The advantage rule is killing Super Rugby

In rugby union, ‘advantage’ is awarded to the non-offending side in two instances: a knock-on and a penalty.
When a knock-on occurs, the ruling is possession (via a scrum feed) to the non-offending side. When a penalty occurs, the ruling is an opportunity to score points (kick at goal) or possession and territory to the non-offending side.
The purpose of advantage is to award these ‘on the run’ to maintain the flow of the game.
The advantage accrued should reflect the original rulings, such that if a knock-on occurs, and the non-offending side achieves possession, then the advantage has been accrued and there is no need to go back for the original knock-on.
Referees are currently allowing several plays by the non-offending side and making such statements as the ball being received “under pressure”. Such language is not to be found in the Laws of the Game and simply makes the job of the referee even harder by trying to make subjective assessments on the run. Just apply the laws.
Similarly, in the situation of a penalty offence, if the non-offending side gains or maintains possession and moves the ball towards the opposition try-line (gaining territory) the advantage has been accrued and play should continue.
Last weekend, Super Rugby saw several midfield offences when “advantage” was called and the non-offending side moved the ball 30 metres down the field. The referee then inexplicably called “no advantage” and play moved back to the point of the original offence.
Assumedly the only advantage acceptable to the referee would have been a try. This is not part of the Laws of the Game.
The problems with the current interpretation is that the referees again have to make subjective responses on the run, which are invariably inconsistent and mean the much of the ball-in-play time is actually time that never occurred.
The laws are there for the referees to apply, not interpret. Just applying them would result in fewer stoppages, better continuity and a more attractive game.
February 27th 2018 @ 2:53am
biltongbek said | February 27th 2018 @ 2:53am | ! Report
Peter I get where you are going with your thought process, however I don’t fully agree with you.
Due to the fluidity of rugby union to simplify the advantage rule simply to just retaining possession or an advantage been seen as accrued due to gaining a certain number of meters doesn’t acknowledge the complexity of what the actual position of the non offending team was at the time of the knock on or penalty.
The big picture must be taken into account as to when possession is retained or meters accrued, the lines ran, or potential line that would have been run allowed for gaps that may have been lost due to the players continuing to move at the point of the offence.
I would suggest if you took a 3d snapshot of the whole “moment” referees try to “emulate” or visually “duplicate” the advantage as close to the original situation as possible.
Gaining meters alone is often a misleading judgement as to whether an advtage has acrued, coaches will tell you it is often harder to score a try from close in than frther out.
Think of the real estte having to be covered by 15 defenders when you are talking 68meters by 10 meters deep compared to 68meters by 40meters deep.
You have more options on attack at 40 meters out than 10
February 27th 2018 @ 3:09am
Rob said | February 27th 2018 @ 3:09am | ! Report
This is very common in Northern Hemisphere rugby, but I thought it was because it takes them 40 phases of 1-2m crash balls to go anywhere, so it’s not clear as to whether they’ve actually gain an ‘advantage’ after a few phases. 😉
But given that everyone takes points or goes to the corner anyway, it is frustrating seeing time wasted when you know the team in possession isn’t going to make a break and then kick once the ref brings them back.
February 27th 2018 @ 6:39am
smoothy said | February 27th 2018 @ 6:39am | ! Report
I actually think that there is an easy-fix to this issue: put a 3-phase limit on advantage! This would provide a balance between objective ruling of the law, and the fluid nature of rugby.
In the case of a knock-on, three phases should allow plenty of time for a team to secure possession – but if they’re being pushed further and further back over a couple of phases, the halfback or ref could simply ‘cut the losses’ and call the scrum.
As for penalties, I think this would provide a great incentive for teams to try tactics/moves that are out of the ordinary. It would be a bit like a ‘free-play’, where switched-on teams would see it as the ideal time to try their risky plays (switch moves, cross kicks etc.) without the risk of making costly errors.
However, if the field position or game situation makes a kick for goal/corner the obvious solution – then it also prevents a large amount of time being wasted.
February 27th 2018 @ 7:09am
Baylion said | February 27th 2018 @ 7:09am | ! Report
Advantage to say a knock-on is and should be different (longer?) to a penalty advantage. And it is applied that way although there may be differences in how different refs apply it
February 27th 2018 @ 7:07am
Baylion said | February 27th 2018 @ 7:07am | ! Report
“The laws are there for the referees to apply, not interpret.”
Sorry, but you are wrong. So wrong. Especially with the 2018 simplified laws.
There are laws, then there are clarifications (some become laws the next time the laws are rewritten), then there are protocols (where interpretations are clarified for the refs but not for public consumption, I think) and then there are competition specific instructions where ref are told to focus on specific areas of the game and laws.
And then there are the simplified laws of 2018, which leaves laws even more open to interpretation.
If the laws were applied and not interpreted teams would stand on the halfway line exchanging penalties for 80 minutes
February 27th 2018 @ 7:53am
Onside said | February 27th 2018 @ 7:53am | ! Report
And there you have it Baylion, try explaining those points to somebody new to the game ,
either live at a match, or as importantly , TV viewers, people that rugby authorities know
they must attract if the game is to grow .
Furthermore, how many rugby supporters actually understand all this. It’s complicated.
February 27th 2018 @ 7:53am
Hohepa said | February 27th 2018 @ 7:53am | ! Report
Application of penalty advantage I find frustrating at times when it seems advantage is only gained when a try is scored.
To me if you create the opportunity to score and stuff it up, such as dropping the ball over the line, getting held up over the line, you have your advantage. It seems if you don’t score play is taken back no matter what. Very little the defending team can do.
February 27th 2018 @ 8:16am
Paulo said | February 27th 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
‘Very little the defending team can do’ …except not commit the offence to start with. Don’t knock or commit penalty then no advantage to be played.
I think the outcome needs to be suitably difficult for the defending team, maybe not so much for a knock on as those are fenarally a mistake. But when a team is hot on attack and a penalty is committed, often deliberately but not necessarily ruled as deliberate as that would be a different sanction, then the team commuting the offence needs to be suitably disadvantaged. It is frustrating watching an attack killed by deliberate borderline tactics, advantages help to keep momentum going.
February 27th 2018 @ 8:34am
tyrone said | February 27th 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
“The laws are there for the referees to apply, not interpret.”
NO! They are laws and not rules, the difference being that laws do require interpretation and have grey areas, rules are black and white.
February 27th 2018 @ 8:36am
Fionn said | February 27th 2018 @ 8:36am | ! Report
No they aren’t. Laws are simply legal rules.
The act of applying rules requires interpretation.
It is arguable that there is no such thing as literal comprehension of any text—all reading requires interpretation.