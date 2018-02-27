Bulldogs legend Steve Folkes passes away

Former New South Wales Origin and Australian representative and NRL premiership-winning coach Steve Folkes has passed away on Tuesday. He was 59.

It’s understood Folkes suffered a heart attack while cycling during the morning.

In a statement, Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said Folkes will always be remembered by the club’s faithful.

“The club is shocked and saddened at the news of the passing of Bulldogs legend Steve Folkes. Steve played such a major part in the history of the Bulldogs, both as a player and coach, and was without doubt one of the giants of the club,” Hill said.

“Steve symbolised everything that the Bulldogs stand for and was respected throughout the game for his toughness and determination. He never took a backward step and was loved by the fans for his courage and commitment to the club.

“His legacy as a Bulldog and what he did for the club will never be forgotten and our hearts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

“The club asks that everyone respect the privacy of the family during this time.”

Folkes was best known for his time at Canterbury, where he played 245 first grade games as a second-rower. He made nine appearances for New South Wales and represented Australia on five occasions.

He was also part of the unbeaten 1986 Kangaroos tour of Great Britain.

After an 11-year career spanning 235 games with the Bulldogs ended in 1989, he moved to Hull FC in England, playing 24 games across two seasons before playing a further ten games back at the Bulldogs in 1991.

Folkes would then take up coaching, where he spent ten seasons in charge of his beloved Bulldogs. In that time, he held a 56 per cent winning percentage across 288 games and led Canterbury to the premiership in 2004.

He finished with the Bulldogs in 2008 and has since held roles with the Australian women’s team – the Jillaroos – who are at the top of the world rankings.