 

Carlton Blues vs St Kilda Saints: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Tim Miller Roar Guru

By , 28 Feb 2018 Tim Miller is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , ,

79 Have your say

    It’s a crucial 2018 season for the St Kilda Saints, which kicks off at Ikon Park when they face the Carlton Blues. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:10pm (AEDT).

    Since walking into a club in turmoil at the end of 2013, Alan Richardson has overseen a steady rebuild which has resulted in the Saints slowly climbing up the ladder.

    But crunch time has come for him, and no less than a first finals berth since 2011 will satisfy fans.

    The retirement of club greats Nick Riewoldt and Leigh Montagna at the end of last year leaves an obvious dearth of big-game experience, with Sam Gilbert the last remaining link to their 2010 grand final side. With only five players (Gilbert, captain Jarryn Geary, Jack Steven, David Armitage and Jack Newnes) having reached 100 games for the club, losing a combined 623 games and 873 goals’ worth of experience will undoubtedly have an impact.

    It’s also a huge year for Paddy McCartin, the 2014 No.1 draft pick having underwhelmed in his first three seasons. With no Riewoldt up forward, the opportunity is there for the 21-year-old to form a potent key forward combination with regulars Josh Bruce and Tim Membrey.

    While most pundits expect the Blues to finish in the bottom six once again, Brendon Bolton’s men must also be feeling the first hints of expectation from fans after a period of consolidation in the post-Mick Malthouse era.

    The Blues have shown plenty of promise in their 44 games under Bolton, notching inspiring victories over Geelong and the Giants, but with only 13 victories over that period, supporters must be hoping for a few more chances to sing the song in 2018.

    Crucially though, star rebounding defender Sam Docherty will miss 2018 after rupturing his ACL in the pre-season, and with partner-in-crime Kade Simpson nearing the end of his glittering career, the onus will be on the likes of Ciaran Byrne, Tom Williamson and Lachie Plowman to make the half-back position their own.

    Prediction
    Both sides are almost at full strength, with only Sam Rowe and Darcy Lang (Carlton) and Jack Billings and Josh Bruce (St Kilda) likely best-22 players sitting out. With that in mind, the Saints are much more advanced in their development than the Blues, and should win comfortably.

    St Kilda by 36 points

    Tune into The Roar’s live coverage from 7:10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

    This Club Roar video is trending right now!

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (79)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      9:04pm
      Tim Miller said | 9:04pm | ! Report

      McCartin looks to have Marchbank beaten as he gathers on the goal line, but running out of space, he can’t keep his feet and falls over in the square! Gives out a desperate handball, but no teammates are on hand to help out and the Blues clear!

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:04pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 9:04pm | ! Report

      Oh, jeez. What was McCartin doing just then? What was anyone doing?

      Comedy of errors, seriously.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:01pm
      Tim Miller said | 9:01pm | ! Report

      The Saints again break away from the centre bounce and pump it forward, but Plowman takes a strong intercept mark and the Blues rebound.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:01pm
      Tim Miller said | 9:01pm | ! Report

      That post-siren major from Paddy Dow gives the Blues a 20-point lead at the final change, and it reflect that they’ve been the better side all day. The game has devolved into a bit of a scrap as the Blues’ run and carry has plateaued due to fatigue, but while the Saints have had plenty of chances, poor delivery inside 50 and some wayward kicking when they have had opportunities has cruelled them. It’s only very early days, but they don’t appear to have taken that next step in those key areas which cost them last year.

      For the Blues, much of the talk has been about their run and carry, but also important is that their forward line has, for the first time in a while, looked very dangerous. Admittedly, it’s only pre-season, but the likes of Levi Casboult, Harry McKay, Dow and others, including Patrick Cripps in the first quarter, have given the Blues plenty of marking power which has troubled the Saints. Add that to their speedy ball movement, and expect the Blues to look at scoring two or three goals per game more than in 2017.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:00pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 9:00pm | ! Report

      Something different from the players, but I’m liking Nick Dal Santo as a boundary rider. He’s doing well in the broadcasting stakes.

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        9:02pm
        Tim Miller said | 9:02pm | ! Report

        @AdelaideDocker I’ve liked his interviews with players and his analysis on the game. I reckon he’s much better in that regard, as a game analyser, than a media commentator, which he did often last year.

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:56pm
      Tim Miller said | 8:56pm | ! Report

      GOAL CARLTON

      Kreuzer marks outside 50 as the clock ticks under 10 seconds left, he goes to a leading Casboult, but Dow steps in to mark ahead of him! Good work from the youngster. 40 out as the siren sounds, on the angle, he does what the Saints couldn’t, and brings it back superbly! Dow has a second with a fine finish, and that might be the ball game for the Blues.

      CARLTON 11.6 (72)
      ST KILDA 7.10 (52)

      THREE QUARTER TIME

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:55pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 8:55pm | ! Report

      Nice stuff from Dow then! Has he been performing well today?

      How he bent that back … I have no clue!

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        8:56pm
        TomC said | 8:56pm | ! Report

        Two great moments in that quarter. Not really much of a presence in the first half.

        I like the look of him though.

        Reply
        • Roar Guru

          8:59pm
          AdelaideDocker said | 8:59pm | ! Report

          Same. Looks like he’ll be a good talent.

          You haven’t blogged any JLT games yet, Tom? I think I’m doing one on the weekend.

          Reply
      • Roar Guru

        8:57pm
        Tim Miller said | 8:57pm | ! Report

        @AdelaideDocker 10 touches and two goals, but it’s felt like everything he’s done has been good. He reminds me a bit, from just watching him today and absolutely nothing else mind you, of a young Bontempelli. His ability to find space has been terrific, and as you’ve just seen, his finishing is sublime.

        Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion