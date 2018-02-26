The Queensland Reds have been dealt a crippling blow with skipper Scott Higginbotham suspended for three matches by the Super Rugby judiciary and Lukhan Tui possibly facing a similar ban.
Higginbotham was red carded after just nine minutes in Friday’s defeat to the Melbourne Rebels but has been further sanctioned for an “objectively dangerous” shoulder charge on Matt Phillip.
He has been issued a three-week ban and will miss the Reds’ next three games – against the Brumbies and Bulls at home, and then away to the Jaguares in Argentina.
Meanwhile, Tui has been summoned to front a SANZAAR hearing on Tuesday night after he was yellow-carded for a lifting tackle on Wallaby halfback Will Genia in the first half against the Rebels.
The two incidents reduced the Reds to 13 men, a handicap they were unable to recover from as they were thrashed 45-19 in Brad Thorn’s first match in charge as coach.
Higginbotham appears to have got off lightly, with SANZAAR’s foul play review committee initially viewing it as a six-week offence because his left shoulder landed so squarely on Phillip’s head.
However, the 31-year-old’s clean record, guilty plea and the fact Phillip was not injured meant the punishment was halved.
Tui was cited after his dumping tackle on Genia was adjudged to have met the red card threshold for foul play, but he rejected the proposed sanction offered to him on Sunday.
Liam Wright and Kane Douglas are in line to replace loose forward Higginbotham and lock Tui for Friday’s meeting with the Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium.
Tony said | February 26th 2018 @ 10:29am | ! Report
As I said earlier last week the REDS will be O-9 end of round 11.
Harry said | February 26th 2018 @ 10:33am | ! Report
Long season for us Reds fans coming up. Guess we have to suck it up and rejoice in small improvements.
I look forward to some consistency from the SANZAR panel. Not.
Reds in even more urgent need of guidance. An experienced back who can spark something. Anyone got any ideas who that could be?
Also, hows the judicial status of Hunt and Smith? Smith is injured I believe, any chance he can come back sooner?
mania said | February 26th 2018 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/rugby/super-rugby/101768864/scott-higginbotham-banned-for-three-weeks-after-admitting-dangerous-tackle-that-led-to-a-red-card
“However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player’s good record over a long career” HA
Cynical Play said | February 26th 2018 @ 2:49pm | ! Report
Well, he has only been on one drunken rampage through a Brisbane Police station…that we know of.
piru said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:43pm | ! Report
By Queensland standards that’s pretty tame tbh
Bakkies said | February 26th 2018 @ 2:52pm | ! Report
Are Sanzaar drunk. He doesn’t have a good record. He copped at four weeks for dealing out vigilante justice to McCaw.
Bakkies said | February 26th 2018 @ 3:54pm | ! Report
Throw in the one week ban he got as Rebels’ captain.
Timbo (L) said | February 26th 2018 @ 7:46pm | ! Report
Tuning up McCaw was a public service, thus improving his record, explaining the reduction to 3 weeks.
Hoy said | February 26th 2018 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
So… a player was red carded, and gets three weeks… a player was yellow carded and “might” get three weeks?
Is that odd?
Hello said | February 26th 2018 @ 1:01pm | ! Report
I think Tui could be in trouble as well.
I wonder what they offered him for a guilty plea
Choco Muffin 911 said | February 26th 2018 @ 1:54pm | ! Report
That is very harsh. The pendulum is swinging too far in favour of protecting players’ safety.