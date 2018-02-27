Are unisex double-headers the future of Australian football?

What I would give to have been sitting in the row behind the FIFA delegates as they flew home following their Australian visit.
What conclusions have they drawn from our congressional set-up, our A-League that is in such desperate need of a loosening of its financial belt and the road-blocked game destined to destroy itself without intervention?
The apparently cordial nature of the talks and FIFA’s intention to move briskly in drawing up a clear and effective plan to solve the impasse certainly fueled much hope in those of us wanting the entire saga to be over.
One wonders how their professional long-distance airline pillow talk would have summarised the major players and what an outsiders view might be.
Do they see a governing body with selfish figureheads desperately clinging onto power or a more complex problem that just isn’t being conveyed well enough to the general public?
Perhaps the pragmatic solution lies somewhere in between, but if stripped back to its absolute core, their perspective on the current stand-off will inform their decisions over the next few months.
The recommendations they produce will use words like ‘governance’, ‘congress’, ‘votes’, ‘promotion’ and ‘relegation’, yet the word that won’t be used frequently enough will be ‘women’.
While some obvious acknowledgement of the success of the Matildas and the positive upswing in interest in the W-League will be assured, the working party could do far worse than awaken the FFA to a revolutionary opportunity that lies before their very eyes.
My fear is that the FFA will miss another opportunity to be proactive thanks to the risk aversion for which it has become known.
Australian football has the chance to redefine the way fans experience the game. By riding the wave of growth in women’s sport in Australia, football can once again be at the cutting edge.
A-League clubs are no longer men’s football teams; they are organisations with a popular men’s team, a youth squad and a women’s team that thousands of young girls dream of representing.
This is quite simply a fact. Participation figures don’t lie, and while some dissenting voices may still deride women’s sport in general, it is the future whether they like it or lump up.
The W-League pioneered the modern evolution in women’s professional sport in Australia. Apart from netball, which sat firmly on its hands as the world game slowly but surely moved past it statistically, other codes have only recently caught on.
The WBBL, AFLW and the new women’s rugby league competition are at different stages of development and the excitement around them is palpable. However, football was at the head of the curve eight years ago and, once again, should lead the revolutionary way.
The key is thinking and perspective. Nobody attends the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in January feeling like it is a men’s-only event. Parity is clearly evident, with prize money, scheduling and interest shared evenly between the male and female sides of the draw.
This is the mindset that should be in the periscope of the football powers, and we will all benefit on the day those powers show the courage to take what seems to me the most obvious and potentially important step for professional football in Australia.
While the A-League and W-Leagues don’t align seamlessly in terms of participants, in essence Australian football must go co-educational.
Rather than fans attending A-League fixtures at larger venues while W-League supporters venture to smaller grounds to catch some of the best female footballers on the planet, Australian football fans should be watching both in the same stadium each and every week.
While Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne City, Melbourne Victory, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Western Sydney fit the vision quite neatly, Wellington becomes the sticking point, and a women’s team from across the ditch, with all the travel expense and logistical issues, might be unrealistic in the short term. If only there was another team.
Thank goodness for the nation’s capital. When Canberra United is added to the blueprint, nine clubs align perfectly and a neat home-and-away structure becomes a reality.
And thus the double-header becomes the norm, with one W-League team receiving a bye rather than a trip to New Zealand and Canberra’s home matches being the only matches played without an A-League game in conjunction.
On various occasions in life I have been accused of being an old hippie – a dreamer, if you will – and this plan might engender ridicule from some quarters. However, it seems so logical and inevitable to me that I struggle to understand why it hasn’t been embraced earlier.
Game day would become something far removed from the stale normality that results from a lack of innovation and change.
Picture it: the W-League game kicks off around 5:15pm and the A-League clash follows at 7:30pm. The FFA would encourage young girls to engage with the women’s competition through local clubs, offer memberships that encompass both competitions and market a family pass that makes a night at the football equally valuable to fans of both competitions.
Heaven forbid, if a dour clash between two of the A-League lesser lights looms and the women’s match holds more importance, play the A-League match first and give the W-League star billing. Now that would be a red-letter day.
Just as the move to ‘summer soccer’ was groundbreaking, so too would this set-up be. It would put Australian football at the forefront of administrators minds when adapting to the ever-expanding women’s competitions throughout the world.
Therefore football in Australia becomes entrenched in the double-header – a paradigm shift. Buck the conventional thinking and be different.
And before you tell me I am mad, consider this: is this really my job? Shouldn’t there be a group of people responsible for this type of innovation and vision?
Oh yeah, apparently there is.
Buddy said | February 27th 2018 @ 7:18am | ! Report
There have been quite a few double headers advertised by various clubs throughout the season and not just this year too. In Perth last year, the game against WSW kicked off at 5:00 pm and the W League game kicked off at the completion of the A League. There were numerous announcements throughout the game for fans staying behind to watch the W League to move from the main grandstand to the other side of the ground – the shady side!
In some codes it has been traditional to play junior team then reserves before finishing with first grade and playing double headers in the manner described is quite similar.
It doesn’t work for me. Spending three to four hours inside stadiums that offer few creature comforts, poor food and refreshment choices etc is not particularly enticing. 90 to 120 minutes is more than enough but the concept is fine as long as nobody gets too precious about the playing surface being used for two matches!
KJ said | February 27th 2018 @ 7:27am | ! Report
I think Brisbane had all but one home game as a double header.
KJ said | February 27th 2018 @ 7:26am | ! Report
Whilst I agree there needs to be blue sky thinking and better promotion of the women’s game (heck even the men’s game) and I feel we need to have more vision and guts to push the boundaries, I’m not 100% sure double headers are the way to achieve this. I’ve heard quite a few complaints about how early the double headers have to start (particularly on a Friday) or, if the reverse, how late they would finish.
I think at the very least, you could have every team have a men’s, women’s and youth league (sorry Wellington). Then you can have a trophy for the team that has performed best over all 3 leagues. If one league has less games, (I still think we need to fit in with the NWSL for now) increase their points proportionally. This may make spectators keep an eye on the games more, increase media and even make the club’s think about their approach.
Thanks for the thought provoking article.
chris said | February 27th 2018 @ 7:28am | ! Report
Some good ideas Stuart but I can’t see W-League games headlining over A-League games. Whilst we can blame chauvinistic attitudes etc. the hard fact is that economically it just wouldn’t stack up.
There are so many positive things surrounding the game that I get a little tired of hearing about “game at the crossroads” and “A-League in trouble” etc etc.
People agitate for change because they see huge potential that isn’t being met or is being held up by people who have other selfish interests.
A revolution of sorts is on our doorstep and when the governance is finally resolved, and the right people are running the game, we will see the rewards.
AGO74 said | February 27th 2018 @ 7:33am | ! Report
Funny Stuart, I went to a W-league match the other week in my local area (Seymour Shark park) and the success of that day demonstrated to me that w-league – at this point in time – should be standalone and be played in boutique stadiums for the following reasons:
*Playing w-league before a-league says (whether intended or not) that the w-league is just the support act;
*the game I attended as a standalone had 2,500 there at a boutique (and tad rustic!) football stadium – a very good atmosphere compared to playing in front of a few hundred at a cavernous stadium as currently happens.
*share the home games amongst local football associations to build grassroots support for the A and W leagues. Part of the success of the day I attended was due to skills sessions at the ground for younger players prior to the game.
*bringing the game to the people’s local area 5-10 minutes from their own home to introduce them to and show them the quality of the W-league is a much softer sell than the hard sell of making people go across the city.
The day I attended I think was one of the best examples I have seen or heard of A-league engaging with local football community. Sydney fc would have made some money on the day via ticket sales but more than that I’m sure created a lot of goodwill as well. Similarly the local club (Sutherland sharks) probably made about half the money they usually make in one season from the food and drink sales in a single w-league game. Lastly- and they would have to vouch for this – but I’m sure the W-league players preferred playing on front of 2,500 in a compact stadium compared to what they usually play in of.
Nemesis said | February 27th 2018 @ 7:46am | ! Report
Do W-League want to be the curtain raiser act for ALeague?
And, even if they do, how will the playing surface cope with a 2nd match?
If both these issues are not a problem, then go for it.
Otherwise why not at least start with better scheduling?
Let’s assume current 10 ALeague teams each have a WLeague team; with Canberra being the surrogate WLeague team for NIX.
Then, organize scheduling where the WLeague team plays
– the same opponent
– in the same city
as the ALeague team …
a) if ALeague fixture is on FRI or SUN, the WLeague fixture is on Saturday
b) if ALeague fixture is on Saturday, WLeague fixture is on Sunday
It’s going to be more & more difficult to watch all MVFC teams.
This weekend in Melbourne we had the option to watch 5 MVFC matches:
1) ALeague = MVFC vs AUFC
2) NPL seniors = MVFC vs Brunswick City
3) NPL u20 = MVFC vs Brunswick City
4) NPL u18 = MVFC vs Altona Magic
5) NPL u15 = MVFC vs Altona Magic
And… all 5 MVFC teams won.
Griffo said | February 27th 2018 @ 8:04am | ! Report
Agree Stuart, also equality in wages and coverage would be ideal as well. There is a long way to go there unfortunately.
The Jets have been running double headers for a few seasons now, with a couple of the women’s team games played in what would be the prime time, with the men’s team kicking off earlier. Jets crowd figures for the W-League have been up there, which is a natural boost from hosting double fixtures.
Occasionally last season the women’s team kicked off very early, and it was hot enough in the stands let alone playing to think that you can never get the scheduling just right. Perhaps why we had a couple of later fixtures for the women’s team this season.