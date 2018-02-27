Behind the barriers: Five bets for Sale

Just the one meeting in Australia for Tuesday, with eight races set down for Sale. Looks a tricky program but still, here are my five suggested bets.

Win – Race 2, #9 The Rouseabout

Hard Spun gelding for the Cindy Alderson camp who debuted at Sandown a couple of Wednesdays back, where he sat off the pace in the small field, getting good cover before peeling out and letting down strongly to only go down narrowly. That city form should see him take beating here.

Win – Race 3, #7 Circomo

Was the best of the day at Sale. Anthony Freedman trains this three-year-old, who is bursting to break the maiden status, and gets a great chance here.

Comes off a last-start second over 1200m in a Moonee Valley maiden, where he was far from disgraced given the leader absolutely crawled and dashed on the turn.

Each way: Race 6, #10 No Fairy

$51, I could back this girl 1×3. It doesn’t seem the strongest of staying events and I’m always on guard when Wayne Walters sends horses to Victoria.

This bloke comes off a last-start third to iron horse Vianden in the Great Western Cup, where she sat near the speed and fought on well. She’ll roll forward and give a sight at odds.

Win: Race 7, #2 Ripplebrook

Happy to give this bloke another look on his home track. Was confidently backed to win when resuming over the short course at Moe but dear me, he was gone 600m out and ran an absolute howler. Stewards’ report found nothing, so have to forgive him for one poor and have another look here because at his best, he’s the one to beat.

Win: Race 8, #12 Miss Vixen

This filly comes through a 1200m fillies’ race at the Valley, where she got back and stuck on well behind Summer Sham, who of course came out and won the Angus Armanasco. That form reads very well for a Provincial 64. Extremely hard to beat.