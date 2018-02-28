Cheika’s ultimatum if Wallabies don’t win World Cup

Australia face a double-or-nothing deal at next year’s Rugby World Cup: win it or return without a coach.
Michael Cheika says he will quit if his team don’t achieve ultimate glory in Japan at the end of the 2019 rugby season.
The world No.4 Wallabies scraped past Scotland in the quarter-finals in 2015 before being thrashed by New Zealand in the final.
“The way I see it is like this: we came second in the last one and you have got to improve,” Cheika told News Corp on Wednesday.
“So there is only winning the World Cup, otherwise it is probably somebody else’s opportunity to do it.”
The next tournament will mark 20 years since Australia last won the sport’s top prize.
Parachuted into the top role in late 2014, Cheika inherited a dysfunctional squad beset by disciplinary problems and reeling from a split between players and management.
Within a year, the Wallabies were in a World Cup final and appropriately later ranked No.2 behind the all-conquering All Blacks.
But that ranking has since slipped.
While Australia have won a handful more games than they’ve lost under Cheika, wins against weak opponents mask the true story.
In the past two years, the Australians have only beaten the All Blacks once in six attempts.
Against other top-seven teams England, Ireland, South Africa, Wales and Scotland, the Wallabies managed four wins and two draws from 11 matches.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:53pm
Ben said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:53pm | ! Report
Gee i wouldnt say “thrashed” in the final.
The better team won but thrashed?
February 28th 2018 @ 1:53pm
Bill said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:53pm | ! Report
While this announcement will be applauded by a number of contributors on this site IMO I don’t think he should quit. However i think RA should consider a structure along the lines of NZ where it is more of a panel than an individual with assistants
I’m not saying we should copy NZ simply because they are the best team at present but since implementing this strategy their success has been outstanding
There are some great coaches coming thru but give them time and after all Cheika is the only “current” Australian coach who has won a Super competition.
February 28th 2018 @ 2:55pm
Fionn said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:55pm | ! Report
He will have been in the job for almost 6 years by 2019, and his results in 2014, 2016 and 2017 were horrendous. Unless there is a big turnaround and the team is consistently very good this year and next why would we currently want him to stay on? Isn’t it time we decided such things on results?
February 28th 2018 @ 3:05pm
Ralph said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:05pm | ! Report
“Change to improve – otherwise leave well alone.”
Who would you replace him with?
The practice of a selection panel is an improvement in my book.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:09pm
Fionn said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:09pm | ! Report
Who I would replace him with is irrelevant. There are a bunch of names off the top of my head who would be infinitely qualified for the job. Even if he was the best coach after having been in the job for 6 years it would be time for new blood. Things grow stagnant.
You advertise the role and then you hire whoever is the best qualified and who you think has the best chance of success.
The practice of a selection panel should have been brought in yesterday, but it wouldn’t change the deficiencies in tactics and strategy—such as Cheika saying he does’t like kicking, and the fact the team has never displayed any kicking game to speak of.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:22pm
John R said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:22pm | ! Report
Not saying his results are good enough, but you can excuse 2014. He only came on for the EOYT at the last minute.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:25pm
Fionn said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:25pm | ! Report
Fair point. 2015 is just starting to look like the outlier to me.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:30pm
John R said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:30pm | ! Report
2015 is the outlier for sure! I wish the team got results like that every year! lol.
Based on a couple of things I’ve heard, I’m expecting him to treat this year similar to 2015. His best most experienced 15 each week. No more experimenting and blooding guys. Or a minimal amount.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:31pm
Fionn said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:31pm | ! Report
I hope things improve then. Will wait and see. If only Naisarani was eligible this year.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:36pm
John R said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:36pm | ! Report
Oath. Defense is so good in rugby now, the only way to make breaks is by getting them on the backfoot.
Thank goodness for Lukhan Tui, Adam Coleman etc, but we need more ballrunners aye.
But yeah we’re missing that rampaging number 8, and Naisarani is a particularly fast massive unit aye. They should just change his name by deedpole, get him int the Wallabies and then when officials are asking questions, be like ‘oh yeah we just recruited this guy from league, no his name is Jim, not Isi, you’re thinking of another guy, he’s not around anymore….’
February 28th 2018 @ 3:42pm
Fionn said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:42pm | ! Report
Yeah, exactly, and his ability in the line out and athleticism would be possibly the only thing that could balance the Pooper.
He’s a really young guy though, and given he has signalled he wants to play for the Wallabies we could get a lot of years out of him. I haven’t been so excited for no. 8 prospect in a long time.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:54pm
Train Without A Station said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:54pm | ! Report
If it was an anomaly, absolutely.
But it’s been proven to be closer to the norm.
You can almost excuse 2015 on the back of a weak draw.
Only consistent top team we beat were England, who had woeful form for the tournament and lead up.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:54pm
jameswm said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:54pm | ! Report
He can come back and coach the Tahs.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:14pm
Dodo Vita said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:14pm | ! Report
I think Cheika’s performance should be reviewed after every Wallaby performance this year. Surely if his performance is inadequate then he needs to know that he can be turfed before the RWC. The timing of his dismissal is not up to him. Why would Rugby Australia let him determine his own tenure? His statement is that of someone who is far too complacent and comfortable in their job.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:21pm
Timbo (L) said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:21pm | ! Report
I think he has got a contract that expires at the final of the world cup, with no performance clause. He would need to be paid out to asked to leave sooner.
The ARU incompetence associated with the imperium sweetheart deal, was not an isolated event.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:25pm
Dodo Vita said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:25pm | ! Report
Be prepared to pay him out then. I think that winning a World Cup would be worth more to Australian rugby.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:23pm
John R said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:23pm | ! Report
There’s whispers that Bledisloe coming back this year are a major KPI. Depending how that goes he might not even get a shot at the WC
February 28th 2018 @ 3:26pm
Fionn said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:26pm | ! Report
Where did you hear this, John?
February 28th 2018 @ 3:33pm
John R said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:33pm | ! Report
I know some people that work in adjacent businesses to RA, so I’ve picked that up from them.
Apparently despite the tight lid kept on it, not all is well and happy days in Wallabies camp either.
Which is a bit of a bummer…
February 28th 2018 @ 3:36pm
Fionn said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:36pm | ! Report
‘Apparently despite the tight lid kept on it, not all is well and happy days in Wallabies camp either.’
That’s interesting, as well as sad. I hate to repeat unsubstantiated rumours and I have no idea about the accuracy of the claims, but I remember someone on this site saying he heard something similar—that there was an in group and an out group in camp.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:38pm
John R said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:38pm | ! Report
Yeah that was TWAS from memory.
Apparently there were some shenanigans in Scotland last year too.
It shouldn’t affect me so much, considering I’m an adult, but I hate the idea of the Wallabies not all being a happy bunch aye.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:46pm
Fionn said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:46pm | ! Report
Mmm, I guess if any match was going to bring things to a head it was Scotland.
Nah, I get you. It’s better to think of everyone in the national team getting along and just being happy to be there. It’s also hard to imagine the team playing together to the best of their ability if there are personal issues between players.
February 28th 2018 @ 4:38pm
rebel said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:38pm | ! Report
Yeah, apparently not all of the players are in the same instagram photos.
February 28th 2018 @ 5:10pm
Peter Kelly said | February 28th 2018 @ 5:10pm | ! Report
Is it Cheika and his NSW mates vs the rest,
selection and game plan are big issues.
Being so emotive can make players physically tired when the hype wears off – all bluster very little substance.
And finally the worse defensive coach in the country gets promoted to the Wallabies – all very sad and predictable – jobs for the boys not best man for the job.
The best 7 in the world at number 8 and no true number 8 and thats really hard for a kiwi to say.
February 28th 2018 @ 7:37pm
Timbo (L) said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:37pm | ! Report
Fionn,
I respect your reluctance to spread Rumors. It is good to see.
I had a brief exchange with one of those “out group” players after I congratulated him on his performance in the Wallabies side.
My recollection his comments is that he felt like an outsider, barely visible to the coach and key players. He joked that I would have a better chance of talking to the coach(es) than he did.
It was an emotional response that, in hindsight, he probably should not have shared with a fan.
Justified or not, he felt hard done by. If any player goes away feeling that way, there is either a problem with the player or the environment.
One man’s words aren’t conclusive evidence.
I look at the collective interviews and inconsistent media statements on selection and demotion policies that start to paint an interesting picture indicative of a Purple Circle, not a “Band of Brothers” like we hear from more successful franchises.
February 28th 2018 @ 8:13pm
Train Without A Station said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:13pm | ! Report
Just to clarify I didn’t mention it originally for the purpose of spreading rumours, but more a response to some posters from one stage who continued to defend Cheika’s performance, despite the results citing how “tight” the team was as a group.
February 28th 2018 @ 8:54pm
Fionn said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:54pm | ! Report
That’s a really interesting (albeit sad) story to hear, Timbo, cheers. And I learned a new term “purple circle” 🙂 .
It does seem to a lot of fans that there is an in-group and an out-group. Sounds like your man felt the same way?
TWAS, I know you didn’t, sorry for bringing you up like that.
February 28th 2018 @ 4:54pm
RugbyFan in WA said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:54pm | ! Report
THE new CEO has announced the Bledisloe being a goal for Rugby Australia, so its possible and perhaps Chieka has came out in public to try and save his job until the WC.
February 28th 2018 @ 7:49pm
Train Without A Station said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:49pm | ! Report
Hugh Cavill on GAGR referred to the Ireland series as “a referendum on Cheika”.
I thought it was pretty well put personally.
February 28th 2018 @ 8:56pm
Fionn said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:56pm | ! Report
I agree it was well put, but I would have thought that 2016 and ’17 were referendums on Cheika…
I thought Jamie’s and Matt’s reply of “if we lose the Ireland series and Cheika is removed in June then it will be impossible to find a suitable candidate and assistants before the RC” to be a pretty good reply.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:17pm
Dodo Vita said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:17pm | ! Report
PS. I’d give Gregor Townsend a call. His side manages to whip us regularly …even on our own turf.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:18pm
Timbo (L) said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:18pm | ! Report
Chieka should but his money where is mouth is and offer to step down if they don’t win the June test series and the RC this year.
Any other coach that doesn’t have a “Job-for-Life” would be down at the local employment center looking for work by now.
We face the equivalent of a world cup final 3 times a year against AB’s, After that, the only big names missing will be England and more recently Scotland, and Chieka’s chumps will encounter them on the spring tour.
If he is waiting for quality wallabies players to fruit just in time for the world cup he is kidding himself. He may gain an edge when players start coming back for the IPRC becoming available for selection.
They need to be performing right now, and since they are not, there needs to be a change of game plan, players or coach or some combination thereof, the latter will drive the two former.