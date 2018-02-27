The advantage rule is killing Super Rugby

In rugby union, ‘advantage’ is awarded to the non-offending side in two instances: a knock-on and a penalty.

When a knock-on occurs, the ruling is possession (via a scrum feed) to the non-offending side. When a penalty occurs, the ruling is an opportunity to score points (kick at goal) or possession and territory to the non-offending side.

The purpose of advantage is to award these ‘on the run’ to maintain the flow of the game.

The advantage accrued should reflect the original rulings, such that if a knock-on occurs, and the non-offending side achieves possession, then the advantage has been accrued and there is no need to go back for the original knock-on.

Referees are currently allowing several plays by the non-offending side and making such statements as the ball being received “under pressure”. Such language is not to be found in the Laws of the Game and simply makes the job of the referee even harder by trying to make subjective assessments on the run. Just apply the laws.

Similarly, in the situation of a penalty offence, if the non-offending side gains or maintains possession and moves the ball towards the opposition try-line (gaining territory) the advantage has been accrued and play should continue.

Last weekend, Super Rugby saw several midfield offences when “advantage” was called and the non-offending side moved the ball 30 metres down the field. The referee then inexplicably called “no advantage” and play moved back to the point of the original offence.

Assumedly the only advantage acceptable to the referee would have been a try. This is not part of the Laws of the Game.

The problems with the current interpretation is that the referees again have to make subjective responses on the run, which are invariably inconsistent and mean the much of the ball-in-play time is actually time that never occurred.

The laws are there for the referees to apply, not interpret. Just applying them would result in fewer stoppages, better continuity and a more attractive game.