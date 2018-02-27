Reds look for positives from opening Super Rugby loss

Not even the Queensland Reds know what to make of their false start to the Super Rugby season in Melbourne.
But strike weapon Samu Kerevi insists there were genuine positives to emerge from their chaotic defeat last week.
The Reds were reduced to 14 men for the majority of the match after captain Scott Higginbotham’s ninth-minute red card against the Rebels at AAMI Park.
Queensland sides of the last few seasons might have mentally checked out at that juncture.
However, the new-model Reds hung in there and actually scored the next try through Duncan Paia’aua.
Then when Lukhan Tui was yellow-carded – leaving them with just 13 players for a period in the first half – Kerevi provided a near-instant reply to Sefa Naivalu’s try to put the visitors in the lead.
It didn’t last long, and the final 45-19 scoreline suggests Brad Thorn’s side still has plenty of work to do.
But Kerevi said it was proof of a silver lining.
“We still had a lot of belief that we could win the game,” he said.
“Even with 13 – it was just harder to defend because they had numbers on us.
“(I loved) the fight in the boys.
“It was a scrappy game, tough to play… I’m really happy with the young guys who came on (and got) in the deep end.
“Seeing them step up, hopefully they can do the same this week.”
However, Kerevi said coach Brad Thorn wouldn’t be reading too much into the 45-19 defeat.
“He wasn’t angry at all,” he said.
“It just that was a funny game – everything that could go wrong went wrong for us.
“It was hard to get our gauge in both attack and defence… to see where we were at.”
The Reds will need across-the-board improvement to compete with the Brumbies, who visit Suncorp Stadium on Friday night and are seen as one of the favourites to take out the Australian conference.
The Canberra-based side came from behind to beat the Sunwolves in Tokyo 32-25 on Saturday.
Queensland will have to do it without Higginbotham, who is suspended for three weeks, and possibly Tui, who faces a SANZAAR judicial hearing on Tuesday night for his lifting tackle on Will Genia.
“We have to be on our A-game – disciplined, but still really physical against a side like that,” Kerevi said.
They should buy better players, go to Fiji, league or overseas. The nrc is producing SFA.
Some days you eat the bear, sometimes the bear eats you.
I didn’t think they look particularly worse than the Rebels for most of the game, there were just less of them
Yeah, if they can control their discipline there is no reason they can’t beat the Brumbies in Brisbane this weekend.
Their centres in particular looked fantastic.
The scrum held up. They kept trying, after the intercept I thought it was going be worse.
Who comes in for Higginbotham? Opportunity for a young player.
The NRC is having significant success in producing Super Rugby quality players – Kerevi himself is a perfect example. Sef Naivalu, Rory Arnold, Nick Cummins, Andrew Kellaway, Adam Korczyk, Duncan Paia’aua, Jordan Uelese, Isi Naisarani, Reece Hodge, Tom Banks, Izaia Perese, Joe Powell, Ned Hannigan, Allan Alaalatoa, Izaak Rodda, Blake Enever, Jack Dempsey, Jake Gordon, Matt Phillip and the list goes on. From my count, at least 14 of these blokes have gone on to play for the Wallabies.
Some of the finds from the 2017 edition are yet to be examined closely, but the NRC production line is fully functional.
Tui and Rodda look a good pair.
DPA is in good form, as is Lance
Toua looks to have come back a more assured player
Higgenbotham has an incredibly dodgy haircut (pandering to the kiwi coach maybe?).
It’s not all bad
interesting so the focus is still on being very physical…….
Open question: If you were the Reds coach, what changes would you make using available players (apart from forced replacement for Higgers and probably Tui)?
For me, I’m no Nabuli fan and I don’t think Korczyk is quite there yet.