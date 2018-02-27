Australia vs South Africa series could be even better than expected

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood made a bold claim, saying the upcoming South African tour could surpass the Ashes.

Hazlewood expects a stern test throughout the four-match series, while fellow spearhead Mitch Starc has echoed the same sentiments.

This series is expected to be the last hurrah for AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn. With Morne Morkel retiring from the cricket after the end of the tour expect some tough bowling from the tall South African.

Even with a superior record of 5-2-0 in Australia, South Africa this time around look favourite – particularly with De Villiers back in the frame.

In Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi, the South African pace battery is formidable and to back up they have the best spinner produced by the country since its independence in Keshav Maharaj, a man who is handy with the bat too.

South Africa just beat the No.1 ranked India at home and have victories against Australia, New Zealand in their backyard.

If South Africa prepare the same pitch as they did against India, with the quality of batting the Proteas have, they should triumph. Steven Smith despite his Bradmanesque average in the last series is known to struggle against swinging ball whereas Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft still need to prove their technique in such conditions.

The real threat for the Africans is David Warner. If he manages to get going Australia could find themselves a session or two ahead to win the game, just like the last tour where he scored 543 runs at 90.

For South Africa, a fully fit team and home advantage should be enough. But expect some cracking bowling spells from Pat Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood.

With the ever reliable Nathan Lyon spinning the ball in, the Proteas cannot hope for any breather.

Fielding wise there is nothing much to separate the Proteas – they’ve always had their tails up in the field, as have the young Aussies.

On paper, South Africa look favoured at home – although anything can happen on the cricket pitch.