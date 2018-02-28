Was Brad Thorn right to dump Quade Cooper and Karmichael Hunt?

It was a good opening weekend for the new, four-team Australian Super Rugby structure. Three of the franchises won, and the only one to lose, the Reds, lost to another Aussie side.
But the Queenslanders are a concern.
Yes, it’s only Round 2 of the season. Yes, it’s a very young playing and coaching group in the Reds’ brave new world, one which will need time to develop.
But already, some little, red warning flags have started to flutter over Ballymore.
The world of modern professional sport is an unforgiving one for a coach, and Brad Thorn is on a timeline. Despite a glittering career spanning 22 years, and all of his achievements as a player at the very top of two rugby codes, Thorn will only be cut so much slack as the rookie head coach.
When he decided to exclude first Queensland’s favourite son Quade Cooper, and more latterly Karmichael Hunt from his playing squad, he chose to either live or die by a sword of his own making.
Maybe Quade did fail to make the requisite effort once too often for his own good, and maybe just the spectre of Hunt’s drug-stained past was enough to spook Thorn in his efforts to build a healthy, new culture.
But if Cooper does move to Japan, and Hunt follows Nick Frisby into French club rugby as the rumour-mill suggests, it will represent a colossal loss for all parties involved.
Cooper is a one-club devotee who returned to Australia on the basis that he could help the Queensland Reds regain the glories of 2011.
He still has two years remaining on a three-year contract, ranging from $650,000 (basic) to $800,000 (with Wallaby bonuses) – a contract the Reds could ill afford financially, even with help from Rugby Australia.
Meanwhile, Hunt was steadily moving towards the centre of Michael Cheika’s plans with the Wallabies at the next World Cup, after some impressive showings in the June 2017 matches.
The loss of Cooper and Hunt – and to lesser degree, Frisby – also left a gaping hole in the backline’s leadership, communication and organisation. Anyone who listened to Hunt when he was mic’ed up in the course of the game against the Crusaders last season will begin to understand how much he contributed.
The most troubling feature of the Reds’ loss to the Melbourne Rebels was that it came on the back of the disintegration of the twin pillars on which Thorn wants his new team to be built: defence and physicality.
“I take defence personally. It’s a reflection of character … what you want to do for the mate beside you,” the former All Black said after taking over late last year.
“Physicality is something I’ve always enjoyed. It’s a contact sport we’re playing and that’s got to come with a competitive mind-set.”
Although the aggression Thorn requires was present against the Rebels, it lacked any kind of control. The discipline that always needs to ride alongside it, whispering in its ear, was conspicuous by its absence.
When Thorn appointed Scott Higginbotham as his captain, he must have been hoping that it would be a case of poacher turning gamekeeper. At AAMI Park, the experiment lasted nine minutes before ‘Higgers’ was sent off for a head-high shot on Rebels second row Matt Phillip:
He could, and probably should have been followed off permanently by Lukhan Tui for a spear-tackle on Will Genia, but referee Brendan Pickerill and his assistants successfully argued themselves out of making such a big call for a second time:
Other potential penalty or yellow card incidents were also ignored – a high shot on Jack Maddocks by Eto Nabuli in the 24th minute and a swinging arm by Samu Kerevi as Tom English went over for the second Melbourne try:
Now imagine a French referee like Jerome Garces, Mathieu Raynal or Pascal Gauzere in possession of the whistle – the penalty-box would have been as busy as an ice-cream parlour on the hottest day of the summer, even before halftime!
Queensland’s defence and work at the contact zone at times showed jaw-dropping naivety. They regularly left two defenders on the ground at the tackle area, which after the departure of Higginbotham meant that there were frequently only 11 or 12 players left on their feet for the next phase:
The Reds have already committed two players to the tackle when Kerevi enters as the third man, despite Reece Hodge’s presence over the top of the melee creating a ruck. The inevitable penalty led to the position from which the Rebels scored their fifth try of the match.
There were also several instances which illustrated a lack of natural leadership and organisation on defence in the absence of Hunt, especially in the back three:
From this kick-off, the issue of having only 13 men to cover all the options is compounded first by Nabuli’s failure to get into the air to receive the ball, then worsened by fullback Aidan Toua standing in the middle third of the pitch and leaving the entire left side untenanted:
There is no evidence of communication between Toua and Nabuli and the Rebels really ought to have converted this opportunity to score after winning the ball back.
The Reds’ defence at lineouts near their own 22 showed the same lack of organisation and leadership. Defensive teams often like to insert the blind-side wing in the 10 channel in this situation, with only a short backfield to defend, and this is how Queensland chose to employ Nabuli (circled) at a lineout out on their left:
As Melbourne begin to drive the ball through, Reds halfback Jack Tuttle gestures for Nabuli to abandon his role in the defensive line and join the maul:
A scrum-half as switched-on as Genia noticed this and ran the arc out on to the Reds’ new first defender, Jono Lance:
Variations on the same theme occurred twice more in the game – so that the home side only had to repeat a similar formula to score.
At a lineout on the other side, just after the halftime break, right wing Chris Feauai-Sautia (circled) was caught defending infield and absorbed in a tackle:
When Melbourne 10 Jack Debreczeni breaks back to the short side, he is able to find a welcoming mismatch against the two towering second rows, with Naivalu and Hodge supporting him and not a Reds back in sight. (see the full sequence on the reel at 1:55-2:05)
Debreczeni went on to repeat the same pattern against the left side of the Reds’ D for the seventh and final Melbourne try (2:28-2:40 on the reel).
Although Nabuli managed to get back on to his wing on this occasion, he backs off and exposes Alex Mafi to a foot race with Debreczeni, a race the replacement hooker cannot possibly win.
The words of Hunt pleading on the miked-up reel ring still echo, “On the short side, who should be talking?”
Summary
Although nobody would have been expecting marvels from Thorn’s new-look Reds on their first serious hit-out, the manner of defeat was disconcerting. Against the Rebels at least, all the fine words about defence and physicality rang hollow.
The balance between aggression, physicality and discipline was off and the defence was naive, especially after the Reds had been reduced to 14 men. They were lucky to be playing the Rebels – if it had been one of the New Zealand franchises, the score would have reached the 70s or 80s.
Even the use of personnel off the bench was questionable, with Sef Fa’agase appearing at tight-head prop after delivering all of his 2017 performances on the opposite side of the scrum.
All of that might be written off more easily had Thorn not chosen to cut both Cooper and Hunt loose, but his peremptory treatment of both players will not have endeared him to the Queensland rugby public and may potentially shorten his timeline for success.
Although Jono Lance will eventually prove to be a more-than-adequate replacement for Quade Cooper (even it’s not a like-for-like trade), there is no such ready fix available in the back three for the absence of Karmichael Hunt. His ability to organize, communicate and lead the defence, and particularly the back three, will be sorely missed.
Brad Thorn’s stratospheric reputation as a player will buy him some time in his new career, but it won’t stop the clock from ticking.
February 28th 2018 @ 5:09am
Lion Brown said | February 28th 2018 @ 5:09am | ! Report
As the coach it’s his call on his teams make up and direction – Cooper clearly didn’t fit his team idea and really he was doing nothing different to Cooper’s previous coaches in France and at national and 7s level.
Hunt basically was the author of his own fate – anyone with even a slight insight into the sporting scene in Brisbane would know he has some issues he needs to address and clearly that has yet to happen – he might have been good for the youngsters on the pitch, but off it might have been seen aa risk to great to chance
Long season ahead for the Reds and it won’t be helped by an improving Sunwolves outfit – but I have feeling the Reds won’t be only Aussie team below them this year
February 28th 2018 @ 5:43am
Taylorman said | February 28th 2018 @ 5:43am | ! Report
Yes I’m not sure how the analysis of one match covers off the long term direction of the Reds to be able to answer the title question but no doubt this will bring the usuals in Nick, you’ve a knack for hauling the crowd in that’s for sure, by asking the key questions.
Quade is fast approaching bring back buck cult material. What is it with these one eyed kiwi selectors! I mean everyone knows Buck was better than Zinzan😳
February 28th 2018 @ 6:01am
Nicholas Bishop said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:01am | ! Report
Yes I’m not sure how the analysis of one match covers off the long term direction of the Reds to be able to answer the title question
It doesn’t ofc, nor is it intended to Tman. But I did expect far more from the Reds given what Thorn had said about those twin pillars of defence and physicality.
At present the D is way off the standard you’d expect from any pro team – so let’s hope for improvement against the Brumbies in that respect!
February 28th 2018 @ 5:58am
Nicholas Bishop said | February 28th 2018 @ 5:58am | ! Report
Thorn is quite within his rights to pick whoever he chooses in the Reds team ofc. But the handling of the contractual situation is just embarrassing – you don’t just cast people out into the wilderness like that without a second thought… and Hunt was certainly good enough to have Cheika complimenting his role with the WB’s on and off the field, so it did indeed look like things had changed for the better.
February 28th 2018 @ 5:12am
John said | February 28th 2018 @ 5:12am | ! Report
Hi Nick – thanks again!
The positioning of Toua at the kick-off is fascinating, considering its two forwards that were off and not a back. Seems a breakdown of not just communication but rugby smarts – when the winger moves up for the ball no-one dropped back (or came across) to cover the space he left open.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:03am
Nicholas Bishop said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:03am | ! Report
Most teams cover the backfield from KO’s with anything from 5 to 7 men John – but they don’t all stand in the same half of the field for sure! Toua really should have been in position to offer some kind of assistance to Nabuli there…
February 28th 2018 @ 6:59am
soapit said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:59am | ! Report
really looks like theyre all setting up for a few phases ahead there.
plenty of time to cover behind and then set up again.
its a bit of a bugbear of mine in union of player not covering the space around the catcher on a what if basis. there was a ab try against the lions off a tapped down/spilled kick where the inside lion just hasnt come across and the was a free all black to clean up. just laziness and signs of not being really professional.
February 28th 2018 @ 7:02am
Nabuli not great under the high ball either – despite his size Soap!
Nabuli not great under the high ball either – despite his size Soap!
February 28th 2018 @ 5:26am
Malo said | February 28th 2018 @ 5:26am | ! Report
That roster could not beat an egg . They have to stop blaming the coaches . Not one player would make the tah side. Develop some players. Q.c and Hunt would only be beneficial for the after game function. All comes to the grass roots, don’t develop the roots and the tree will die. Welcome to it qru. Time to buy nz players or leagues.
February 28th 2018 @ 8:15am
rl said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:15am | ! Report
Well, anyone with half a clue would know that club land in SEQ is still bubbling away nicely, in spite of the worst efforts of the QRU, JON and his successor Roger the cabin boy. My read is that Thorn believes the young talent is there, the question is whether the collective Reds faithful have the patience to wait for him to bring them through.
(and just for reference, ‘not one player would make the Tahs’ is taken as a compliment…..)
February 28th 2018 @ 5:37am
Highlander said | February 28th 2018 @ 5:37am | ! Report
Teams are always going to struggle with the pace of the modern game when you lose a player, worse of course when you are down two, but as you point out the lack of defence basics from the Reds was seriously disappointing.
I watched the Aus/Sco June test from behind the posts and saw how poor Nabuli’s defence option taking was that day, Folau ended up playing almost right behind him leaving DHP to do about 3 different defence jobs for big chunks of the match.
Just how much time Thorn will get before the fans turn on him is really going to be interesting, but he shouldn’t need to be teaching pro players some of these basics.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:05am
Nicholas Bishop said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:05am | ! Report
You’re dead right about Nabuli H’lander. World-class as an attacker, the opposite in D – glad you were able to watch it from behind the posts!
I wonder what Thorn’s thinking is in that back three – is he relying on Toua to sew it all together??
February 28th 2018 @ 7:01am
soapit said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:01am | ! Report
a fair chunk of these issues are strategic tho surely which sits squarely with thorn.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:16am
Harry Jones said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:16am | ! Report
Thanks, NB.
Great players often don’t make great coaches, and of course, poor players can be poor coaches. I’m not sure of all the correlations, but I’ve often thought that the players who DO go on to become excellent coaches were grinders, workers, thinkers, and players not blessed genetically at birth with clearly superior speed/size/power.
Wishing the best for Thorn, a great player who gave it all he had, and left a lot of sore opponents on the deck.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:20am
Harry Jones said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:20am | ! Report
If I had to answer the question in your headline: no. He was within his rights, but he was not right. He could do it, but he ought not to have.
QC could win 2-3 games outright for QLD; maybe lose one, too. Hunt is a phenomenal player. A struggling team cannot afford to forego two rare test-level talents like them.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:26am
In a nutshell Hazza!
If I had to answer the question in your headline: no. He was within his rights, but he was not right. He could do it, but he ought not to have.
In a nutshell Hazza!
February 28th 2018 @ 8:43am
Old One Eye said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:43am | ! Report
And as a mentor for Hamish Stewart, I would much rather see a bit of Cooper sparkle being added than a dose of Lance journeyman.
February 28th 2018 @ 8:51am
Nicholas Bishop said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:51am | ! Report
Jono Lance played very well for Worcester Warriors and helped nudge them clear of the relegation zone OOE… defintiely one of the better operators at 10 in the English Prem… I think he’ll do a good job, but you are right that he is a diff sort of player to Cooper. But if the understanding with Paia’aua works out, those two plus Kerevi could prove a formidable midfield.
February 28th 2018 @ 9:05am
Old One Eye said | February 28th 2018 @ 9:05am | ! Report
WRT to Jono and Duncan I hope so too Nick but at both the last trial match and against the Rebels they look like they have trouble finding each other. Either Duncan is over running the pass or Jono is misdirecting the pass but either way the timing between them seems poor. I would expect it to improve as the season progresses but it does concern me.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:25am
Nicholas Bishop said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:25am | ! Report
I’d agree with that Harry. Most of the great coaches had something missing from their makeup as players, or they might not have even achieved anything at all in their playing careers…
Whether BT will turn out to be a great player and a great coach is still to be known, but this wasn’t an auspicious start. The next few rounds don’t feature any hugely daunting opponents for the Reds, so it’ll be interesting what improvements he makes.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:37am
Harry Jones said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:37am | ! Report
He solved most of his problems as a player by getting stronger-fitter and playing with POC maniacal aggression.
Will have to add a few arrows to his bow as a coach.
Hope he does; seems like a good bloke.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:39am
Nicholas Bishop said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:39am | ! Report
Yes he has good values, and he was no instant success in union either. It took quite a few years to find his position and niche within the AB’s, maybe his coaching career will follow the same track?
February 28th 2018 @ 8:01am
PeterK said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:01am | ! Report
exactly, the reds were all brawn and little brain reflecting Thorn in his playing days
February 28th 2018 @ 8:35am
Nicholas Bishop said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:35am | ! Report
yes must have that balance Peter, but the real edge is more mental than physical – lesson of the ABs of which BT was an important part…
February 28th 2018 @ 6:24am
Galatzo said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:24am | ! Report
Howdy Nicholas. This is a good example of a coach saying, in essence, we’re going to play the way I played. A tough demand when it comes from such a great and fierce talent as BT. Accordingly, we saw they way the Reds started the game – a little bit nasty. Ornery. And the aggression didn’t translate. As for firing two guys as talented as Cooper and Hunt, this is admitting that Thorn couldn’t be bothered or wasn’t interested in getting into their heads and straightening out the kinks, in Quade’s case, convincing him that just one single flash of brilliance per game is sufficient. So in answer to your headline question, yes, IMO, Thorn’s reaction was way too conservative. You don’t throw out talent, you guide it.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:34am
Nicholas Bishop said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:34am | ! Report
Baby and the bathwater is prob the motto that suits the situation best G.
The transition to a team without its two main back-line leaders could have been a lot, lot smoother. Also in 2016-2017 I felt that both Hunt and Cooper proved they could play within a team discipline with the WBs and the Reds. Hunt in particular took on a lot of responsibility last year.
Remember the Oakland Raiders of the 1970’s and 1980’s – a bunch of misfits and renegades who played as a unit in the one place it mattered most: on the field. They turned up and they were a true team.
February 28th 2018 @ 8:03am
PeterK said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:03am | ! Report
agree Thorn showed his lack of faith in his ability as a coach in being able to harness the talent of QC