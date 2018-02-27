Cards rule Round 1 of Super Rugby

The alarming proliferation of cards in Super Rugby is showing no signs of abating.
There were 49 more cards in Super Rugby last year than in 2016. In the first full round of 2018, there were ten cards in seven games and in four of those games the cards had a massive bearing on the final result.
In fact, of the 439 points scored across all matches last weekend, 149 – a third – were scored when one side was undermanned.
The only match which featured no cards was the entertaining and competitive tussle between the Brumbies and Sunwolves. Wasn’t it great to watch a game that was settled 15 on 15?
Scott Higginbotham was sent off for the Reds against the Rebels after nine minutes, when neither team had scored. The Rebels kicked on to a resounding 45-19 victory.
Antonio Kiri Kiri was yellow carded in the 55th minute for the Blues against the Highlanders on Friday night. The Blues were ahead 31-24 when Kiri Kiri was temporarily dismissed. While he was gone, the Blues conceded two converted tries and subsequently lost the match 41-34.
The two biggest shifts in momentum in the Chiefs-Crusaders match were due to cards. Michael Alaalatoa was yellow carded for the Crusaders in the 32nd minute, allowing the Chiefs to rally to within two points at halftime after being outplayed for the first half an hour.
In the 72nd minute, Lachlan Boshier was yellow carded for the Chiefs when his side was narrowly trailing 26-23. The Crusaders scored the next three tries to win 45-23.
The Jaguares lost Bautista Delguy to a yellow card in the 33rd minute against the Lions. Two tries later and the Lions had surged ahead to prevail comfortably.
Without arguing the validity of each of those cards, do fans really accept the card system is working?
In the pursuit of greater safety – a sentiment no sensible person opposes – the number of cards has increased to the point where it’s inevitable a card will happen. There was an average of one a match in Super Rugby last year. In many instances, like four this past weekend, it’s likely to decide the winner.
What alternatives to prolific carding could help keep the game safe and fair? What do you want deciding games: players or cards?
biltongbek said | February 27th 2018 @ 3:01am | ! Report
You could argue the carding system isn’t harsh enough. If the number of cards continue to rise it would suggest players are not adjusting to the laws.
I do however hate the card system because of the influence it has on the game.
The question however is what other measures can realistically work?
Keep the player on the field and then dish out suspensions after the game?
February 27th 2018 @ 4:12am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 27th 2018 @ 4:12am | ! Report
At the bone, it has to be the players (and their coaches) that adapt to the laws. Only a loon does the same thing over and over again and expects a different outcome.
In high-level sports winning is not everything, it is the only thing. So the answer to this has to be, adjust or die (lose).
Another thing I think is overlooked in this debate is that usually when a player commits a foul, it is because he has been outsmarted by his opponents and the player is desperate and stressed to clean up the mess. To cry afterward is not very smart at all and frankly, it is very poor sportsmanship also.
The advice I want to give players and coaches are: Man up, learn from your mistakes and move on.
February 27th 2018 @ 3:23am
RahRah said | February 27th 2018 @ 3:23am | ! Report
Deduction of points from the offending players team total, say 3 or 5 points? then suspension after an appearance before the judiciary on Monday.
February 27th 2018 @ 4:18am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 27th 2018 @ 4:18am | ! Report
Could not that potentially affect the result even more than a yellow card? Imagine if the ref calls a foul on your team in the 80th minute and deduct five points which lead to your team lose with one point.
Sure, the players should know the rules and what risks they are taking, but I think yellow and red cards are fairer. And if a ref gets a call wrong that settles at a match in the final minutes…
February 27th 2018 @ 5:05am
Nobrain said | February 27th 2018 @ 5:05am | ! Report
You have to make a difference between cards . It is not the same to put the the players health in jeopardy than the knock down rule. It cannot have the same severity . In the case of Crotty with the high tackle is not the same as Delguy intentionally preventing a pass to go through .
February 27th 2018 @ 5:32am
August Schaffer said | February 27th 2018 @ 5:32am | ! Report
Please I plea why cant officials deal with the guilty ones after the game. They can rule them out of many games as they like. Its not a fair contest playing with one guy short (red carded) or one guy short for ten minutes yellow carded). When I watch games like mentioned above I leave immediately..thx