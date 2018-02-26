South Sydney Rabbitohs 2018 season preview

The Rabbitohs have fallen on tough times since their remarkable premiership in 2014, finishing in 12th spot in both 2016 and 2017. Under a new head coach in Anthony Siebold optimism abounds, however will the same problems rear their head?

Last season

12th, nine wins, 15 losses, 464 points scored, 564 points conceded

Last five seasons

second (Eliminated preliminary final), third (Won grand final), seventh, 12th, 12th

2017 review

The Rabbitohs never really got going in 2017, languishing in 12th spot for the second year running. They never really recovered from being hammered by the Tigers in Round 1, and losing Greg Inglis to a season-ending injury in the same game.

The team’s defence, which was the cornerstone of four straight finals appearances between 2012 and 2015, fell apart last season, as the side looked mentally and physically ragged under Michael Maguire, conceding just over 23 points per game on average.

There were some bright spots, with some young players emerging, and a decent end to the season; however, it’s been a bad fall for a club that made four straight finals appearances between 2012 and 2015, and won the competition in 2015.

2018 gains

Jesse Arthars (Storm – 2019), Dane Gagai (Knights – 2021), Jacob Gagan (Knights – 2018), Richard Kennar (Bulldogs – 2019), Jesse Martin (Sea Eagles – 2018), Mark Nicholls (Storm – 2018), Vincent Leuluai (Storm – 2018)

2018 losses

Bryson Goodwin (Leigh), Jack Gosiewski (Sea Eagles), Aaron Gray (Sharks), David Tyrrell (Brisbane Easts), Anthony Cherrington, Brett Greinke, Luke Kelly, Dane Nielsen, Toby Rudolf (released), Sitiveni Moceidreke (Raiders)

The Rabbitohs managed to snare one big fish in the off season, recruiting Newcastle and Queensland outside back Dane Gagai to bolster their backline. Gagai has been sensational for the Maroons the past couple of seasons, and also played some good football in an outmatched Newcastle side.

He is a very strong player, capable of breaking numerous tackles, as well as being quick and a good finisher. Gagai more than makes up for the loss of Bryson Goodwin and Aaron Gray who have both moved on.

Head coach – Anthony Seibold

Coach Anthony Seibold has been given the reins at South Sydney, after the axe controversially fell on long term coach Michael Maguire.

Maguire had a stellar six seasons at Souths, including four finals’ appearances and a Premiership in 2014, before the side started to look stale and broken the past couple of years. Physically and mentally they looked a spent force, resulting in two straight 12th placed finishes.

Seibold has been building a handy resume the past few years, working as an Assistant Coach at the Melbourne Storm under Craig Bellamy, and was recruited to join the Manly Sea Eagles before joining the Rabbitohs. Seibold is also assistant coach of the Queensland State of Origin team. He talks confidently and seems a very intent guy, however the heat will be on straight away at Redfern.

He seemed fairly bullish about changing some of the Bunnies’ training methods over the off-season, so it will be very interesting to see whether this team will be refreshed at the beginning of the season.

Most important player – Greg Inglis

The man they call GI will be champing at the bit to get back on to the field, having missed practically all of 2017 after doing his ACL in Round 1 against the Tigers. Inglis admits himself he mentally struggled to deal with his injury last season, so it wouldn’t be surprised if he takes a while to get into his stride.

The flip side of having the year off is Inglis has had the first proper pre-season in close to a decade, and the body and mind would have been refreshed from the rigours of professional football.

While his very best might be a thing of the past, that Inglis will benefit from the break, and around mid-season might start to hit his stride once more, which gives Souths the much needed threat and presence that they were lacking at times last season.

2018 likely side

1. Alex Johnson 2. Campbell Graham 3. Greg Inglis 4. Dane Gagai 5. Richard Kennar 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Sam Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. Angus Crichton 12. John Sutton 13. Cameron Murray. Bench – 14. Tyrell Fuimaono 15. George Burgess 16. Robbie Farah 17. Kyle Turner

2018 verdict – 12th

I thought long and hard about putting the Bunnies in my top eight, however I just have some doubts over the quality of football some of their senior players have produced of late.

I think the likes of John Sutton and Robbie Farah are right at the back end of their careers, while halfback Adam Reynolds has really come back to the field the past couple of years.

Despite being an excellent goal kicker, Reynolds does not possess a dangerous passing or running game, and often plays well behind the advantage line. Throw in Greg Inglis coming off an ACL injury, and the very indifferent form of Tom and George Burgess, and you have a lot of players with plenty to prove in 2018 despite the optimism of being under a new coach.

The new head coach might well freshen up all these guys and, if he can, they have close to a top eight roster on paper. However, it’s a baptism of fire for Seibold, despite the big wraps, and I’m sure he will make some mistakes on the run while he is learning.

In Sam Burgess and Angus Crichton they have two outstanding forwards; however, the fact Crichton is moving to arch rival the Roosters next season could be a factor in him producing consistently excellent performance as he did last year.

I’m expecting plenty of pundits to have the Rabbits in the top eight and, while I think they are capable, I just think some of their senior players are on the way down, and the roster still needs a bit more of a freshen up before they are to seriously challenge again. I expect them to win around ten games, and be in a cluster of teams that fall 1-2 games short of the finals.

Eddie’s ladder

12th: South Sydney Rabbitohs

13th: Gold Coast Titans14th: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs15th: Wests Tigers

16th: New Zealand Warriors