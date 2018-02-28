Burleigh Bears set to unleash future NRL prospect Jayden Sharp

The Burleigh Bears are gearing up for the 2018 Mal Meninga Cup U18s competition, with wrecking ball Jayden Sharp to be unleashed for the Gold Coast club.

The Helensvale Hornets junior has all the hallmarks of being a great rugby league player, with raw speed, pure strength and skilful passing ability.

Sharp has been a standout at the grassroots level, earning selection in the Bears’ squad and drawing comparisons to Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs hitman David Klemmer.

The 18-year-old already has rep honours to his name, having run out for the Queensland Papua New Guinea Kokomos U16s in 2016, graduating to the U18s last year.

In his highlights video, featured on Club Roar, Sharp shows brute strength, producing damaging runs and bone-shattering tackles. His speed and strength is likely to set the Queensland competition on fire.

His preferred position is at lock forward, however he could play anywhere in the forwards, and has the passing skills and defensive work rate to slot in at acting half.

Sharp was awarded player of the year in last year’s Gold Coast Rugby League U17s Division 1, after helping his team to a premiership win over Ormeau.

He isn’t the only Club Roar alumni to graduate to the Mal Meninga Cup, with electric fullback Dean Ieremia to play a starring role in 2018 for the Victorian Thunderbolts.

This year’s tournament kicks off on March 10, with Burleigh taking on the Sunshine Coast Falcons, while the Victorian Thunderbolts are up against the Western Mustangs.