in the Rebels–Reds match, especially from the Rebels. Although there were ten tries scored in the match (seven by the Rebels and three by the Reds), only a couple of the tries were from break-outs and/or ensemble play.
Admittedly, the Rebels recorded their largest ever Super Rugby score.
But the Reds were playing five new players. And in the ninth minute of play, they lost their captain Scott Higginbotham when he slammed his shoulder into the head of the impressive Matt Phillip and then for good measure smashed him to the ground with a dangerous head roll.
A friend sent me a cynical response to this brain-dead play by Higginbotham: “The Reds don’t need Quade Cooper, they can lose comfortably without him.”
Under the current laws of rugby and their interpretation, the officials did not have many alternatives other than handing out a red card to Higginbotham. Rod Kafer dissented. But the incident looked very much like the one where Sonny Bill Williams was red-carded against the British and Irish Lions last year in the second Test of their series.
My issue with the red card regime is not that it exists. For all sorts of reasons, including the health of the players and, therefore the long-term viability of a collision game, some sort of red card regime is needed.
But not the current regime.
Games are now being decided on the rulings of the referee on matters where the standard varies from game to game, and sometimes within a game.
Against this, there is the absolute necessity for the rugby game to protect the heads of players. The health of the players is paramount. The game has to show through its laws and their application that players are protected, as far as it is possible, from knocks and injuries to the head.
However, and this is an important consideration, there is no doubt that requiring a team to play with 14 men for about 70 minutes, as the Reds had to, creates a virtual mission impossible to win the match for the penalised side.
The reform that is needed to the regime is that a red card should result in a 20-minute sin-bin, double the punishment for a yellow card.
The balance about protecting the players and protecting the outcome of the game is nicely balanced with the red 20 and the yellow ten-minute punishments.
The fact was that the Reds actually took the lead with 14 players on the field and then lost it when Sefu Naivalu scored for the Rebels.
Then they lost a second player, Lukhan Tui, with a yellow card. Again the Reds, this time with only 13 players on the field, scored again to level things up.
After this, the floodgates opened with two more Rebel tries before half-time and three more, including a runaway intercept by the impressive Dane Haylett-Petty (playing at fullback, where he should for the Wallabies).
The Rebels are sitting on top of the Australian Conference but for how long? They made relatively hard work of finishing off the Reds, even though the visitors played with 13 men for some minutes and with 14 men for 70 minutes.
A more realistic test will come next week when they play the Sunwolves at Singapore.
The Brumbies had to fight back from behind and with momentum slipping away against them to beat the Sunwolves at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo, in front of a largish crowd. They gave away 19 points in the first half and were fortunate that more points were not leaked.
However, there was some of the old Brumbies resilience about the team’s comeback. My main query about them is that there is not much sparkle or adventure in their play. Under the new ruck laws, it is going to be hard for any side to bore their way to a sequence of victories against teams from New Zealand, especially playing an all-field, high-energy game.
There is a similar query about the Waratahs, although it can only be a matter of time before their three million dollar backline explodes into a catherine wheel of devastating attacks.
Israel Folau’s chase, leap, catch and sprint to the line around about the 20th minute of the match against the Stormers really turned the outcome. The Stormers were all over the Waratahs and then like a bolt from the blue came Folau’s magical intervention.
The worst part of the Waratahs’ performance was the team’s dreadful scrummaging. The Stormers coaching staff essentially lost the match for their side by pulling off their devastating front row with minutes remaining in the match.
Against this, there were some positives for the Waratahs. They blooded eight new players. And they had the fortitude to score a try in extra time by stealing a lineout and then mounting a series of attacks that resulted in Ned Hanigan cantering across for a try out wide.
Last year, the Waratahs won only two of their home matches. They needed to win on Saturday night to win back the respect of their fans. It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t vintage Waratahs. But it was a win and winning, according to Vince Lombardi, is a habit.
Summing up, the three winning Australian sides – the Rebels, the Brumbies and the Waratahs – did enough to win their matches. But not much more.
They will all have to improve substantially in all areas of their play to be considered title threats. Do they have this sort of improvement in them?
February 26th 2018 @ 6:39am
Dave_S said | February 26th 2018 @ 6:39am | ! Report
I’m a Reds fan. I thought at least one of Tui and Higgs deserved a red. Ref possibly got it the wrong way around.
BUT …
First and foremost a sanction for a dangerous serious breach has to be a deterrent, to stop people deliberately or recklessly doing it.
Both Higgs and Tui acted intentionally or at least recklessly (I think that’s being too kind) and knew the consequences including a possible red card.
But they did it anyway.
So is the sanction working in their case? Would they have taken more care if the sanction was less harsh? Hardly likely.
February 26th 2018 @ 8:04am
Tim Strahan said | February 26th 2018 @ 8:04am | ! Report
I was at the game and actually thought the ref got it the wrong way around. Higgers I felt should’ve got a yellow (although other pundits said it was automatic red) and Tui a red. That was a seriously dangerous tip on Genia
February 26th 2018 @ 6:59am
Cynical Play said | February 26th 2018 @ 6:59am | ! Report
Red card = 20mins AND the offending player cannot return?
February 26th 2018 @ 7:10am
Fionn said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:10am | ! Report
I think this is the best suggestion I’ve heard thus far.
I would also add that they should also be stricter in terms of giving longer bans to offending players if they’re going to move to the above system.
We simply have to find a way to make the sport safer without ruining the contest.
February 26th 2018 @ 7:26am
Dave_S said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:26am | ! Report
Fionn I’m wary of a “ruining the contest” argument – the point of a heavy sanction is that it HAS to have very serious ramifications, like making it very hard for your team to win the game.
Otherwise coaches have no incentive to coach their players to play lawfully and safely.
A long ban MIGHT seriously disadvantage a side (say if Reds lost Higgs for 6 weeks) but what if it was Nabuli out for 6 weeks? Probably not much effect on Reds’ season. So the disincentive has to be built into the game it occurs in.
February 26th 2018 @ 7:29am
Fionn said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:29am | ! Report
That’s a fair argument, but then it is all about determining what is a sufficiently heavy sanction to disincentivise reckless or bad behaviour. Maybe it is 20 mins? If people decide 20 mins in insufficient maybe it is 30, or 40. You just need to find the right balance.
Or you could move to a more complex system of yellow, orange and red cards. Yellow and red are as they currently are, but orange cards are what Cynical Play suggests. Red can be maintained for exceedingly dangerous and malicious behaviour—like purposefully tipping someone on their head or eye gouging, for example. While orange can be used for offences deemed too serious or reckless for a yellow card, but insufficient for a red card.
I’m not saying I have all or even any of the answers (I really don’t), but I think we need to try and improve the system. The current yellow/red card system is a legacy of a time when the game was refereed much more loosely, and players got away with much worse behaviour. Yellow cards were pretty rare then, and reds were only for the worst offences. Thankfully, stricter refereeing has gotten most of the worst excesses and bad behaviour out of the game, but I think we’re left with a card system designed to punish worse behaviour than we are currently getting. I just think a conversation about whether there is a way to improve the system isn’t a bad idea.
February 26th 2018 @ 7:39am
Dave_S said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:39am | ! Report
“it is all about determining what is a sufficiently heavy sanction to disincentivise reckless or bad behaviour”
Exactly. Not suggesting it’s easy and clear. It’s actually very complex and in some way insolvable.
It’s the great challenge of punishment in the legal system – to some extent, punishments simply don’t work as a disincentive at all. You can get the chair in the US, yet they still have a relatively high murder rate.
It is good to build sentencing discretion into the system so that the punishment fits the actual crime, but does that make the potential offender any less likely to offend? Probably not.
Anyway, clearly it’s better to discuss these things than shut any debate down. Hopefully my disagreement does not come across like that.
February 26th 2018 @ 7:45am
Fionn said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:45am | ! Report
‘Anyway, clearly it’s better to discuss these things than shut any debate down. Hopefully my disagreement does not come across like that.’
Don’t worry, it doesn’t, I don’t disagree with anything you said 🙂
That being said, I think in rugby punishments have been relatively successful at preventing bad behaviour. We are definitely getting fewer high tackles than we used to, and I think there are fewer fights/scuffles. I guess the difference in this context might be that the players know every move is scrutinised and there is video evidence, so it is difficult to get away with anything?
February 26th 2018 @ 8:08am
Dave_S said | February 26th 2018 @ 8:08am | ! Report
Agree, there is clear evidence it works at least to some degree.
I suspect we need to focus a bit more on coaches. They are the ones who teach tackling technique, who give the “kill ‘em” rev-up speech, who select the “enforcer” – maybe a coach ban for 3 weeks would stop these things in their tracks.
February 26th 2018 @ 7:20am
Dave_S said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:20am | ! Report
CP, in a lot of cases (esp tight 5) that offending player would have been subbed off by then anyway (basically any red card after half time, when they would have been subbed by the 60min mark) so it’s no disincentive for them that they couldn’t take any further part in such cases
February 26th 2018 @ 7:24am
Fionn said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:24am | ! Report
I think being a man down for 20 mins is the disincentive?
February 26th 2018 @ 7:33am
Dave_S said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:33am | ! Report
Of course it is, but it’s more incentive to be a man down for 60 min.
Unless I misunderstood, CP’s idea is that the player misses the rest of the game but the team only loses a player for 20min.
So the offending player might be itching to get back out there, but he might not usually be out there after that 20 min anyway. So the disincentive for him is a lot less.
February 26th 2018 @ 7:51am
Karl K said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:51am | ! Report
I would agree CP.
February 26th 2018 @ 7:04am
Daveski said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:04am | ! Report
Macqueen’s comments have got plenty of run but I think he went off a little early in the aftermath of that Ireland France match.
Scotland pilfered the Poms all day long over the weekend and the game I watched most closely on Sat night the Tahs won a number of turnovers and forced holding penalties.
Still room for pacy wingers in the game Spiro….did you see Dyanti and Mahuza strut their stuff for the Lions ?
February 26th 2018 @ 7:11am
Ben said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:11am | ! Report
I mentioned yesterday the inconsistencies in giving out red cards
SBW no arms shoulder to the head v Lions = red card.
Higginbotham no arms shoulder to the head v Rebels = red card.
Sam Underhill no arms shoulder to the head v scotland = yellow card.
The penalty try and yellow on Bouchier v the crusaders was rubbish.
Crotty was 1 metre off the ground. Whats he supposed to do? Let him score!
If thats the standard and no ones arguing Bouchiers was accidental then surely Tamanivalu contacting Marty Mckenzie in the head with his boot is a card as any contact with the head is now deemed cardable.
February 26th 2018 @ 7:35am
Fionn said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:35am | ! Report
You’re not wrong about Speight. He is going to have to fight to hold his spot given alternatives like Verity-Amm are much more capable defensively.
That’s why I think that Naivalu might actually be a better winger than Koroibete. Naivalu is a very good defender from what I’ve seen, and has most of the attacking power of Koroibete, and is even faster.
February 26th 2018 @ 8:07am
Tim Strahan said | February 26th 2018 @ 8:07am | ! Report
Hi Fionn. It wouldn’t surprise me if we ended up with Sefa on one wing and Koroibete on the other for the Wallabies. I think Koroibete defence isn’t too bad at all. I’m not sure where it leaves DHP though as Cheika has Izzy as a lock for the 15 spot.
February 26th 2018 @ 8:06am
Bib said | February 26th 2018 @ 8:06am | ! Report
Ireland haven’t played Scotland