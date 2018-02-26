Tamworth Monday February 26 quaddie preview

Monday will see a seven-race card conducted at Tamworth, with good depth right across the board for the afternoon.

Here is my suggested quaddie play, which is on races 4-7.

Leg one

Our Blevic is bursting to win a race and I think he gets a great chance here. Oskastar and St Luke drop a bit in grade/depth and look suited at the Tamworth mile.

Valatia was hard in the market on Quirindi Cup Day but didn’t really do a great deal to the eye. He can bounce back for sure.

Also including the in form Cuban Lass, who rises a fair bit in depth, but is racing really well at the moment for the Lunn camp and draws a soft gate.

Leg two

Thought So You Merge trialled up really well recently behind a Stakes class horse in Shiraz. Looks ready to go first up to my eye. Market support said Axel Bling would run well fresh at Walcha but was disappointing. Happy to give another look.

Arrogant Boy found some form last time out at Lismore, albeit in a weak race. Interesting the stable travels this way. Espresso Nicconi trialled up well behind Suncraze at Musswellbrook and has the form. Emily’s Song will be on speed and finding.

Leg three

About Time comes off the last start placing at a Non-Tab meeting, but form prior was solid enough to suggest he’d run well here. Very wary of Our Tickets. First up for Cavanaugh with no public trials under the belt.

He’s had a few betting plunges go astray recently at Tamworth. I reckon this might be another sneaky plunge. Fast Arli was very good last time out at Tamworth and has solid form behind him. Fashion Stage returns home after a solid run at Cessnock but has an awkward gate.

Leg four

Another Sin, on form, should walk in, but just not sure how well he is going at the moment. I Am You Are is a smart customer who is resuming off the back of a very good trial.

Penfold is eight weeks between runs but has two wins on the bounce next to her name and draws a sweet barrier while Assergi could be the blow out if they overdo it on speed. Can sprint well fresh and was given a quiet trial.

Quaddie tips (races four through to seven):

Leg one: 1, 2, 3, 4, 9.

Leg two: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.

Leg three: 3, 10, 11, 12.

Leg four: 1, 5, 6, 7.

$50 Investment= 12.50% of the dividend if successful.