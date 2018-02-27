Past the post – Caulfield, February 24

Blue Diamond Day is one of Melbourne’s premier racing days.

It was run and won on Saturday with a star-studded, nine-event card, with three majors for the afternoon.

There were some really good runs throughout the day, so here are my blackbookers.

Race 1: Ladbrokes Mornington Cup Prelude 2000m

The way the race was run, along with the tailwind in the straight, those on speed were advantaged and Bedford had no chance, but he ran as well as he did sectionals-wise, to be just beaten by a couple of high-class Lloyd Williams runners.

I wouldn’t drop off. The first two outstanding for sure, but Bedford a definite big tick.

"From Belmont to Caulfield." Homesman fends off #Almandin for a Team Williams quinella in the opener. #RacingLive pic.twitter.com/P1ET6H4QhS — Racing.com (@Racing) February 24, 2018

Race 3: Ladbrokes Zeditave Stakes 1200m

Albumin will be winning races if placed right. Got a fair way back in the run, but he ran some excellent splits between the 1000-200, running a freakishly fast 43.87 before blowing out late.

Similar grade next time, he will be winning or going very close. Overall form of the race looks suspect, but this bloke looks very likely.

Race 6: Italktarvel Futurity Stakes 1400m

All about Humidor. Market fluctuations late said he’d run well fresh and he certainly did, with some good splits late before running out of condition in the final 2000m.

He could be heading towards the Doncaster-Queen Elizabeth double, so it will be interesting to see where he goes and how he’ll progress.