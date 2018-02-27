Confident City up for A-League derby

Melbourne City were devastated on Saturday night but pledge to be back on their A-Game for Friday night’s A-League derby against Melbourne Victory.

And more than that, City are looking onwards towards the finals, believing themselves to be the equal of any team in a knock-out situation.

City’s 97th minute collapse against Perth Glory ended their faint mathematical hopes of winning the premier’s plate.

Adam Taggart’s winner, and Sydney FC’s derby triumph on Sunday, moved the Sky Blues 19 points ahead of City with just six matches left in the season.

But City new boy Dario Vidosic says Newcastle – eight points clear of his side – are still catchable.

“We’re in third with a lot to play for,” he said.

“Anyone in the top six at the end of the season has a chance to get to the grand final, and the higher up you finish the better.

“On any given day if we play to our best we know we can beat anyone.”

Teammate Scott Jamieson agrees despite Sydney knocking over City 4-0 at AAMI Park in their last meeting.

“Sydney FC mauled us on the scoreboard but they didn’t maul us in play … the score didn’t reflect the game,” he said.

“In a league format yes they are a lot better than everyone else. They’re consistent.

“When incomes to the finals I don’t think its going to be so straight forward.

“One, it’s a finals series. Two, the Asian Champions League and they’re under the pump there.

“We’ve had some opportunities to put them to the sword.

“The premier’s plate, they’ve won that, but don’t be surprised if Sydney don’t win the grand final.”

Vidosic, if selected, will play in his first Melbourne derby on Friday night.

After his experience with the Wanderers in the Sydney showpiece, he can’t wait to play in the Melbourne edition.

“They’re great, great game with crowds, atmosphere and intensity,” he said.

“Everyone was a little bit down coming back from the trip.

“But we’re definitely confident.

“We’ll keep working and combining towards what we think we can achieve.”