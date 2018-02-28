Carlton Blues vs St Kilda Saints: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

It’s a crucial 2018 season for the St Kilda Saints, which kicks off at Ikon Park when they face the Carlton Blues. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:10pm (AEDT).
Since walking into a club in turmoil at the end of 2013, Alan Richardson has overseen a steady rebuild which has resulted in the Saints slowly climbing up the ladder.
But crunch time has come for him, and no less than a first finals berth since 2011 will satisfy fans.
The retirement of club greats Nick Riewoldt and Leigh Montagna at the end of last year leaves an obvious dearth of big-game experience, with Sam Gilbert the last remaining link to their 2010 grand final side. With only five players (Gilbert, captain Jarryn Geary, Jack Steven, David Armitage and Jack Newnes) having reached 100 games for the club, losing a combined 623 games and 873 goals’ worth of experience will undoubtedly have an impact.
It’s also a huge year for Paddy McCartin, the 2014 No.1 draft pick having underwhelmed in his first three seasons. With no Riewoldt up forward, the opportunity is there for the 21-year-old to form a potent key forward combination with regulars Josh Bruce and Tim Membrey.
While most pundits expect the Blues to finish in the bottom six once again, Brendon Bolton’s men must also be feeling the first hints of expectation from fans after a period of consolidation in the post-Mick Malthouse era.
The Blues have shown plenty of promise in their 44 games under Bolton, notching inspiring victories over Geelong and the Giants, but with only 13 victories over that period, supporters must be hoping for a few more chances to sing the song in 2018.
Crucially though, star rebounding defender Sam Docherty will miss 2018 after rupturing his ACL in the pre-season, and with partner-in-crime Kade Simpson nearing the end of his glittering career, the onus will be on the likes of Ciaran Byrne, Tom Williamson and Lachie Plowman to make the half-back position their own.
Prediction
Both sides are almost at full strength, with only Sam Rowe and Darcy Lang (Carlton) and Jack Billings and Josh Bruce (St Kilda) likely best-22 players sitting out. With that in mind, the Saints are much more advanced in their development than the Blues, and should win comfortably.
St Kilda by 36 points
Tune into The Roar’s live coverage from 7:10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.
9:04pm
Tim Miller said | 9:04pm | ! Report
McCartin looks to have Marchbank beaten as he gathers on the goal line, but running out of space, he can’t keep his feet and falls over in the square! Gives out a desperate handball, but no teammates are on hand to help out and the Blues clear!
9:04pm
AdelaideDocker said | 9:04pm | ! Report
Oh, jeez. What was McCartin doing just then? What was anyone doing?
Comedy of errors, seriously.
9:01pm
Tim Miller said | 9:01pm | ! Report
The Saints again break away from the centre bounce and pump it forward, but Plowman takes a strong intercept mark and the Blues rebound.
9:01pm
Tim Miller said | 9:01pm | ! Report
That post-siren major from Paddy Dow gives the Blues a 20-point lead at the final change, and it reflect that they’ve been the better side all day. The game has devolved into a bit of a scrap as the Blues’ run and carry has plateaued due to fatigue, but while the Saints have had plenty of chances, poor delivery inside 50 and some wayward kicking when they have had opportunities has cruelled them. It’s only very early days, but they don’t appear to have taken that next step in those key areas which cost them last year.
For the Blues, much of the talk has been about their run and carry, but also important is that their forward line has, for the first time in a while, looked very dangerous. Admittedly, it’s only pre-season, but the likes of Levi Casboult, Harry McKay, Dow and others, including Patrick Cripps in the first quarter, have given the Blues plenty of marking power which has troubled the Saints. Add that to their speedy ball movement, and expect the Blues to look at scoring two or three goals per game more than in 2017.
9:00pm
AdelaideDocker said | 9:00pm | ! Report
Something different from the players, but I’m liking Nick Dal Santo as a boundary rider. He’s doing well in the broadcasting stakes.
9:02pm
Tim Miller said | 9:02pm | ! Report
@AdelaideDocker I’ve liked his interviews with players and his analysis on the game. I reckon he’s much better in that regard, as a game analyser, than a media commentator, which he did often last year.
8:56pm
Tim Miller said | 8:56pm | ! Report
GOAL CARLTON
Kreuzer marks outside 50 as the clock ticks under 10 seconds left, he goes to a leading Casboult, but Dow steps in to mark ahead of him! Good work from the youngster. 40 out as the siren sounds, on the angle, he does what the Saints couldn’t, and brings it back superbly! Dow has a second with a fine finish, and that might be the ball game for the Blues.
CARLTON 11.6 (72)
ST KILDA 7.10 (52)
THREE QUARTER TIME
8:55pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:55pm | ! Report
Nice stuff from Dow then! Has he been performing well today?
How he bent that back … I have no clue!
8:56pm
TomC said | 8:56pm | ! Report
Two great moments in that quarter. Not really much of a presence in the first half.
I like the look of him though.
8:59pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:59pm | ! Report
Same. Looks like he’ll be a good talent.
You haven’t blogged any JLT games yet, Tom? I think I’m doing one on the weekend.
8:57pm
Tim Miller said | 8:57pm | ! Report
@AdelaideDocker 10 touches and two goals, but it’s felt like everything he’s done has been good. He reminds me a bit, from just watching him today and absolutely nothing else mind you, of a young Bontempelli. His ability to find space has been terrific, and as you’ve just seen, his finishing is sublime.