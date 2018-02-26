 

Taree Monday February 26 quaddie preview

Adam Page Roar Guru

By Adam Page

    Seven races will be run and won at one of my stomping grounds, Taree, on Monday.

    Here is my suggested quaddie play, which is on races 4-7.

    Leg one
    Looks to be a stack of speed engaged. Golden Comet is one of those speed runners but he has done nothing wrong in two career outings. Go Joyce Go hasn’t raced since debuting with a win in a weak 900m maiden at Queanbeyan but has trialled well.

    Stablemate Second Island should be fitter, though drawn awkwardly. Hard Merchandise is first up but bolted up in a recent trial win at Port Macquarie while Magic Era won nicely on debut at Tamworth but draws terribly.

    Leg two
    The drop in grade/depth should see Parnassos prove hard to beat for the Denham/Thompson combo, which should always be respected. Zigamore is fav and deservedly so with provincial form next to his name.

    Grafelli is a hard horse to catch but he should do no work from the gate on a track which will suit those near the inside. Lonhie Rocks hasn’t won for a long time but should press forward from the gate and prove hard to run down.

    Leg three
    Another race stacked with pace. I think the race sets up ideally for last start winner Stoddart. He savaged the line from the back off a fast pace to win and I think he can repeat the dose.

    Merriwa and Laurentinian are speed demons, though Merriwa can take a sit if necessary. Laurentinian only knows one way. Billabong Cindy comes through the Stoddart race and does get a 2.5kg weight swing.

    Leg four
    All things being equal, Tawfiq Boy should be putting this field away. I was on him last start at Newcastle over 1200m and to the eye, he was a bit disappointing I thought given he didn’t really kick on as well as I thought he would.

    In saying that, the form out it does read well with Hesco Gold running well since. Drops massively in depth here and I expect to Bullock to take the race on, put him on speed and let his class get him home.

    Leg one: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6.

    Leg two: 2, 3, 4, 10.

    Leg three: 3, 7, 12, 13.

    Leg four: 1.

    $50 Investment= 62.50% of the dividend if successful.

